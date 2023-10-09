Share A- A+ 100%

Vantage Infrastructure – which came into existence in 2018 after Northill Capital acquired the international business of Australia’s Hastings Funds Management – is adding yet another chapter to its history, establishing a strategic partnership with Capital Four, a credit asset manager based in Copenhagen, and ceasing fundraising for what would have been its debut infrastructure equity fund.

“It was really a very natural thing for us to come together,” Vantage Infrastructure senior partner Nick Cleary, tells Infrastructure Investor, referring to the partnership the firm and Capital Four have entered into.

“We’ve known the team for quite a while, we share a similar investment culture and vision of where specialist private credit is heading that led to a number of discussions about how we work more closely together,” Cleary continues. “Capital Four is a very successful Copenhagen-based credit specialist that has been growing a private markets capability focused on a European direct lending product. As that’s been successful, they’ve sought to broaden the private market opportunities they can bring to their clients. So, it was a natural evolution for both of us to come together to offer our private infrastructure and direct lending capabilities through a unified manager relationship for our clients and investors globally.”

For Vantage Infrastructure, whose AUM in infrastructure debt stands at €2.9 billion, the benefit is having access to more fundraising and investor relations resources.

The two entities, both majority-owned by B-Flexion (previously Northill Capital), will continue operating under their respective brands and according to Cleary, there will be no changes to Vantage Infrastructure’s governance and investment processes. “It’s more about being able to bring together our joint capabilities and expertise to investors under one umbrella,” he notes.

Cleary, who is based in New York and leads the firm’s US business, will join Capital Four’s business development team. Senior partner Tim Cable, based in London and focusing on the European business, will join Capital Four’s management team. The two partners, as well as Vantage COO Cameron Price, continue to comprise the firm’s executive committee.

Following this strategic partnership, which is subject to regulatory approvals, the two firms’ combined AUM will amount to €20 billion.

Giving up equity

News of the partnership with Capital Four, announced on Friday, comes after the departure of senior partner Valeria Rosati, who led the firm’s equity asset management business and managed the portfolio of the firm’s main infrastructure equity mandate. She left Vantage Infrastructure in Q2 this year to join CPP Investments. According to the Canadian pension manager’s website, Rosati “leads portfolio value creation in infrastructure, supporting value maximisation and risk management in partnership with portfolio company senior executive teams”.

Oliver Schubert, also senior partner at Vantage, who headed the equity investments team, also left the firm at the same time, but according to Cleary will remain temporarily as an advisor.

“With the decision to focus on the credit business and cease the fundraise on the equity side, both Valeria and Oliver have left,” Cleary says.

While the firm is no longer looking to raise an infrastructure equity fund, it maintains a small team, “which focuses on supporting our existing equity mandate clients”, Cleary explains. Currently, Vantage’s equity portfolio comprises five assets: Agroenergy, a French biomass and geothermal heating solutions provider; New South Wales Land Registry Services; Phoenix, a gas distribution network operator in Northern Ireland; UK-based South East Water; and Ventus Investments, a portfolio of four wind farms in England.

That team is led by Omar Rahman, who joined Vantage in 2018 from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners. “But we’re not looking to grow the equity business, which was the smaller part of our business, so going forward Vantage will be unique in that we are an infrastructure credit-focused specialist,” Cleary adds.

What next for debt?

That new specialist focus comes as Vantage is in the process of reaching a final close on its debut infrastructure debt fund. Cleary declined to comment on the amount raised to date as well as on the final target, but he did share details regarding the fund’s strategy.

“The strategy focuses on sub-investment grade senior debt in the US mid-market, investing in operating infrastructure companies. That’s a niche we’ve been investing in for many years for our mandate and fund clients,” he says.

“It’s a less appreciated, but very deep, diverse and growing niche in the US, covering a lot of energy transition opportunities as well as the very significant upgrade that’s happening to local infrastructure. It’s an opportunity that offers high cash yield returns, but through senior debt that supports a resilient investment grade-like credit profile,” Cleary adds.

An example of that local infrastructure upgrade opportunity is Lake State Railway, a 375-mile rail freight network spanning the eastern corridor of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula that Antin Infrastructure Partners acquired through its Mid Cap I fund in March 2022.

“We were the sole debt provider in that transaction,” Cleary says. “And that’s an example of an existing operating business moving to an infrastructure fund to get better access to capital to respond to the growth opportunities by investing in an essential rail network that supports local employees and industries that rely on that rail business.

“And so, when I think about transport opportunities, it’s a really good example of the great value and diversity in transport in the US. It’s a very mature, operating, cashflow-driven business with a strong sponsor in Antin. And from a credit investor perspective, it offers a lot higher return with more diversity and options to grow than more classic core transport infrastructure you might see in Europe or Australia or in some of the very few public-private partnerships we have in the US.”

Fund II, which will soon follow, will adhere to the same strategy. According to one source, that fund will have a target of between $750 million and $1 billion.

Vantage, however, is not abandoning its mandate solutions business.

“We’ve got a broad global capability in infrastructure debt across long-term investment grade, senior sub-investment grade and through to mezzanine debt that we continue to offer as a mandate solution tailored to specific investor needs alongside our fund offerings that target some of the most compelling opportunities we see globally,” Cleary says.