The Pipeline: Investor Forum lowdown; Stonepeak adds MD; DigitalBridge adds AusSuper’s €1.5bn stake

Infrastructure’s year of transition

It’s been a rough year for private markets, including infrastructure. No one was denying that at the Infrastructure Investor Network’s Investor Forum, held in London last week. “Everybody’s adapting to the new reality of higher rates and higher CPI,” said Mounir Corm, deputy CEO of Vauban Infrastructure Partners. “But it is during this time of transition and change that is also a good time to invest.”

And LPs are looking to do just that, fellow panellist Catherine Lloyd, a principal at Mercer, told the audience: “There are still a lot of people that have never allocated to the real asset space or to infrastructure.” But they’re now “knocking on our door”, making it the firm’s busiest year in that regard.

A major contributor to this increased activity has been the energy transition. According to Lloyd: “[European] investors don’t want to touch a fund unless it’s at least an Article 8 – Article 9 for some is even better.” The Article 9 designation has helped first-time funds and even first-time managers succeed in their fundraising, she added.

More evidence then that the thawing in the market, which Infrastructure Investor’s latest report hinted at, is indeed happening.

GPs should look to the future via natural gas

At the Investor Forum’s panel on how to invest for the long term, the need for GPs to consider resilience was raised by Tim Marahrens of Energy Infrastructure Partners, who argued that this approach favoured investments in platforms over investments in single assets. Switzerland-based EIP has a 49 percent stake in German renewables developer BayWa RE.

Resilience takes many shapes, and Jake Erhard of US-based ArcLight Capital Partners argued that natural gas was a necessary part of the road to net zero and was a fitting label for ArcLight’s investment in the entire natural gas value chain. Crucially, and somewhat soberingly, he reminded the audience that “natural gas will still be needed in 2040”.

At a conference in Europe two years ago, that might have raised some eyebrows. The picture is now rather different.

Vesper in €300m first close for debut Next Gen Infra Fund

We wrote last week on the lengths that new entrants will go to avoid the dreaded ‘first-time fund’ tag and the fundraising roadblocks attached. There is an exception to every rule, though, and Vesper Infrastructure Partners is it, raising €300 million for what it is calling “the largest first closing for a European first-time fund since the beginning of the year”.

Vesper Next Generation Infrastructure Fund I garnered the close from European corporates, family offices, and institutional investors. It will continue fundraising through 2024 in the hope of hitting its €1 billion hard-cap. The new outfit will focus on value-add, mid-market European infrastructure, targeting the energy transition, decarbonisation of mobility and logistics, digital infrastructure, the circular economy, and social infrastructure.

Vesper started life just last year by a group of six founders, including the likes of Livio Fenati, formerly co-head of Partners Group Europe’s Direct Private Infrastructure business; Olaf Nordmeyer, Goldman Sach’s ex-global co-head of infrastructure; and Paola Rastelli, formerly head of M&A at Snam.

Watch this team.

Glentra out the blocks with €443m

Also beating the first-time blues is Glentra Capital; the firm launched earlier this year and is headed up by a former partner at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Henrik Tordrup, and Lars Holme Villadsen, former CFO of Vestas’s US arm.

Glentra has raised €443 million towards a target of €750 million for its debut fund, affiliate title New Private Markets reported (registration required). Commitments to date have predominantly come from life sciences group Novo Holdings, seeding the firm with a commitment of around DKr2 billion ($288 million; €268 million), and Danish pension PKA, committing DKr1.1 billion.

Both the offshore and onshore wind and solar sectors will be targeted, but Glentra will also look at “sustainable fuels (for example sustainable aviation fuels), energy storage, electric mobility and similar energy integration sectors” across Europe and North America. As for its return aspirations, they will be “low-end private equity, high-end infrastructure and definitely double-digit”, said Christina Sobfeldt Jahn, the firm’s director of investor relations and ESG.

That clears that up, then.

Grapevine

“I welcome the evolution and standardisation supported by things like SFDR. We’re beginning to report on the same basis and getting rid of the ‘witch doctor-y’ reporting of the past. That’s a really positive development”

Niall Mills, head of global infrastructure investments at Igneo Infrastructure Partners, embraces the new era at the Infrastructure Investor Network’s recent Investor Forum.

