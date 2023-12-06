The vanishing case for batteries in a smarter world

Throughout history, revolutions have had a tendency to eat their children, and this could well be true of the energy transition too. The word ‘cannibalisation’ is already used to describe how a glut of wind or PV will bring the price of power down and damage the profitability of the generation assets. Soon, the advance of smart technology and the proliferation of flexibility assets may damage the economic prospects of the assets spawned by the increasing integration of the grid.

To see how this may happen, consider the amount of money and development that has gone into flexibility assets such as lithium-ion battery energy storage systems (BESS). The current demand for storage assets to counter the increase in intermittent generation is clear: the European need for storage facilities may reach 191GW in total by 2030, according to Eurelectric, the federation of the European electricity industry.

As for how much of this storage capacity will be BESS-based, Aurora Energy Research estimates that 42GW of BESS capacity will be online by 2030, while Eurelectric has that number as 57GW. Either way, it is a significant increase from the 5GW to 6GW of grid-scale BESS capacity connected at present.

There is little doubt that right now and for some years ahead, having a BESS commissioned with a final investment decision based on long-term agreements providing services to the grid and/or utilities is a nice place to be.

But the need for storage is not only not endless – there may be much less of a business case for getting a BESS online in five years than current stated pipelines may realise. This is due to the emergence of smart technology, which will smooth the demand curve, and the electrification of transport, which will provide the grid with flexibility via the electric vehicle batteries. Despite the hype, not every battery storage platform will have a long and profitable future.

A recent report on Europe’s future power system – commissioned by energy engineering company Danfoss and using data from the Ea Energy Analyses consultancy – suggests that if 16 percent of vehicles are EV by 2030, smart solutions will limit the use of battery facilities by 10GW in Europe. Gas plants will be affected too, with 50GW less gas plant capacity needed to ensure the smooth running of the electrical system.

By 2050 – assuming 65 percent EVs and an ability to significantly load shift heating and other electricity use – the report states that the need for batteries may be 300GW less than a scenario reflecting frozen policy and limited roll-out of smart technologies.

Crucially, in that reference scenario, the need for batteries is just around 300GW in 2050, meaning that clever use of energy could practically remove the business case for BESSs by 2050 – and severely impair it well before that.

In a future system where demand peaks are curbed and excess supply of electricity is stored rather than sold at rock-bottom or negative prices, the need for grid services would be limited and power price volatility dampened. This would provide fewer opportunities for arbitrage and hence lower gains from exposure to the wholesale market.

Furthermore, new storage technologies are underway. Hydrogen is the obvious one, but salt storage, gravity storage and cheaper longer-term battery storage could all become part of the energy storage space before the decade is out, potentially impacting BESS profitability in a not-too-distant future.

We are in a very peculiar situation where the more successful the energy transition is in terms of using smart technologies and electric vehicles, the more this will hurt the economy of batteries, which are so very necessary for this part of the transition.

What is an energy transition investor to do? Perhaps ensure that portfolios have a finger in every pie by buying into some smart technology. Also, it may make sense to heed the infrastructure base case and be wary of temptations to get merchant exposure to power prices.

As the energy transition moves down the risk scale, profits should too. This revolution will not leave all business cases in pristine conditions. And as often happens in revolutions, some heads will roll.