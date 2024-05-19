News & Analysis

The role of private credit in driving the net-zero transition

There are gaps banks are leaving in the funding of the energy transition. Private credit is well-positioned to fill them, Lushan Sun and John Carey from LGIM argue.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this