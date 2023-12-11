The Pipeline: Thames in hot water, DigitalBridge’s Euro fundraising co-head, Blackstone’s $7bn data deal

Thames Water: Will the UK watchdog bite?

Thirsty for UK water news? Well, regulator Ofwat is looking into whether Thames Water has breached its licencing conditions by paying a dividend.

Said £37.5 million ($47.1 million; €43.7 million) dividend was revealed in the utility’s latest results and will be used to pay off “external debt obligations”. In May, however, Ofwat added a new licence condition requiring firms to look after customers and the environment, and ensure their long-term financial stability before declaring or paying dividends. If conditions aren’t met, Ofwat can impose penalties of up to 10 percent of turnover on regulated businesses.

The probe comes as Thames’ auditors warned there was “material uncertainty” about whether the utility’s main holding company can continue as a going concern. At the heart of it is the needed refinancing of £190 million of debt by April, yet to be agreed to.

Thames’ bosses are also due to be called to Parliament to clarify the nature of an earlier £500 million equity injection into the regulated entity, which appears to have been structured as a £515 million shareholder loan originating at the unregulated holding company level.

Reichmuth moves ahead with fourth fund

Zurich-based Reichmuth Infrastructure has secured €75 million in seed commitments from three Swiss LPs for the Reichmuth Next Gen Mobility fund, targeting “clean mobility solutions and related renewable fuel projects”, according to a statement.

The firm has set a €500 million target and a €750 million hard-cap for the fund, a spokesman told The Pipeline.

“We are primarily looking at the entire field of clean mobility solutions and its sub-sectors: rail, road, waterways and aviation,” the spokesman said. “Storage and distribution of renewable fuels may also be part of it, but only if there is a direct link to the means of transport in which we are investing.”

The fund will invest in Europe and the UK with average ticket sizes ranging between €30 million and €70 million.

Reichmuth Infrastructure is also in market with Reichmuth Sustainable Infrastructure, a core fund which reached a €238 million first close earlier this year. RSI has a target of €500 million and expects a second close of €400 million in Q2 2024, according to the spokesman.

Powerful partnership

UK-based Gore Street Capital and Japan’s Itochu Corporation have secured the nod from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to launch Japan’s first fund dedicated to grid-scale energy storage systems.

The duo will jointly manage the energy creation and storage promotion fund, to which TMG is committing ¥2 billion ($14 million; €13 million) by the end of fiscal year 2023. Additional funding will be raised from the private sector, including Itochu, they said in a statement.

The fund will support projects in Japan’s Kanto region, aiming to help boost renewable energy use to 50 percent by 2030.

Gore Street is no stranger to storage. In 2018, Gore Street Capital launched the world’s first listed energy storage fund, which has a market cap of more than £451 million ($568 million; €526 million) on the London Stock Exchange as of 30 June 2023.

“The new fund will aim to establish a new green financing model for investments in Japan’s nascent utility-scale energy storage sector,” Gore Street said in a statement, without providing further details.

CFM’s third close on CI2

Climate Fund Managers has reached a third close on the second vintage of its flagship fund, Climate Investor Two Fund, on $875 million. The fund’s first close was held in 2020 on $675 million, and its second in December of last year on $855 million. It was opened in 2019 and expects to reach final close in March 2024, targeting $1 billion.

It’s been a slow year, then, for fundraising all around. The newest capital allocation to the fund – totalling $20 million, specifically towards CI2’s Construction Equity Fund – comes from a US-based family office, represented by Cambridge Associates.

CI2 is a partnership between the Dutch Fund for Climate and Development and the European Commission to galvanise private investment in water, sanitation and oceans infrastructure in emerging markets using a blended finance structure for early-stage construction projects.

