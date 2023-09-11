The Pipeline: Partners Group’s infra payout; GIP’s India partner exits; ICG’s €400m Enfinity bet

First look
Infra starts paying off for Partners Group
Partners Group is no newbie to the infrastructure investment market, having begun its direct infrastructure fund series in 2011. However, it is only now starting to see the real joy of performance fees, it revealed in its H1 2023 earnings call last week.
In 2021, infrastructure accounted for just 1 percent of performance fees generated by the Swiss manager, chief executive David Layton told investors. “That’s because we were at a stage of development within that asset class where essentially all of the realisations went to clients as we were recouping our clients’ principal investment and they were achieving their minimum returns,” he said.
Now, infrastructure generated 53 percent of Partners Group’s performance fees in H1 alone, Layton revealed, attributing the significant rise to key sales agreed in H2 2022, such as that of Dutch offshore wind project Blauwwind, infrastructure services group USIC and Australian renewables developer CWP Renewables.
Long-term investments, it seems, are finally turning into long-term gains.
Happy birthday to OMERS the asset manager
Mention OMERS, and most people will easily recognise them as one of the largest infrastructure investors in the world, with 27.4 percent allocated to the asset class, according to our Global Investor 50 ranking. In addition, they are one of infrastructure’s pre-eminent direct investors. But did you know they also raise and manage substantial third-party capital?
If the latter isn’t front of mind, we are here to remind you that OMERS’ Strategic Partnership Program turns 10 this year. That milestone is marked by C$6.6 billion ($4.8 billion; €4.5 billion) of invested capital across 13 investments and 18 co-investors. It was achieved following the recent close of C$525 million of co-investment capital across two OMERS portfolio companies – telecoms firm Waveconn and chassis provider Direct ChassisLink – and the addition of four co-investors.
“Despite a challenging capital environment, we have successfully closed two of our largest ever co-investments – a true testament to the strength of our relationships with our Strategic Partners,” noted Irini Kalamakis, global head of strategic partnerships for OMERS Infrastructure.
Here’s to the next 10, then.
Green hydrogen falters against EU regulations
The European Commission’s definition of green hydrogen – which it attempted to clarify at the end of July – has been making green hydrogen more expensive to produce or even unproduceable across the continent, according to law firm King & Spalding.
Current regulation under the Delegated Acts concerning renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBO) – passed earlier this summer – prohibits aid from government agencies (both EU and non-EU affiliated) to go towards renewable power generation that is transmitted to hydrogen facilities under a PPA via the grid. Also prohibited is the use of any PPA that is not strictly between a power producer and a hydrogen manufacturer.
The EU implemented the first restriction in the name of the “additionality principle”, or the idea that the hydrogen producer’s demand for the renewable energy would fund the renewable energy project’s development, not a state agency. The second restriction comes from the very definition of a renewable PPA under a different EU law.
According to King & Spalding, some EU hydrogen players are considering a challenge before the EU Court of Justice – even though the deadline for bringing such a case has already passed.
Green hydrogen may be ahead of the game; its proponents somewhat less so.
Grapevine
“Water privatisation is a terrible idea. President Biden should have never appointed an investment banker to chair an advisory council for the nation’s infrastructure”
The US Food & Water Watch takes aim at the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, led by GIP chair Adebayo Ogunlesi, after it released a report calling for the government to remove barriers to water privatisations and concessions.
Who’s hiring
GIP’s India partner exits
Global Infrastructure Partners has lost one of its senior leaders in the Asia region, with India partner Aditya Aggarwal leaving the firm, The Pipeline understands.
Aggarwal is based in Singapore and led GIP India’s investments in the power, renewables, waste and water sectors. A source confirmed his departure, but it is unknown whether he has a new role lined up.
Before joining GIP India in 2018, he was a partner at IDFC Alternatives and a senior member of the team that helped set up that firm’s infrastructure funds management business. GIP entered India with the acquisition of IDFC Alternative’s infrastructure platform, rebranding it GIP India, at which point Aggarwal took up his role with the firm. GIP has two other India partners remaining in the business.
GIP declined to comment.
IFM taps Scottish Widows for head of sustainable investment
Maria Nazarova-Doyle, former head of responsible investments and stewardship at UK asset owner giant Scottish Widows, has been appointed head of sustainable investment at IFM Investors.
Nazarova-Doyle told affiliate title Responsible Investor that IFM provided a “fantastic opportunity” to drive change on the ground.
“You can’t get more direct influence and more direct outcomes than private markets when you actually invest in the real economy,” she said. “Investors like IFM invest in critical infrastructure around the world so they are actually on the front line decarbonising ports, roads, pipelines and airports.”
IFM has already made a number of hires from the UK pensions world. In September 2022, it hired Willis Towers Watson’s global head of research, Luba Nikulina, as its chief strategy officer, while Barnett Waddingham policy and strategy lead Amanda Latham joined as a director of sustainable investment in May this year.
Nazarova-Doyle will report to Nikulina and will be in charge of the central sustainable investment team responsible for overall strategy.
LP watch
The ART of valuations
The contention of whether unlisted asset valuations are still accurate during more uncertain times has been a hot topic of conversation in Australia. The chief investment officer of Australian Retirement Trust, the country’s second-largest superannuation fund with more than A$240 billion ($153.6 billion; €143.5 billion) in AUM, takes a more sanguine view.
Speaking at the ASI Conference on the Sunshine Coast this month, Ian Patrick referred to airports as an example of how valuing assets is an inexact science, saying: “Who would have foreseen a global pandemic?”
He went on: “We know the valuation [of a given asset] will be wrong – as in it won’t be perfect to the dollar, relative to what you’ve traded [it] at. Markets are made up of a collection of views, with different views on any number of inputs into a valuation.
“Our job is to be close to management, ensure that discipline is built into the forecasting that informs the inputs to a valuation, and that the valuation is independently determined with thoughtful [consideration of] all the various factors like discount rates etc.”
So, funds should be honest and try their best – and not get too hung up on a snapshot at a given moment in time.
Deals
To Enfinity and beyond for ICG
London-listed ICG is investing €400 million in US-based renewable energy and sustainability services company Enfinity Global.
The investment is thought to be through the second flagship fund, ICG Infrastructure Fund II, launched in March 2023 with a €2 billion target and a core-plus, mid-market approach.
The deal is to fund Enfinity’s near-term growth and the execution of its business strategy, according to an ICG statement.
Across the globe, Enfinity has a 16GW pipeline and is, according to the statement, “the leading renewable energy developer in Italy” where it has a full 134MW of capacity under construction and its pipeline measures 3.9GW.
In the US, Enfinity holds 400MW of operational capacity, a turnkey project bought in January, and has 8.5GW in the pipeline.
Much like others in the market, ICG now faces the challenge of ensuring hefty pipelines move beyond a pipe dream.
