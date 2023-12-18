The Pipeline: Seraya’s debut fund success, BNP’s climate debt fund, Stonepeak’s $400m RNG dive

First look
Seraya beats first-time blues
Singapore-based Seraya Partners has closed its first ever infrastructure fund on $800 million, including co-investments.
The Asia-focused Seraya Partners Fund I targets sectors that technology has either enabled or disrupted, including digital infrastructure and the energy transition.
A spokesman for Seraya would not provide a further breakdown of the funds raised and the amount of co-investment, but said the fund had beaten its goal of $750 million.
Seraya had already distributed half of the Asia-focused fund into three Singapore-headquartered platforms: data centre operator Empyrion DC; renewable and storage platform Astrid Renew; and wind farm vessel operator Cyan Renewables.
A diverse set of LPs jumped onboard for Seraya’s debut, with North America contributing 45 percent, Asia 39 percent and Europe 16 percent, with notable LPs including Alberta Investment Management Corporation, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and BlackRock-managed funds.
The spokesman said the 10-plus-two-year fund aims for returns in the “mid-to-high teens”.
Watch this space.
Swiss Life finds favour with first close
Swiss Life Asset Managers has reached a first close for its second value-add infrastructure fund, the catchy Swiss Life Funds ESG Global Infrastructure Opportunities Growth II, raising more than €560 million.
The firm said the fund is on track to hit its target of €1 billion, after beginning fundraising in May 2023. It is classified as an Article 8 fund under the EU’s SFDR. Swiss Life’s first value-add fund, GIO Growth I, was launched in 2018 and closed on €790 million.
The vehicle aims to take controlling and co-controlling stakes in small-to-mid-market assets driven by such thematics as decarbonisation, digitalisation, mobility, logistics, the circular economy and ageing populations.
Gianfranco Saladino, head of value-add investments at SLAM, expressed in a statement his delight in the firm having launched its second value-add infrastructure fund in “a favourable market environment”.
Someone seems to have had a different 2023.
BNP Paribas all in to mitigate climate change
BNP Paribas Asset Management has launched a new climate-focused infrastructure debt fund that will see BNPP AM’s Private Assets division manage the fund and BNP Paribas CIB assist in originating deals. Insurer BNP Paribas Cardif will be providing an undisclosed amount in seed capital.
An Article 9 fund, BNP Paribas Climate Impact Infrastructure Debt, has a target ranging from €500 million to €750 million and has already agreed on three deals: financing for a low-carbon energy producer, a green-sourced district heating platform and a portfolio of onshore wind farms. BNPP AM did not provide specific figures for these transactions nor in which markets they’re located. A spokeswoman declined to comment other than to say that “the capital is and will be deployed across Europe”. She also indicated that the average ticket size will range from €20 million to €50 million.
The fund, which has an investment-grade profile, will focus on “renewable energy, clean mobility and the circular economy, including batteries, hydrogen and carbon capture”, BNPP AM said in a statement.
No stone left unturned, then.
Aiming Hy
Hy24, the joint venture between Ardian and FiveT Hydrogen that closed the world’s first pure-play clean hydrogen investment fund on €2 billion in 2022, has signed a joint development and investment framework agreement with Masdar, the Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy giant.
The agreement was signed at last week’s COP28 event in Dubai and sees Masdar become a potential investor and developer for co-investment opportunities in Hy24’s Clean Hydrogen Infrastructure Fund. The firms said the agreement gave Masdar access to a pipeline of up to €2 billion of investment opportunities over the next five years, as it seeks to meet its own target of one million tons of green hydrogen production by 2030.
Hy24 said the deal would open new opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa, enabling it to explore “larger transactions and project developments across broader geographies at scale and pace”.
Pierre-Etienne Franc, co-founder and CEO of Hy24, said in a statement the JV will target “some of the largest and most strategic green hydrogen projects in the world”, adding that “we need to see more capital allocated by institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds to climate action”.
A call to arms, indeed.
Essentials
Grapevine
“The saga of Thames’s underperformance has now been running for so long that it can’t all be blamed on greedy dividend extraction under Macquarie’s ownership, which ended in 2017”
The Guardian’s Nils Pratley gives a defence of sorts to Macquarie Asset Management.
Who’s hiring
Fidelity snares heavyweight duo for fresh strategy
It’s difficult setting up an infrastructure business from scratch, so goes the wisdom, but London-based Fidelity International has made a good start with the appointment of a well-known European duo.
Chantale Pelletier has joined as global head of infrastructure equity investments, leaving her role as global head of infrastructure at Schroders Capital. Before joining the British firm in 2021, she had spent 20 years in a variety of infrastructure roles with CDPQ. Pelletier will lead the development of Fidelity’s infrastructure strategy, “driving a new product pipeline across both infrastructure debt and equity”, according to a Fidelity statement.
She’s joined by Emma Haight, who has been appointed head of infrastructure debt. She arrives from a position of partner in Ares Management’s infrastructure debt business. Haight had been with the former AMP Capital unit since 2014 when it was raising Fund II. The business closed its fifth fund on $5 billion in January. Haight will be tasked with “the development and launch of infrastructure credit strategies and products”, Fidelity added.
A new entrant, but certainly not lacking experience.
Deals
Consider it a loan
Stonepeak has issued a six-year, $300 million senior secured term loan to Clean Energy Fuels Corp, a deal which includes a two-year delayed draw term loan commitment of an additional $100 million.
Publicly listed Clean Energy secured a 9.5 percent per annum interest rate on the loan, which will mature on 12 December 2029 but can be repaid in full at any point if Stonepeak achieves an 11.5 percent IRR and a 1.4x multiple on invested capital. Stonepeak received 10 million shares in Clean Energy common stock with an excise price of $5.50 per share, as well as an additional 10 million shares in Clean Energy common stock at a $6.50 excise price, as collateral.
Infrastructure Investor understands that Stonepeak pulled capital from across its equity funds to make up the bulk of the loan, while some of the $300 million did come from Stonepeak’s infrastructure credit arm.
Stonepeak declined to comment on capital formation.
The loan will be used by Clean Energy to finance new renewable natural gas production facilities (centred around US-based dairies) and expand the company’s fueling infrastructure for heavy-duty trucking.
EQT keeps waste management in the family
EQT has acquired a majority position in Heritage Environmental Services, an industrial waste management company, via its EQT Infrastructure VI fund. The value of the deal and the equity stake EQT holds is unknown, though The Heritage Group retains a minority stake. EQT declined to comment on deal specifics.
In a statement, the asset manager explained that tailwinds that impacted the investment include “US industrial output growth, manufacturing onshoring, bipartisan policy incentives such as the CHIPS and Science Act and outsourcing”.
Prior to EQT’s investment, HES was family-owned. EQT may not be family, but it has an established relationship with The Heritage Group. Nearly one year ago to date, EQT Infrastructure injected $245 million into Heritage Group-owned battery management and materials processor Cirba Solutions to grow the company’s closed-loop EV battery recycling capacity in North America, as well as its materials production capacity on the continent.
