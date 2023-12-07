Three takeaways from our America Forum

From realism around the IRA to mapping fibre’s future, investors discussed a range of topics at our recent America Forum. Here are three key takeaways.

Exactly two years after the passing of the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and a little over a year after the clean energy bonanza that was the Inflation Reduction Act, activity is high, but investors remain pragmatic. Here are three key takeaways from Infrastructure Investor Network’s annual America Forum.

A deflation in the Inflation Reduction Act?

The IRA was still the star of the show at this year’s Forum, with some $270 billion of investment in clean power in the 365 days after its passage, according to the American Clean Power Association. But enthusiasm was much more reserved than that seen in 2022.

“The IRA was all about decarbonisation and the opportunity that extended beyond renewables. And what we’re seeing is that the development cycle really accelerated with it,” Peter Taylor, managing director with The Carlyle Group’s global infrastructure division, explained.

“It’s creating [a backlog] across a number of fronts, and then it’s really testing the skill base that we’re seeing across developers,” he explained.

Miriam Rafiqi, a managing director at HIG Capital, also gave a less-than-sunny response, noting that her firm does not underwrite deals with IRA tax credits in mind, as their longevity is questionable given the US’s political risk. She also worried about lack of guidance on tax credits and other statutory provisions.

“There’s still a lot to be sorted out. So far, none of the relevant regulations are even in final form,” she said.

LPs also shared the reservations, with Petya Nikolova, deputy chief investment officer and head of infrastructure at the New York City Employees’ Retirement System, noting on another panel that “with the presidential elections coming, definitely regulatory changes are top of mind and IRA is top of mind”.

Investors high on fibre

Across the two days in New York, the term “land-grab” was a common refrain in sessions talking about fibre investments, which may be a pointer in itself, but there was nuance when it came to future M&A opportunities in the space.

“If you have a large sponsor with lots of capital, good for you, you can continue to play the land grab for a couple more years. If you do not, I think you’re going to have to consolidate sooner rather than later,” said Gisele Everett, head of Americas infrastructure at OMERS.

On a separate panel, there were further predictions of consolidation and a recognition of the impact of the macroeconomic environment.

“I think more recently, with the increase in interest rates, a lot of investors like us haven’t gone into fibre platforms in the last two or three years,” said Filip Guz, managing director at InfraRed Capital Partners. “There just hasn’t been a demand from us and from our LPs to do more fibre deals. I think just about everybody’s got some exposure and now I think we’re working through the land-grab and the development phase.”

If it walks, talks and smells like infra…

Infrastructure has long been heralded as a long-term asset class built on long-term contract. That’s been slowly changing, with investors increasingly looking towards merchant opportunities and arbitrage-based business models, especially when it comes to energy-related assets.

“Where do we think this balloon of value is that’s coming from the electricity market? Where do we think value is accruing?” asked Matthew Mendes, managing director and head of infrastructure at the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario.

“[In Ontario,] I don’t really want to be long [on volatility]. There’s too much hydro. So there, I want to make sure that I’m actually contracted and have some long-term stability underlying my assets,” he explained.

He expanded on the concept the next day during his investor keynote talk, saying that there are many ways to structure deals that may not look like infrastructure on the surface, in order to provide downside protection.

Some examples of assets he sees in this group include batteries, long-duration storage, and synchronous condensers.

He didn’t expand on how he’s seeing those deals structured specifically, but one can suppose that innovation in financing and offtake agreements would be a must to retain the infrastructure tagline.