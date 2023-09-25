The Pipeline: I Squared’s new shareholders, AP Moller Capital’s $1bn fund, KKR’s $804m data centre deal

I Squared senior execs take bite of the apple

It’s a year of transition for I Squared Capital. After it was announced in May that co-founder and managing partner Adil Rahmathulla will leave in June 2024, the Miami-based manager said Rahmathulla will be selling back his equity in I Squared.

That process has now been completed, according to a memo sent to LPs last week and seen by The Pipeline, resulting in 27 senior staff members becoming new shareholders of the firm. The memo also teased LPs with some new arrivals, with it stating the process will “accommodate future participation by new senior members in due course”.

It has, however, taken some by surprise, with the equity investments – dubbed by I Squared the Partnership Equity Participation Program – nearly two times oversubscribed. One source said the new shareholders invested over $300 million and that I Squared plans to double this “in the coming years”, although I Squared declined to comment on the process.

Some deep-pocketed I Squared staff around, then.

AP Moller Capital seeks $1bn for expanded Africa and Asia fund

Following on from its inaugural 2018-vintage $1 billion Africa Infrastructure Fund, Danish manager AP Moller Capital has launched a second and geographically wider-reaching fund.

Named as if it were the second strategy in a series, AP Moller Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II targets $1 billion to invest in the transport and renewables sectors. The Article 9 fund looks to allocate half its capital in Africa and the rest in South and Southeast Asia across greenfield and brownfield projects, according to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which has approved the fund for financing.

APMC is also asking for $50 million from the IFC with documentation putting the fund’s strategy as “tackling food security, supply chain disruptions and global warming”. This latter document reveals a hard-cap of $1.5 billion for the vehicle.

The Africa Fund – which received investments from both Danish pension funds and multilateral institutions – was fully invested by the end of 2022, according to APMC’s website. The manager recently announced an investment in South African frozen infrastructure operator Vector Logistics.

As it looks to raise Fund II, APMC will be hoping investors haven’t got the chills, though.

Renewables’ repricing risk

At an event last week hosted by Nuveen, Biff Ourso, senior managing director and global head of infrastructure at the firm, remarked that the repricing phenomena that typically accompanies higher interest rates have not been equal across the capital stack and that it has impacted new projects.

“Sometimes the baseline project economics are not where we need them to be if we are to move forward,” he said.

Ourso added: “In both the US and Europe, there is a little bit of a relative value conversation happening: is it better to be a private credit investor or an investor [in clean energy equity]? Do private equity discount rates reset more slowly than the base rate changes that we’ve seen in the market?”

Since private credit’s rates tend to be nimbler in repricing, perhaps it will be up to the infrastructure debt sector to ensure that these projects are undertaken, Ourso added. At that extra cost, of course.

RIVE holds €200m interim close for transport fund

French manager RIVE Private Investment has held a €200 million interim close for its RIVE Transportation Assets Income Fund.

The latest close follows an undisclosed first close in June 2021. The Article 8 vehicle is targeting a €500 million final close by 2025. Its investor base is primarily European, comprising institutional investors and multifamily offices. The €200 million is already fully invested in a portfolio mostly made up of hybrid or electric locomotives (50 percent) as well as helicopters used in medical emergencies or firefighting (35 percent). RIVE invests primarily in OECD countries, specialising in transportation assets leasing – what it calls “the growing trend of ‘asset as a service’” – in the aviation, railway and maritime sectors. It says the assets it invests in are resilient, generating stable, inflation-correlated cashflows across specialised markets “with high visibility on long-term needs”.

“To meet investment needs, especially related to decarbonisation, the specialised transport market must attract more financial players, offering investors more innovative and flexible access methods,” argued partner Camille Brunel.

Sounds like an asset class in the making.

Grapevine

“We don’t need gas or oil or coal. It’s capital and that overnight has become significantly more expensive”

Mads Nipper, CEO of Orsted, lays out the simple but tricky-to-solve problem for energy transition investors.

