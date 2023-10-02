US rail investment reaches a junction

Short line freight rail remains attractive to investors, but opportunities in passenger rail continue to be viewed with caution.

The US rail industry is defined by a giant contradiction: the country boasts one of the world’s best freight rail networks, but lags woefully behind its competitors in passenger rail.

Infrastructure investors have long viewed freight rail in the US, and particularly short line freight railroads, as a safe bet; a short line railroad, which typically connects facilities such as industrial parks with the larger ‘Class I’ routes, is the epitome of a stable and predictable asset.

“We see short line rail as essential infrastructure for local economies,” says Rob Collins, managing partner and head of North American infrastructure at 3i. He notes that 3i decided in 2019 to acquire short line rail company Regional Rail partly because it viewed the business as “recession resistant” – a prediction he says was borne out the following year during the covid-19 pandemic.

“Once we bring a new customer and onboard them on our rail track, that is typically a customer for life,” says Collins.

Part of the attraction of short line rail rests in the reality that Class I assets, which have now consolidated under the ownership of just six companies, rarely become available – and attract intense competition when they do.

A consortium led by Blackstone and Global Infrastructure Partners attempted to purchase Kansas City Southern, then a Class I railroad operator, for $20 billion in 2020. However, the bid was rejected, and the company was eventually amalgamated by rival operator Canadian Pacific Railway.

Riding the short line

By contrast, the short line rail network is still highly fragmented. There are around 600 short line railroads in the US. The opportunities for consolidation, combined with the expectation that demand for freight rail services will continue to grow, means that investor interest in the short line sector looks set to remain intense.

Infrastructure funds have invested heavily in short line railroads in recent years. In one of the largest deals, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and GIC acquired Genesee & Wyoming, the largest short line operator in the US, for $8.4 billion in 2019.

Because of the highly fragmented nature of the short line rail sector, there are many opportunities for investors to make add-on acquisitions. Regional Rail owned three short line railroads when it was acquired by 3i four years ago, but has now grown its portfolio to 13 lines.

The fact that short lines are often poorly capitalised family-owned operations make them ripe for acquisition, says Collins. “Many of those families are going through generational changes where they don’t have a natural successor to manage the railroad, so they are looking for exits.”

Similarly, Igneo Infrastructure Partners acquired Patriot Rail, an operator of 12 railroads in the southeast, in 2019. It has been able to complete multiple add-on acquisitions since then, with the purchase of Delta Southern Railroad in January bringing the number of railroads under its management to 32.

John Ma, partner and co-head of North America at Igneo Infrastructure Partners, says the opportunity to be “accretive” was a key reason for its entry into the short line rail industry. “We thought it was very well suited to the types of opportunities that we look for.”

Ma adds that another trend benefiting short rail is that Class I railroads have become intently focused on reducing their operating costs, sometimes at the expense of service quality.

“The short lines found opportunities, as a result of the stance of some of the Class I railroads, to pick up good customers and good volume by delivering better levels of service and working more in partnership with them.”

Environmental benefits

One of the key factors behind the sustained enthusiasm for freight rail is that the sector offers clear environmental benefits over road transport. The Association of American Railroads claims that moving freight by rail instead of trucks lowers greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75 percent.

“Short line rail is to transportation as renewables is to energy,” says Collins, noting that as well as avoiding emissions, freight rail reduces congestion and wear and tear on the road network.

A single freight train can carry the same amount of goods as up to 300 trucks. This also offers safety benefits, particularly where hazardous materials are being moved across large distances. The US Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) describes freight rail as the “safest land-based method” of transporting hazardous materials.

Of course, accidents do happen. A derailment on a Class I railroad near the town of East Palestine in Ohio in February caused a major release of toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride and phosgene. Wildlife was damaged over a wide area, with human health effects also reported.

Investors insist that such incidents are less likely to occur on railroads operated by professional management companies. “We invest capex to ensure that our rail tracks are safe,” says Collins. “In railroading, when people talk about ESG, the S can be ‘sustainability’ and it could also be ‘safety’.”

Meanwhile, geopolitical trends also seem to support the growth of freight rail. As the US becomes increasingly aware of the vulnerability of supply chains that depend on China, companies are ‘reshoring’ production sites, or ‘near-shoring’ facilities to countries such as Mexico (which is integrated with the US freight rail network).

“This onshoring of supply chains is working in favour of freight rail,” says Adie Tomer, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a Washington, DC-based think-tank.

All aboard?

The freight rail industry seems destined for continued stability and steady growth. The FRA claims that the US freight rail network, with its 140,000 miles (around 225,000 kilometres) of privately owned track, is “widely considered the largest, safest and most cost-efficient freight system in the world”.

No one would make a similar comment about the US passenger rail network.

Americans travelled 32.5 billion kilometres by rail in 2019, according to OECD data – barely a quarter of the figure clocked in France, which has a population less than one-fifth of the US. Meanwhile, China has built over 40,000km of high-speed rail within the past 15 years, compared with virtually zero in the US.

Investors that happily pour billions into freight rail are decidedly cautious about the case for investment in passenger rail. Ma describes passenger rail as “quite tough” for investors, due to the reality that passenger services generally require some kind of government subsidy.

Collins offers a similar view. “Passenger rail is very difficult for private investment funds,” he says, adding that “large availability payments from federal and local government” would be needed to make investments in passenger rail economical for private investors.

“If the economics were vaguely attractive 20 years ago, they are going to be more attractive now” Michael Schabas

CPCS

But there are some positive signs. For one thing, at least at the federal level, the government is showing more interest in developing passenger rail services than it has for many years. President Joe Biden is a noted rail enthusiast, having famously commuted by train between Washington, DC and his home in Wilmington, Delaware during his long career in the Senate. His administration secured the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021, which allocated $66 billion to rail over a five-year period.

Picking up steam

Several privately financed rail projects are at various stages of development across the US. The country’s first privately owned intercity passenger railroad is the Brightline route in Florida, which is owned by Fortress Investment Group. Services on the two-hour journey between Miami and West Palm Beach began operating in 2018. An extension to Orlando is expected to open in late 2023.

Meanwhile, another venture by the same company, known as Brightline West, aims to launch a high-speed service between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga near Los Angeles.

The seeming success of Brightline is a positive signal for privately owned passenger rail, says Michael Schabas, passenger rail practice leader at infrastructure consultancy CPCS. The company is “by all accounts making enough money that they are keen to proceed with Brightline West”, he notes.

Schabas says that demographic factors are working in favour of passenger rail. The US population has grown by 100 million in the past 40 years. Texas and Florida have both seen their populations double over the same period.

“The costs of a line don’t go up when you carry twice as many people,” says Schabas. “If the economics were vaguely attractive 20 years ago, they are going to be more attractive

now.”

Tomer agrees that there is momentum towards the greater use of private finance in passenger rail. He points to the announcement in August that Amtrak, the federal rail operator, will work with Texas Central Partners, a privately owned company, in developing high-speed services between Dallas and Houston.

The announcement hints at the greater use of a blended capital stack to finance major passenger rail projects, Tomer says. Public and private investment in expanded passenger services is gaining momentum, he believes. “This is the best time to be bullish on passenger rail in the US for two decades.”