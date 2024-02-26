The Pipeline: DigitalBridge reaches $2.7bn for flagship, LPs’ infra stake sales, Stonepeak’s $3bn offshore dive

DigitalBridge flagship raises over $2.7 billion, LPs ramp up infra stake sales and Stonepeak ploughs $3 billion into US offshore wind. Welcome to The Pipeline, the start-the-week briefing for our valued subscribers only.

First look

‘$7.7bn the new $8bn’ for DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge has raised more than $2.7 billion for its latest flagship vehicle DigitalBridge Partners III, its Q4 2023 results revealed last week.

The fund ended December on the $2.7 billion, having reached a $2.2 billion first close in Q3 last year, with an overall $8 billion target. Chief executive Marc Ganzi told the earnings call a further $800 million has been raised this year to date across its various strategies.

The capital raising all means DigitalBridge raised $7.7 billion across strategies last year, slightly short of its 2023 target of $8 billion, although as Ganzi quipped to analysts, “7.7 is the new eight” in last year’s tougher fundraising environment. A $7 billion target has been outlined for this year, with 50 percent to be covered by DigitalBridge Partners III, as well as co-investment and credit inflows.

DigitalBridge has already been part of infrastructure’s wave of consolidation with its acquisition of InfraBridge, formerly AMP Capital, but Ganzi left the door open for more.

“We have not left M&A off the table for this year. We do think there’s adjacencies in digital alternative asset management that we do not have in our quiver today,” he said.

Stay tuned, then.

HMC eyes generational opportunity

HMC Capital, a fund manager listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and best known for its real estate and private equity funds, is branching out into infrastructure.

Alongside announcing its half-year results last week, HMC Capital said it established a new energy transition platform to capitalise on what it called the “investment opportunity of a generation”. Details are still scant at this stage, but it will be led by former QIC partner Angela Karl, who spent 11 years in the firm’s global infrastructure team from 2012-23.

In addition, HMC said it also acquired North American digital infrastructure platform StratCap for $28.5 million, giving it a “scalable platform with deep origination capability and pipeline”.

It’s all part of a plan to increase funds under management to more than A$20 billion ($13.7 billion; €12.6 billion) “over the next few years”, managing director and CEO David Di Pilla said – a significant increase from the current A$8.5 billion.

Watch this space.

LPs ramp up infra stake sales

The vast majority of the $56 billion of LP-led activity in last year’s secondaries market were positions in mega-buyout and mid-market buyout funds as buyers flocked to familiarity amid uncertainty, a report from Campbell Lutyens found.

However, the sale of infrastructure fund stakes spiked last year, representing 12 percent of funds sold versus 4 percent the previous year, affiliate title Secondaries Investor reported, despite GP-led transactions traditionally leading the asset class.

Infrastructure has priced “pretty well consistently over the past couple of years”, according to Gerald Cooper, head of Campbell Lutyens’ secondaries advisory practice in North America. The asset class had an average discount to NAV of 7 percent last year, compared with buyout transactions, which averaged at a 12.6 percent discount.

“With rising volatility in the rest of the market, it’s just a more stable asset class. When LPs are looking at ways to trim allocation to alternatives, they’re still price sensitive,” Cooper says, adding that if LPs are faced with the choice of selling with those average discounts factored in, they are more than likely to sell infrastructure stakes, or at least a portion.

As our own LP Perspectives Study reveals, there’s plenty of willing buyers too.

Grapevine

“Having renewable energy isn’t just something that looks good on a T-shirt that you’re ESG compliant”

DigitalBridge chief executive Marc Ganzi stresses the practical importance of integrating renewable energy into data centres during the firm’s earnings call

Who’s hiring

Boström joins Eurazeo’s Nordics and UK IR team

Paris-based Eurazeo has appointed Katrin Boström as an investor relations managing director. She’ll be responsible for the Nordics and the UK and reporting to managing partner Mathieu Teisseire.

Boström’s career encompasses stints at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, AXA IM and Aviva Investors, among others, and most recently she was managing director for the Nordic region at Hamilton Lane in Stockholm. She will remain based in Stockholm.

According to a statement from Eurazeo, the current director and head of UK client coverage, Martin Haarmans, will continue to cover the UK region. A spokesperson for Eurazeo told The Pipeline that “Katrin and Martin will work together to serve Eurazeo’s growing client base in the UK, develop new relationships and continue increasing its brand awareness in the country”.

Eurazeo currently has its inaugural transition fund in the market targeting €525 million. According to sources with knowledge of the fund, a final and oversubscribed close is expected in May this year.

Deals

Stonepeak sails into US waters

Stonepeak is no stranger to offshore wind globally, given its investments in Asia, but in the firm’s domestic US market, it was yet to ink its first deal.

That’s now changed after it acquired a 50 percent stake (non-controlling) in the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, which at 2.6GW is set to be the largest offshore wind farm in the US by the time it finishes construction in 2026.

Dominion Energy, the seller, will retain full operational control of the construction and operations of the project. It said it expects to pocket about $3 billion once the deal closes, representing circa 50 percent of the wind farm’s construction costs.

In addition to being the the US’s largest offshore wind farm once built, CVOW is also one of the only offshore wind projects to be run by a vertically integrated utility, meaning there are no PPAs involved. It’s an opportune time to not have to deal with that – just ask Orsted and other troubled players.

Stonepeak declined to comment on the deal beyond the announcement.

Actis acquires Brazilian transmission

Actis has established a new Brazilian transmission platform via the acquisition of 100 percent equity in a 743km operating transmission line from EDP Brazil. Actis declined to comment on the financial terms of the deal.

The deal will be the first of many for the Brazilian transmission platform Actis is setting up via its long life infrastructure platform, which currently has two fund vintages: Actis Long Life Infrastructure Fund, which closed on $1.23 billion in 2019, and Actis Long Life Infrastructure Fund 2, currently in market.

Actis already owns Brazilian transmission assets via its subsidiary company HRZ Transmissoras, which it acquired in 2021.