The Pipeline: Thames valuation cut, Sandbrook’s $1.5bn close, year-end deal frenzy

Thames Water: that sinking feeling

New Year, more bad news for Thames Water shareholders, with the UK’s Universities Superannuation Scheme writing down the value of its shareholding in the utility by an eye-watering 62 percent.

USS owns about 20 percent of Thames Water, with its holding now valued at £364.4 million ($460 million; €421 million) as at end of March 2023, compared with £955.8 million the year before, financial accounts published 30 December reveal. And we thought the 28 percent write down main shareholder OMERS booked in 2022 was painful enough. Ouch.

“Better late than never,” quipped EDHECinfra director Tim Whittaker in the Financial Times, adding: “It’s obvious that the risks inherent in the business – but under-appreciated just a few years ago – are now being realised.”

EDHECinfra, incidentally, has just published a 50-page report on all that went wrong at Thames Water. Probably worth a read if you want to figure out how to avoid this kind of situation. So, what’s next for the embattled utility? A £190 million debt refinancing due end of April – and yet to be agreed to at the end of last year – is the next deadline to watch.

Sandbrook’s debut billions

Sandbrook Capital closed out 2023 with a $1.5 billion final close on its inaugural fund, Sandbrook Climate Infrastructure Fund I. The $1.5 billion represents the fund’s hard-cap. It also raised an additional $600 million in co-investment capital, according to a statement.

The fund was launched in November 2021 targeting $1 billion, with the Connecticut-based manager having spun out from Riverstone Holdings.

The group plans to focus its investment mandate on North America and Europe, with the fund making 10 investments ranging from $200 million to $500 million, according to affiliate title Buyouts.

The fund’s existing investments are in Norwegian offshore wind turbine installer Havfram, German wind repowering group NeXtWind and Voltwise Power, a European standalone battery storage owner and operator.

Taaleri’s €430m second close

Taaleri Energia’s third vintage SolarWind Fund, targeting €600 million with a €900 million hard-cap, has had a second close in late December with the tally now at €430 million.

The 10-year-term fund was launched at the end of 2022 and will remain open for new commitments until at least December 2024, according to a statement. It reached a €286 million first close in July.

The strategy will invest half its funds in the Nordics and Baltics, a quarter in Poland and southeastern Europe and renewable champions Spain, and Texas will also get a look in.

The fund’s conservative base case is a net IRR return of 10 percent, and it owns 61 development projects, representing 5.9GW of capacity. Taaleri Energia’s portfolio holds 9.6GW of wind, solar and battery storage in EMEA and the US.

The Article 9 fund has attracted funding from the EBRD, the EIF, Belgian KBC Verzekeringen (partnering with the EIF), an Aktia Bank fund and the Finnish Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company.

Europe at its heart, then.

Octopus on the prowl with Aquila target

Consolidation may be coming to the downbeat infrastructure trust market as Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust really, really wants to take over Aquila Capital’s Aquila European Renewables vehicle. So far, three approaches to the smaller trust have been met with the financial equivalent of a shrugged shoulder, ORIT announced just before Christmas.

A merger would see a combined NAV of close to £1 billion ($1.3 billion; €1.2 billion) , though the share price of a merged entity would reflect the heavy discounts seen across the wider listed real asset space.

ORIT’s value was £504 million at close on 4 January, and the trust was trading at a 16.7 percent discount to NAV. These figures have hardly changed since the announcement.

However, shares in AER have risen 14 percent since the announcement on 22 December that the company would consider its options. AER’s discount to NAV has narrowed from 29.3 to 23.6 percent.

Clearly, there is some degree of market enthusiasm for the proposed merger and pressure on AER has been mounting since June when a quarter of AER’s shareholders voted against the company continuing in its present form.

One to watch in the coming months, then.

Grapevine

“[There are some cases where] we’re having to say, ‘please, you’re going to need to temper any language you put in a comment letter. You can’t start with: how can you be so stupid?’”