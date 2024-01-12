TRSL backs Stonepeak

Institution: Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana

Headquarters: Baton Rouge, US

AUM: $24.99 billion

Allocation to Infrastructure: 2.9%

Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana has made a commitment of up to $50 million to Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund V, a contact at the pension fund has confirmed.

Stonepeak’s fifth infrastructure fund is targeting $15 billion after its predecessor closed on $14 billion, far above its target of $10 billion. The fund will follow a value-add strategy and focus on digital infrastructure, energy and transport opportunities in North America.

Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana has also previously committed to Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund IV, Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund III and Stonepeak Opportunities Fund.

As illustrated below, the $24.99 billion US pension fund has a current allocation of 2.9% to infrastructure.

