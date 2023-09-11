The Pipeline: Partners Group’s infra payout; GIP’s India partner exits; ICG’s €400m Enfinity bet

Infra starts paying off for Partners Group

Partners Group is no newbie to the infrastructure investment market, having begun its direct infrastructure fund series in 2011. However, it is only now starting to see the real joy of performance fees, it revealed in its H1 2023 earnings call last week.

In 2021, infrastructure accounted for just 1 percent of performance fees generated by the Swiss manager, chief executive David Layton told investors. “That’s because we were at a stage of development within that asset class where essentially all of the realisations went to clients as we were recouping our clients’ principal investment and they were achieving their minimum returns,” he said.

Now, infrastructure generated 53 percent of Partners Group’s performance fees in H1 alone, Layton revealed, attributing the significant rise to key sales agreed in H2 2022, such as that of Dutch offshore wind project Blauwwind, infrastructure services group USIC and Australian renewables developer CWP Renewables.

Long-term investments, it seems, are finally turning into long-term gains.

Happy birthday to OMERS the asset manager

Mention OMERS, and most people will easily recognise them as one of the largest infrastructure investors in the world, with 27.4 percent allocated to the asset class, according to our Global Investor 50 ranking. In addition, they are one of infrastructure’s pre-eminent direct investors. But did you know they also raise and manage substantial third-party capital?

If the latter isn’t front of mind, we are here to remind you that OMERS’ Strategic Partnership Program turns 10 this year. That milestone is marked by C$6.6 billion ($4.8 billion; €4.5 billion) of invested capital across 13 investments and 18 co-investors. It was achieved following the recent close of C$525 million of co-investment capital across two OMERS portfolio companies – telecoms firm Waveconn and chassis provider Direct ChassisLink – and the addition of four co-investors.

“Despite a challenging capital environment, we have successfully closed two of our largest ever co-investments – a true testament to the strength of our relationships with our Strategic Partners,” noted Irini Kalamakis, global head of strategic partnerships for OMERS Infrastructure.

Here’s to the next 10, then.

Green hydrogen falters against EU regulations

The European Commission’s definition of green hydrogen – which it attempted to clarify at the end of July – has been making green hydrogen more expensive to produce or even unproduceable across the continent, according to law firm King & Spalding.

Current regulation under the Delegated Acts concerning renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBO) – passed earlier this summer – prohibits aid from government agencies (both EU and non-EU affiliated) to go towards renewable power generation that is transmitted to hydrogen facilities under a PPA via the grid. Also prohibited is the use of any PPA that is not strictly between a power producer and a hydrogen manufacturer.

The EU implemented the first restriction in the name of the “additionality principle”, or the idea that the hydrogen producer’s demand for the renewable energy would fund the renewable energy project’s development, not a state agency. The second restriction comes from the very definition of a renewable PPA under a different EU law.

According to King & Spalding, some EU hydrogen players are considering a challenge before the EU Court of Justice – even though the deadline for bringing such a case has already passed.

Green hydrogen may be ahead of the game; its proponents somewhat less so.

Grapevine

“Water privatisation is a terrible idea. President Biden should have never appointed an investment banker to chair an advisory council for the nation’s infrastructure”