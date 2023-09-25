The Pipeline: I Squared’s new shareholders, AP Moller Capital’s $1bn fund, KKR’s $804m data centre deal

First look
I Squared senior execs take bite of the apple
It’s a year of transition for I Squared Capital. After it was announced in May that co-founder and managing partner Adil Rahmathulla will leave in June 2024, the Miami-based manager said Rahmathulla will be selling back his equity in I Squared.
That process has now been completed, according to a memo sent to LPs last week and seen by The Pipeline, resulting in 27 senior staff members becoming new shareholders of the firm. The memo also teased LPs with some new arrivals, with it stating the process will “accommodate future participation by new senior members in due course”.
It has, however, taken some by surprise, with the equity investments – dubbed by I Squared the Partnership Equity Participation Program – nearly two times oversubscribed. One source said the new shareholders invested over $300 million and that I Squared plans to double this “in the coming years”, although I Squared declined to comment on the process.
Some deep-pocketed I Squared staff around, then.
AP Moller Capital seeks $1bn for expanded Africa and Asia fund
Following on from its inaugural 2018-vintage $1 billion Africa Infrastructure Fund, Danish manager AP Moller Capital has launched a second and geographically wider-reaching fund.
Named as if it were the second strategy in a series, AP Moller Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II targets $1 billion to invest in the transport and renewables sectors. The Article 9 fund looks to allocate half its capital in Africa and the rest in South and Southeast Asia across greenfield and brownfield projects, according to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which has approved the fund for financing.
APMC is also asking for $50 million from the IFC with documentation putting the fund’s strategy as “tackling food security, supply chain disruptions and global warming”. This latter document reveals a hard-cap of $1.5 billion for the vehicle.
The Africa Fund – which received investments from both Danish pension funds and multilateral institutions – was fully invested by the end of 2022, according to APMC’s website. The manager recently announced an investment in South African frozen infrastructure operator Vector Logistics.
As it looks to raise Fund II, APMC will be hoping investors haven’t got the chills, though.
Renewables’ repricing risk
At an event last week hosted by Nuveen, Biff Ourso, senior managing director and global head of infrastructure at the firm, remarked that the repricing phenomena that typically accompanies higher interest rates have not been equal across the capital stack and that it has impacted new projects.
“Sometimes the baseline project economics are not where we need them to be if we are to move forward,” he said.
Ourso added: “In both the US and Europe, there is a little bit of a relative value conversation happening: is it better to be a private credit investor or an investor [in clean energy equity]? Do private equity discount rates reset more slowly than the base rate changes that we’ve seen in the market?”
Since private credit’s rates tend to be nimbler in repricing, perhaps it will be up to the infrastructure debt sector to ensure that these projects are undertaken, Ourso added. At that extra cost, of course.
RIVE holds €200m interim close for transport fund
French manager RIVE Private Investment has held a €200 million interim close for its RIVE Transportation Assets Income Fund.
The latest close follows an undisclosed first close in June 2021. The Article 8 vehicle is targeting a €500 million final close by 2025. Its investor base is primarily European, comprising institutional investors and multifamily offices. The €200 million is already fully invested in a portfolio mostly made up of hybrid or electric locomotives (50 percent) as well as helicopters used in medical emergencies or firefighting (35 percent). RIVE invests primarily in OECD countries, specialising in transportation assets leasing – what it calls “the growing trend of ‘asset as a service’” – in the aviation, railway and maritime sectors. It says the assets it invests in are resilient, generating stable, inflation-correlated cashflows across specialised markets “with high visibility on long-term needs”.
“To meet investment needs, especially related to decarbonisation, the specialised transport market must attract more financial players, offering investors more innovative and flexible access methods,” argued partner Camille Brunel.
Sounds like an asset class in the making.
“We don’t need gas or oil or coal. It’s capital and that overnight has become significantly more expensive”
Mads Nipper, CEO of Orsted, lays out the simple but tricky-to-solve problem for energy transition investors.
Omnes adds Cube’s Kragerud to IR team
After spending more than 13 years at Cube Infrastructure Managers, most recently as head of investor relations, Caroline Kragerud has left the firm to join Omnes Capital, a Paris-based investment firm focusing on the energy transition.
Kragerud joins Omnes as partner, investor relations and will work alongside Miria Späth Werder, also a partner within the IR team. The aim is to grow and diversify Omnes’ investor base across the firm’s four core strategies, which are renewable energy, resilient cities, deep tech venture capital and co-investment.
She joins in the midst of Omnes raising its fifth flagship fund, Capenergie 5, and targeting €1.35 billion. In June it held a first close on €800 million.
While Kragerud’s departure from Cube coincided with a spate of other high-level departures, it is not related to those, a source told The Pipeline.
KKR sings with latest APAC deal
KKR has acquired a 20 percent stake in the regional data centre business of Singtel, one of Asia’s largest telecommunications companies, for up to S$1.1 billion ($804 million; €756 million).
The firm did not disclose which fund it will make the investment from but Infrastructure Investor understands capital will come from the firm’s KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors II, which held a first close on $5.7 billion in April 2023.
The deal values Singtel’s data centre business at S$5.5 billion and KKR has an option to increase its stake to 25 percent by 2027 at this pre-agreed valuation.
Singtel formed its Digital InfraCo unit, within which the data centre business sits, in June 2023. The business has 62MW of data centre capacity in Singapore and is developing a further 58MW, while it has a pipeline of developments in Indonesia and Thailand. Once this pipeline is complete, the business should have total capacity of more than 155MW, with potential to scale up further to 200MW.
Plenty of room for growth for all, then.
AustralianSuper adds sparks to Origin deal
AustralianSuper, Australia’s largest superannuation fund, has thrown a potential spanner into the works of the acquisition of Origin Energy by Brookfield Asset Management and EIG Partners.
Following a strong set of results for FY23, plus the news that the New South Wales government is in talks to extend the life of Origin’s Eraring coal-fired power station, several equity market participants have begun to suggest that Brookfield-EIG’s A$18.7 billion ($12 billion; €11 billion) bid should be increased.
AustralianSuper is Origin’s largest shareholder and had kept its powder dry throughout negotiations – until last week. The fund announced out of the blue that it had increased its stake in Origin by 1.02 percentage points to take its total shareholding to 13.68 percent.
Crucially, it added: “Origin’s current share price is substantially below our estimate of its long-term value and this is why we have increased our holding in the company.”
The Brookfield-EIG bid A$8.912 per share is only a fraction higher than the current share price. With a decision from Australia’s competition watchdog due in the next few weeks, the consortium look to have quite a lot of work left to do to get this one over the line.
