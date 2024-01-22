The Pipeline: EQT reaches €14.5bn; Pantheon’s $5.3bn secondaries haul; KKR’s $1bn Indian roads deal

EQT within reach of Infra VI target with €14.5bn haul

EQT is in reach of its €20 billion target for its sixth infrastructure fund, having now raised €14.5 billion, the firm’s head of business development Gustav Segerberg said during an earnings call on Thursday. It adds €3.5 billion to that raised at the end of Q3 2023.

Despite a slower fundraising pace, CEO Christian Sinding said that last year “was the most active investment year ever for our infra franchise”, with almost half of its capital deployed related to the asset class. Around €9 billion was invested in assets such as US industrial waste management provider HES and UK battery storage platform Statera Energy. These investments were funded through EQT Infrastructure VI, which is roughly 35 percent deployed. The firm’s senior team did not provide an update on the EQT Active Core Infrastructure fund, targeting €5 billion.

Sinding reiterated the firm’s plans to launch an energy transition-focused fund, calling the sector “one of the biggest investment opportunities of our lifetime”, without providing further details.

Fundraising plans aside, EQT is also aiming to grow its investment activity in APAC. Seems like 2024 will be a busy year for the Swedish fund manager.

A Pantheon of infra secondaries

Pantheon has nearly doubled its target of $3 billion to close its fourth infrastructure secondaries programme – Pantheon Global Infrastructure Fund IV and its associated vehicles – on $5.3 billion.

Some $3 billion of that capital will go towards the strategy’s “core fund”, while an additional $2.3 billion has been allocated towards “parallel investment vehicles that invest exclusively alongside the core fund”, a spokesperson told The Pipeline. It comes mere months after the firm asked for an extension in its fundraising process.

It is Pantheon’s largest programme ever, surpassing the firm’s third flagship vintage, Pantheon Global Secondaries Fund VII, which closed on $3.25 billion in November.

It’s a massive vote of confidence for a burgeoning infra secondaries industry, described in a statement by Andrea Echberg, partner and global head of infrastructure at Pantheon, as “one of the most robust market environments we have ever seen”, adding that it has a $12 billion secondaries pipeline.

Robust, indeed.

You say M & and I say A

Another day, another M&A infrastructure GP deal as Hamburg-based Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft gets a new majority shareholder in Commerzbank, the Hamburg-based owner of another asset manager, Commerz Real.

Commerzbank is set to acquire a 74.9 percent stake in Aquila Capital, with the remaining 25.1 percent of the shares remaining with the Aquila Group parent company. The stated aim of the deal is to “create a leading European asset manager for sustainable investment strategies”.

As with Blackrock’s take-over of GIP and General Atlantic’s acquisition of Actis, Aquila Capital group co-founder Roman Rosslenbroich and all other current management and fund management teams of the company will retain their roles.

It’s unclear how – if in any way – Aquila Capital and Commerz Real will integrate, although a source close to the former told The Pipeline they hadn’t heard of any potential merger between the two asset managers.

A year ago, Commerz Real raised €1 billion for its open-end renewable and sustainable infrastructure-focused Klimavest fund, launched in 2020. Aquila Capital has €14.6 billion of AUM, with 16.6GW of capacity either installed or under production.

Ardian in a pickle as investors take flight from Heathrow

Following Ardian and PIF’s recent £2.38 billion ($3 billion; €2.7 billion) bid on Ferrovial’s 25 percent stake in Heathrow airport, other investors in the airport have now come calling, with shareholders in Heathrow’s owner, FGP Topco, exercising their tag-along rights. These investors represent 35 percent of the share capital, according to Ferrovial.

The Times reports that the shareholders are believed to be CDPQ, GIC and the Australian Retirement Trust. GIC and CDPQ declined to comment as to whether this is the case.

For now, the original deal remains on the table, but it can only complete if the tagged shares are also sold – at the original offered price. “The parties are working towards satisfaction of such condition,” Ferrovial stated, prompting the question of just how much of the hub Ardian and PIF will be ready to stomach.

Ardian is said to still be committed to the original deal and to Heathrow’s growth alongside existing shareholders. Who those will be at the end of this episode remains unclear.

Perfin takes $1bn LatAm hope abroad

Brazilian investment group Perfin is expanding its horizons as it embarks on fundraising for its second fund, seeking foreign investors for the first time.

The Sao Paulo-based group recently launched its Perfin Infra II vehicle seeking 5 billion reals ($1 billion; €931.5 million), and as well as targeting a local investor base, the fund is also set to be domiciled in Ontario to target foreign LPs, Carolina Rocha, COO for business development at Perfin, told The Pipeline.

Rocha said the fund has already begun raising capital from local investors and is targeting a first close in April. It is anticipated that foreign investors will eventually comprise about 60 percent of the fund’s investors by closing, she added.

In addition to investments in Brazil, the fund will aslo consider Colombia and Peru as key countries, and will target deals in renewables, transmission, sanitation, roads and logistics related to grain production. The vehicle targets gross returns in the mid-to-high teens, Rocha said.

The first vehicle raised about $400 million, with another $500 million raised in co-investment side vehicles for road and logistics deals.

Invalorem emerges

There’s a new player on the Australian infrastructure investment scene: Invalorem, founded by an ex-Macquarie duo.

The new firm – the name of which is a combination of ‘In’ for infrastructure and the Latin word for value – will focus on the energy transition, digital infrastructure, sustainability and “other technology-enabled solutions”, according to a note posted on LinkedIn by its co-founders.

Those founders are Jim Miller, who was formerly head of infrastructure, utilities and renewables for Australia and New Zealand at Macquarie Capital, and Damien Secen, the former executive director and head of infrastructure, utilities and renewables for ANZ at what was then called Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets. Secen was also a partner and managing director at renewables developer Equis.

No word yet on fundraising plans – watch this space.

ECP looks East

US-based fund manager ECP is following through on plans to focus on investment opportunities that support Japan’s decarbonisation – as reported by The Pipeline last year – with a new hire: the appointment of Yuki Asari to the role of managing director and co-head of Asia, investor relations.

Asari will be involved in investor relations, marketing, fundraising and public relations activities in Asia for ECP. He joined the firm earlier this month from StepStone Group, where he was a managing director in the business development team. Prior to that, he was an alternative investments product specialist at Neuberger Berman and has worked for JPMorgan in its investment banking division.

ECP has been planning to launch a Japan-focused fund to invest in renewable energy projects and decarbonisation technologies such as batteries and renewable fuels. It previously entered an alliance with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank to support its activities in the country.

Deals

New roads a HIT for KKR

A KKR-backed infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) is set to acquire 12 road projects from Indian construction company PNC Infratech for about 90 billion rupees ($1.1 billion; €994 million).

The Highways Infrastructure Trust will gain 11 hybrid annuity concessions from the National Highways Authority of India and one toll road concession from the Uttar Pradesh State Highways Authority.

KKR launched HIT – its third Indian InvIT and supported by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan – in 2022, having bought Global Infrastructure Partners’ interest in roads platform Highway Concessions One the year prior. Of the new projects, 10 are already in action while two are under construction.

Gaurav Chandna, head of strategic finance at Highway Concessions One, said the transaction was one of the highways sector’s biggest acquisitions. “This investment is in line with our thesis of acquiring assets with long balance concession life generating predictable distributions for our unitholders.”

Following the transaction, HIT’s assets under management will exceed 200 billion rupees.