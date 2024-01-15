The Pipeline: Infranity’s fourth fund, Partners Group’s new infra head, I Squared flies into Brazil

Infranity launches fourth senior debt fund

European infrastructure manager Infranity is off to a good start for its fourth senior debt strategy, raising €425 million against a target of €1.5 billion, it said in a statement.

The Article 8 vehicle already has five assets in its sights, worth some €250 million in investments, to be clinched by the year-end, the Generali Investments affiliate pointed out.

“Our transaction pipeline is extremely healthy, particularly in the growth segments of energy transition, green mobility and telecoms, allowing the construction of well diversified portfolios with strong sustainability credentials,” head of investment debt Sacha Kamp stated.

Kamp added: “Higher spreads and a lender-friendly market environment will be supportive of delivering attractive risk/return.”

Fund IV is targeting the same amount as Infranity’s third vintage, though the latter managed to beat its target to close on €1.6 billion last summer. Overall, Paris-based Infranity manages circa €9 billion of assets as at 15 November 2023.

Africa50 eyes $500m for Acceleration Fund

Casablanca–based Africa50’s inaugural vehicle, the Africa50 Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, has received commitments worth $222.5 million at its first close at the end of 2023. The fund’s target is $500 million.

Some 16 African institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, social security funds, insurance companies, banks as well as the African Development Bank and the International Finance Corporation pitched in, according to a statement.

The 12-year fund aims to “unlock transformative impact, create jobs and accelerate Africa’s green industrial revolution”, it said.

The fund is led by Vincent Le Guennou, previously of Emerging Capital Partners.

Africa50 has funded projects of an aggregated value of more than $5 billion over the past five years and the new fund seems to be the start of a swathe. Alain Ebobissé, CEO of Africa50 Group, said: “Africa50-IAF is the first of a suite of new investment vehicles and instruments that the Africa50 Group plans to raise as we seek to mobilise further private sector capital from within Africa and globally into African infrastructure.”

Stay tuned, then.

Wpd invest back with fourth fund

Wpd invest, a subsidiary of the German wpd Group, has launched a fourth fund managed by Hauck & Aufhäuser targeting between €250 million and €300 million.

The Green Return Funds 4 will focus on German and French brownfield tariff-based wind, solar and battery storage projects as well as projects under construction. Further investments elsewhere in the eurozone are also possible. The Article 9 fund is targeting 7.5 percent net IRR.

Typically, previous investors were German insurance companies and pension funds. The GP informed The Pipeline that there are existing investors doing their due diligence at the moment and that it is hoped to gradually expand the circle of LPs.

The predecessor fund closed in 2017 and was realised in 2022, wpd invest told The Pipeline. No let-up in the renewables rush, it seems.

The grapevine