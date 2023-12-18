The Pipeline: Seraya’s debut fund success, BNP’s climate debt fund, Stonepeak’s $400m RNG dive

Seraya beats first-time blues

Singapore-based Seraya Partners has closed its first ever infrastructure fund on $800 million, including co-investments.

The Asia-focused Seraya Partners Fund I targets sectors that technology has either enabled or disrupted, including digital infrastructure and the energy transition.

A spokesman for Seraya would not provide a further breakdown of the funds raised and the amount of co-investment, but said the fund had beaten its goal of $750 million.

Seraya had already distributed half of the Asia-focused fund into three Singapore-headquartered platforms: data centre operator Empyrion DC; renewable and storage platform Astrid Renew; and wind farm vessel operator Cyan Renewables.

A diverse set of LPs jumped onboard for Seraya’s debut, with North America contributing 45 percent, Asia 39 percent and Europe 16 percent, with notable LPs including Alberta Investment Management Corporation, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and BlackRock-managed funds.

The spokesman said the 10-plus-two-year fund aims for returns in the “mid-to-high teens”.

Watch this space.

Swiss Life finds favour with first close

Swiss Life Asset Managers has reached a first close for its second value-add infrastructure fund, the catchy Swiss Life Funds ESG Global Infrastructure Opportunities Growth II, raising more than €560 million.

The firm said the fund is on track to hit its target of €1 billion, after beginning fundraising in May 2023. It is classified as an Article 8 fund under the EU’s SFDR. Swiss Life’s first value-add fund, GIO Growth I, was launched in 2018 and closed on €790 million.

The vehicle aims to take controlling and co-controlling stakes in small-to-mid-market assets driven by such thematics as decarbonisation, digitalisation, mobility, logistics, the circular economy and ageing populations.

Gianfranco Saladino, head of value-add investments at SLAM, expressed in a statement his delight in the firm having launched its second value-add infrastructure fund in “a favourable market environment”.

Someone seems to have had a different 2023.

BNP Paribas all in to mitigate climate change

BNP Paribas Asset Management has launched a new climate-focused infrastructure debt fund that will see BNPP AM’s Private Assets division manage the fund and BNP Paribas CIB assist in originating deals. Insurer BNP Paribas Cardif will be providing an undisclosed amount in seed capital.

An Article 9 fund, BNP Paribas Climate Impact Infrastructure Debt, has a target ranging from €500 million to €750 million and has already agreed on three deals: financing for a low-carbon energy producer, a green-sourced district heating platform and a portfolio of onshore wind farms. BNPP AM did not provide specific figures for these transactions nor in which markets they’re located. A spokeswoman declined to comment other than to say that “the capital is and will be deployed across Europe”. She also indicated that the average ticket size will range from €20 million to €50 million.

The fund, which has an investment-grade profile, will focus on “renewable energy, clean mobility and the circular economy, including batteries, hydrogen and carbon capture”, BNPP AM said in a statement.

No stone left unturned, then.

Aiming Hy

Hy24, the joint venture between Ardian and FiveT Hydrogen that closed the world’s first pure-play clean hydrogen investment fund on €2 billion in 2022, has signed a joint development and investment framework agreement with Masdar, the Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy giant.

The agreement was signed at last week’s COP28 event in Dubai and sees Masdar become a potential investor and developer for co-investment opportunities in Hy24’s Clean Hydrogen Infrastructure Fund. The firms said the agreement gave Masdar access to a pipeline of up to €2 billion of investment opportunities over the next five years, as it seeks to meet its own target of one million tons of green hydrogen production by 2030.

Hy24 said the deal would open new opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa, enabling it to explore “larger transactions and project developments across broader geographies at scale and pace”.

Pierre-Etienne Franc, co-founder and CEO of Hy24, said in a statement the JV will target “some of the largest and most strategic green hydrogen projects in the world”, adding that “we need to see more capital allocated by institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds to climate action”.

A call to arms, indeed.

Essentials