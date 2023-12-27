Themes of the Year: Infra GPs become a larger M&A target

With infra outperforming practically every other private asset class, and a difficult macro environment persisting, the M&A activity seen in the last two years is probably just the beginning.

Infrastructure has come a long way in the past 15 years: from an investment strategy that barely registered as an asset class to one so in demand that the $28 billion Brookfield Asset Management raised for its fifth flagship fund is the most the Canadian firm has raised for any other asset class.

But it’s not just the numbers that illustrate infrastructure’s evolution, it’s also the types of assets that qualify as such – from tangible core assets to infrastructure-as-a-service to data centres and renewable energy. That last one, and anything related to the energy transition, is partly what drove some of the M&A activity that we saw in 2021-22 when Nuveen acquired Glennmont Partners, or Schroders took over Greencoat Capital.

Other such deals had less to do with the energy transition specifically and more to do with infrastructure more broadly – such as Patrizia, which acquired Whitehelm Capital, and Colliers, which bought into Basalt Infrastructure Partners.

September saw M&A activity pick up again with two deals announced back to back that fell under both of the above categories. First, was CVC Capital Partners saying it would acquire a 75 percent stake in DIF Capital Partners, describing it as “a logical next step”; followed by Bridgepoint (owner of PEI Group) acquiring New Jersey-based Energy Capital Partners in order to diversify its offering, as well as to capitalise on the energy transition theme.

And as the year was drawing to a close, another M&A deal was announced, this time involving Investcorp, a Bahrain-based alternative investment manager, which acquired a 50 percent stake in Corsair Infrastructure Partners, a transport-focused infrastructure manager.

There are several factors driving this trend. Aside from the energy transition – a powerful and lasting investment theme that private capital wants to access – there is also the success that infrastructure as an asset class has achieved since its inception. As we reported recently, infrastructure has demonstrated under challenging macroeconomic conditions that it mostly does what it is designed to do: provide inflation protection and no correlation to GDP. Not only has it proved its resilience, but it is also the private asset class that retains its value best on the secondaries market.

With that pedigree and a macro environment that doesn’t look like it will be easing any time soon, you can expect more investment firms looking to access infrastructure by acquiring a firm or team with the necessary expertise. It’s certainly quicker than building an in-house team from scratch, and, as we’ve said before, servers as a way to avoid the first-time fund blues.

Though executive search firm Sheffiled Haworth warns in its Q3 report that “there can be teething issues when integrating a previously independent GP into a larger entity”, resulting in some departures, it also acknowledges that “given the tumultuous fundraising market, buying an established infrastructure business with a track record seems to be the path of least resistance”.

Taking all that into account, you can expect M&A activity to continue – and maybe even intensify – in the coming year, fuelling more competition and further consolidation along the way.