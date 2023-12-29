Themes of the year: Managers turn to waste for cash

This year has seen a wave of deals in the environmental infra space – and legislative tailwinds make this one to watch in 2024.

Amid a year characterised by both reduced fundraising and dealmaking, infrastructure managers feeding off scraps feels a cynical but somewhat appropriate characterisation of 2023.

Yet this is actually taking place in a very literal manner, as managers increasingly turn to environmental infrastructure assets – particularly in North America and Europe – as a growing piece of the infrastructure pie. The sector comprises a broad set of assets from waste-to-energy, waste management, recycling and circular economy services.

In 2023, the year began with ECP completing the £1.1 billion ($1.4 billion; €1.3 billion) take-private of UK-based Biffa in January. Other infrastructure giants also joined the party: in February, BlackRock acquired Canada-based Environmental 360 Solutions, a full service environment infrastructure provider; Brookfield in March added six global corporates to the Circular Services group it set up with Closed Loop Partners in late 2022, with the platform now capitalised with $1 billion; while Macquarie Asset Management in June became the majority shareholder of Coastal, one of the largest recycling services groups in the southeast US. The year was capped by EQT in December, which acquired US-based Heritage Environmental Services from The Heritage Group.

It’s certainly an active year for a sector that, while sitting adjacent to the energy transition, does not fit neatly in one of the core sectors typically targeted by infrastructure managers, at least historically. Cameron Mountain, vice president of real assets investments at Hamilton Lane, wrote in June that “environmental is the fastest-growing category by number of deals” the firm has tracked over the last five years.

Attractive entry points may go some way to explaining at least part of this trend. Average EBITDA purchase multiples over the past five years see environmental infrastructure deals trading at 12.4x, comparing favourably to other sectors such as telecoms (23.1x) and renewables (15.5x), according to Hamilton Lane’s internal data.

Valuations aside, in the US there are legislative tailwinds also driving interest in the sub-sector. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated $60 billion to the Environmental Protection Agency from 2022-26, the largest funding support the agency has received since inception in 1970. Yet, as EQT agreed the aforementioned acquisition of HES, it was the CHIPS and Science Act – the $280 billion bill to boost the US semiconductor industry – that was hailed a key driver by the Swedish manager.

The expected vast increase of semiconductor manufacturing in the US will produce significantly larger amounts of both hazardous and non-hazardous waste, with HES well-placed to take advantage, JD Vargas, managing director at EQT Infrastructure, explained to Infrastructure Investor. Similar tailwinds for the waste management industry can also be expected from the substantial increase in battery manufacturing to come from the Inflation Reduction Act.

“I think the reason why you’re seeing a lot of activity from the infrastructure world is there’s a realisation that in this particular space, you can get downside protection for the volumes and there’s pricing power,” added Vargas. “And also, there is an ability to invest behind this climate transition thematic which, in our case, we think is going to be a multi-decade investment theme. Once you put those three things together, it becomes a very obvious infrastructure investment.”

Vargas certainly makes a powerful and persuasive case, although those diving into waste management companies with volume risk involved will do well to heed the lessons of Biffa’s past, summarised as a “disaster” to Infrastructure Investor in 2017 by none other than Adebayo Ogunlesi, chairman of Global Infrastructure Partners, its owner from 2008-12.