The Pipeline: DWS’s continuation fund; new equity strategy for BNP Paribas; Morgan Stanley’s Altice deal

DWS continuation fund finds new home for four assets

Frankfurt-based DWS’s €3 billion Pan European Infrastructure Fund III has offloaded minority slices of four assets to raise €550 million of equity. Another €200 million was raised for follow-on investments, a source with knowledge of the deal confirms.

The affected portfolio companies are UK bus company Stagecoach, European cancer care and diagnostic imaging platform Ergéa Group, French freight lessor Streem (a joint venture with CDPQ), and Deutsche GigaNetz, a fibre provider. DWS retains majority positions and control of the assets.

The stakes were sold off to a dedicated DWS-controlled vehicle, with cornerstone investments made by Ardian Secondary Fund VIII Infrastructure and the open-end fund AXA IM European Infrastructure. Another 12 institutional investors were involved, among them some existing investors in the original DWS PEIF III fund.

According to sources close to the deal, it had always been DWS’s intention to offload some of the exposure and, as the PEIF III fund had deployed around 80 percent of its commitments, new capital was needed.

Rothschild & Co advised DWS. DWS, Rothschild, Ardian, and AXA IM did not respond to requests for comment.

Quinbrook nears net-zero close

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners is getting ready to hold a final close on its third flagship vehicle, the Net Zero Power Fund, in Q2 2024, The Pipeline understands.

The firm has been steadily raising capital – including a commitment from Australian superannuation fund Rest that was revealed last week – and is likely to exceed its target of raising $2 billion plus a further $1 billion in co-investments, a source said.

Quinbrook has been busy in recent months. As well as securing what is thought to be Rest’s largest single infrastructure commitment to date, it has announced plans to develop the green data campus Supernode in Brisbane, partnered with Grok Ventures to acquire the Sun Cable project in northern Australia, and revealed a plan to develop a multi-billion-dollar polysilicon manufacturing hub in Townsville, Queensland, to be powered by a combined solar-and-storage renewable energy project.

Plenty of places for it to put all its newly raised capital to good use, then.

SDCL garners €650m for Green Energy Solutions fund

London-based Sustainable Development Capital has reached a final close for its €650 million Green Energy Solutions Fund.

The fund launched in 2021 and the final close was reached on its target. Two thirds of deployment will help reduce energy wastage in the EU, while the US will be another target geography. A percentage of its allocation is dedicated to the UK, and opportunities in Canada will be considered, SDCL informed The Pipeline.

The fund received €125 million in backing from the EU’s European Investment Fund. Other investors included M&G Investments and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

The first deals have been made, according to the manager, though it declined to specify what they were. Other projects are likely to include solar PV or waste-to-heat plants built on or in proximity to energy-demanding sites, as well as the retrofitting of buildings.

The newly closed fund is SDCL’s first since the London-listed SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust was launched in 2018. SDCL’s AUM is over $2 billion, according to the manager, and clearly growing.

FP IP and Re:cap launch €400m energy transition fund

FP Investment Partners and Re:cap global investors are at it again, launching their fifth fund together: the €400 million FP Lux Energy Transition Fund.

The Article 9 fund under the EU’s SFDR framework will target renewables – with a focus on solar and batteries – across Europe. However, unlike its predecessors, it will also aim to invest in EV charging infrastructure. It is being backed by insurance companies, pension funds, utilities and savings banks, the partners said, without disclosing their identities.

“In addition to proven investment opportunities in solar and wind parks, battery storage and electric charging infrastructure will significantly sharpen the fund’s return profile,” FP IP managing director Richard Zellmann said in a statement. The fund also has the possibility to fund early-stage projects developed in-house.

Previous funds, managed by renewables specialist Re:cap, have invested some €2 billion in wind, solar and battery storage across Europe, creating a 1.2GW portfolio. The previous effort closed on €290 million in January.

Grapevine