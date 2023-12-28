Themes of the year: Reality bites for the IRA

Concerns around competition and potential legislative changes to the legislation are dampening some of the initial enthusiasm ahead of 2024.

At this time last year, the Inflation Reduction Act had been signed four months earlier, providing about $370 billion in clean energy tax incentives and a 10-year certainty window to go with it. From the more mature wind and solar to the more nascent hydrogen and carbon capture, everything was given a boost.

That boost has translated into committed investments. In the 12 months after its signing to August 2023, 280 clean energy projects were announced across 44 US states, representing $282 billion in investment, according to analysis from Goldman Sachs based on public announcements tracked by the American Clean Power Association, Climate Power and E2.

What’s more, a presentation from Goldman Sachs to the Oregon State Treasury in July revealed that the unexpected demand for tax credits from the IRA could mean a total US government outlay of $1.1 trillion, three times more than the budgeted amount.

However, as the year has gone by, elation has turned to wariness in some quarters – and fear in others. At our Infrastructure Investor Network America Forum in New York last month, Petya Nikolova, deputy chief investment officer and head of infrastructure at the New York City Employees’ Retirement System, noted that “with the presidential elections coming, definitely regulatory changes are top of mind and IRA is top of mind”.

She was joined on stage at the event by Mark White, head of real assets at Albourne Partners, who had a warning for managers that the biggest threat to the asset class is the regulatory environment. GPs “will claim they basically have a seat at the table looking at certain state and federal regulations” but “the electorate is a more imposing force than the profit of a GP”, White said, in a nod to those who point to the level of renewable energy investments in red states in the hope that economic benefits will trump politics.

Others, such as Peter Taylor, managing director with The Carlyle Group’s global infrastructure division, cautioned at the event that the IRA is “really testing the skill base that we’re seeing across developers”.

There is also the “everyone reads the newspaper” effect, as described by Bill Green, managing partner at Climate Adaptive Infrastructure, on the September edition of law firm Norton Rose Fullbright’s energy-focused podcast Currents. In it, he bemoaned the increased competition and supply constraints as groups aim for tax credits through domestic supply content.

“Every developer and fund manager that wasn’t paying attention woke up and thought their projects were going to be more lucrative because there was this additional money,” Green said. “In fact, we’re seeing the opposite effect, where projects are more constrained because everybody wants a piece of what they perceive to be that new pie and can’t understand that money was never intended for them.”

He added: “This is not a grant. This is not a gift. This is not a forgivable loan. This is still a tax credit. That means you’ve still got to bring a mechanical project to completion before you get any money.”

And, given that the IRA did not address transmission projects or regional interconnection queues, that’s more potential ‘zombie projects’ loaded onto the grid.

While this may be a glass half-empty perspective, it brings us to what may be an uncomfortable 2024: more market pressure from the Inflation Creation Act – as one source put it to Infrastructure Investor – coupled with election year calls to repeal it altogether.