The Pipeline: Investor Forum lowdown; Stonepeak adds MD; DigitalBridge adds AusSuper’s €1.5bn stake

First look
Infrastructure’s year of transition
It’s been a rough year for private markets, including infrastructure. No one was denying that at the Infrastructure Investor Network’s Investor Forum, held in London last week. “Everybody’s adapting to the new reality of higher rates and higher CPI,” said Mounir Corm, deputy CEO of Vauban Infrastructure Partners. “But it is during this time of transition and change that is also a good time to invest.”
And LPs are looking to do just that, fellow panellist Catherine Lloyd, a principal at Mercer, told the audience: “There are still a lot of people that have never allocated to the real asset space or to infrastructure.” But they’re now “knocking on our door”, making it the firm’s busiest year in that regard.
A major contributor to this increased activity has been the energy transition. According to Lloyd: “[European] investors don’t want to touch a fund unless it’s at least an Article 8 – Article 9 for some is even better.” The Article 9 designation has helped first-time funds and even first-time managers succeed in their fundraising, she added.
More evidence then that the thawing in the market, which Infrastructure Investor’s latest report hinted at, is indeed happening.
GPs should look to the future via natural gas
At the Investor Forum’s panel on how to invest for the long term, the need for GPs to consider resilience was raised by Tim Marahrens of Energy Infrastructure Partners, who argued that this approach favoured investments in platforms over investments in single assets. Switzerland-based EIP has a 49 percent stake in German renewables developer BayWa RE.
Resilience takes many shapes, and Jake Erhard of US-based ArcLight Capital Partners argued that natural gas was a necessary part of the road to net zero and was a fitting label for ArcLight’s investment in the entire natural gas value chain. Crucially, and somewhat soberingly, he reminded the audience that “natural gas will still be needed in 2040”.
At a conference in Europe two years ago, that might have raised some eyebrows. The picture is now rather different.
Vesper in €300m first close for debut Next Gen Infra Fund
We wrote last week on the lengths that new entrants will go to avoid the dreaded ‘first-time fund’ tag and the fundraising roadblocks attached. There is an exception to every rule, though, and Vesper Infrastructure Partners is it, raising €300 million for what it is calling “the largest first closing for a European first-time fund since the beginning of the year”.
Vesper Next Generation Infrastructure Fund I garnered the close from European corporates, family offices, and institutional investors. It will continue fundraising through 2024 in the hope of hitting its €1 billion hard-cap. The new outfit will focus on value-add, mid-market European infrastructure, targeting the energy transition, decarbonisation of mobility and logistics, digital infrastructure, the circular economy, and social infrastructure.
Vesper started life just last year by a group of six founders, including the likes of Livio Fenati, formerly co-head of Partners Group Europe’s Direct Private Infrastructure business; Olaf Nordmeyer, Goldman Sach’s ex-global co-head of infrastructure; and Paola Rastelli, formerly head of M&A at Snam.
Watch this team.
Glentra out the blocks with €443m
Also beating the first-time blues is Glentra Capital; the firm launched earlier this year and is headed up by a former partner at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Henrik Tordrup, and Lars Holme Villadsen, former CFO of Vestas’s US arm.
Glentra has raised €443 million towards a target of €750 million for its debut fund, affiliate title New Private Markets reported (registration required). Commitments to date have predominantly come from life sciences group Novo Holdings, seeding the firm with a commitment of around DKr2 billion ($288 million; €268 million), and Danish pension PKA, committing DKr1.1 billion.
Both the offshore and onshore wind and solar sectors will be targeted, but Glentra will also look at “sustainable fuels (for example sustainable aviation fuels), energy storage, electric mobility and similar energy integration sectors” across Europe and North America. As for its return aspirations, they will be “low-end private equity, high-end infrastructure and definitely double-digit”, said Christina Sobfeldt Jahn, the firm’s director of investor relations and ESG.
That clears that up, then.
Grapevine
“I welcome the evolution and standardisation supported by things like SFDR. We’re beginning to report on the same basis and getting rid of the ‘witch doctor-y’ reporting of the past. That’s a really positive development”
Niall Mills, head of global infrastructure investments at Igneo Infrastructure Partners, embraces the new era at the Infrastructure Investor Network’s recent Investor Forum.
Who’s hiring
Stonepeak adds help for the fundraising bulk
Stonepeak has added to its investor relations team with the hire of Natasha Farquharson as managing director in its New York office.
Farquharson joins from a five-year stint as a director at private equity group Warburg Pincus. It is a return to the infrastructure sector for Farquharson, who was head of investor relations for Hudson Clean Energy between 2011 and 2013, before becoming a principal at Campbell Lutyens.
At Stonepeak, it’s understood her role will be focused on North American LPs, both in terms of maintaining existing relationships and forging new ones. Along with the rest of her team, she’ll certainly have her hands full. The firm’s Stonepeak Asia Infrastructure Fund remains in market, as does its mid-market Stonepeak Opportunities Fund and the open-end Stonepeak Core Fund. And, as The Pipeline understands, it has recently begun marketing the $20 billion Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund V, so there’s no shortage of LP relationships to focus on.
LP watch
What LPs want
What is a GP to do when fundraising gets tough? Reduce or eliminate management fees on uninvested capital; increase hurdle rates; have a “decarbonisation journey for your assets”; invest in strong asset management capabilities; and have a well thought out exit strategy and local teams on the ground. That was the advice Sarah Miller – senior vice-president and manager, research, at investment consultancy Redington – offered during a panel discussion on Day 2 of the Investor Forum.
Having the right teams is also important for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development when deciding which GPs to invest with.
“We prefer to invest with teams and people rather than the firm,” said Elena Mrejen – principal banker, private equity funds, at EBRD. “And so, we want to see that the people who are going to execute the investment strategy have the skill set and knowledge to [do so], rather than have the fund managers just present the credentials of the firm. We want to see the actual team.”
In an environment that has been “massively challenging”, according to Miller, GPs might want to heed hers and Mrejen’s advice.
Deals
AustralianSuper-sized data-centre investment
AustralianSuper, the largest superannuation fund in Australia, has made its first investment in a hyperscale data-centre asset, committing €1.5 billion to acquire a “significant minority stake” in Vantage Data Centres EMEA.
The fund acquired the stake from DigitalBridge, which manages the platform that counts Canada’s PSP Investments among its other shareholders. Vantage EMEA has a presence in six countries – Germany, Italy, Poland, South Africa, Switzerland and the UK. Vantage EMEA was created in April through a €2.5 billion continuation fund, carving out the EMEA assets separately to the North American ones.
AustralianSuper has built out a significant direct infrastructure investment programme over several years and has opened offices in London and New York as it increasingly targets overseas assets.
“The Vantage EMEA platform is at an exciting point in its history, with a strong pipeline of developments in growing markets across the region,” head of infrastructure Nik Kemp said in a statement, adding that “this acquisition represents an important step for the fund as we build our infrastructure capability in Europe”.
A good vantage point for further deployment, then.
Today’s letter was prepared by Zak Bentley. Bruno Alves, Kalliope Gourntis, Daniel Kemp and Anne-Louise Stranne Petersen also contributed.