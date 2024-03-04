The Pipeline: Thames Water seeks leniency, roadblocks to renewables deals, DigitalBridge hunts for co-investment

What does Thames Water want?

To have its cake and eat it too it seems, as the UK water utility lobbies the regulator Ofwat to greenlight a 40 percent increase on customer bills by 2030, lower fines and penalties for poor performance and allow the utility to pay dividends to its parent company Kemble Water.

Talk of a possible collapse has been swirling around the company since last June when its then CEO Sarah Bentley abruptly resigned as the company struggled to service its multi-billion pound debt. Since then, the debt pile has increased by another £4 billion ($5.1 billion; €4.7 billion) to reach £18.3 billion, the utility has received a £515 million loan that was initially presented as an equity injection and a £37.5 million dividend Thames paid to Kemble last October could result in a fine, depending on what Ofwat decides in the coming weeks.

But the regulator is being held to ransom it seems. According to a Financial Times report, the utility “insists that equity holders are willing to inject another £3.25 billion, but only if they get the regulatory outcome they want from Ofwat”.

If that’s not having your cake and eating it, we don’t know what is.

Physical climate risk to infra portfolio poorly understood

The impact of climate risk on investment portfolios remains uncertain, says an EDHEC Infra poll of 70 investment industry professionals, including managers with over $2 trillion under management.

Some 97 percent of investors polled believe that physical climate risk is significant and no fewer than 76 percent of respondents anticipate a medium or high impact of climate risk on their infrastructure investments.

However, 76 percent of respondents find existing climate scenarios inadequate for assessing physical climate risk in infrastructure investments and two-thirds of respondents had not conducted any evaluation of physical climate risk themselves.

Presenting the survey, EDHEC said that despite the importance attributed to physical climate risk, investors and managers are not in a position to estimate its impact on their own portfolio.

“Despite the high stakes, there is a clear gap between the perceived significance of climate risk and the ability to evaluate and mitigate its impact effectively,” said Frédéric Blanc-Brude, director of the EDHEC Infrastructure & Private Assets Research Institute, in a statement.

The poll was conducted among attendees to the presentation of EDHEC Infra’s recent research paper, It’s Getting Physical.

Still, the situation doesn’t seem so hands-on.

Roadblocks in renewable project finance

Appetite for US renewable energy deals is high, but deals aren’t being put on a plate to supplement it, according to Banyan Infrastructure, a project finance software platform.

Banyan released its renewable energy project finance industry survey for 2024, finding 42 percent of lenders are looking to invest in new renewable technologies in 2024, while 70 percent of all surveyed seek to grow their renewables portfolio over the course of the year. However, dealflow is stuck. Half of lenders and 40 percent of borrowers stated that scarcity of capital was a top reason for deal slowdown.

A majority of respondents were borrowers and lenders for renewable energy projects, at 69 percent of the total surveyed. Others included infrastructure funds, developers and lawyers.

Lenders mainly attributed this scarcity of capital to the risk profile of the projects (58 percent of those surveyed agreed) while borrowers cited interconnection queues (67 percent), offtake agreements (40 percent) and securing incentives (40 percent) as main reasons.

Risky business indeed, it seems.

They said it

“How can you be the leading country in the world while ranked number 13 in terms of infrastructure? It’s not good”