Watts Green in €109m first close for dev-focused debut fund

Founder Vincent le Hodey tell us the Brussels-based manager will target developers in need of liquidity in the solar and onshore wind sectors.

A new Brussels-based infrastructure manager has arrived on the scene, going by the name of Watts Green (styled WATTS.green), and with it an equally self-explanatory strategy: the Watts Green Renewable Energy Fund I SCP.

The fund’s first close was last week and commitments of €109 million were netted against a target of €150 million. A final close is expected in Q1 2024.

This sum is comparatively small in the world of infrastructure, but noteworthy for a first-timer coming to market in an unforgiving fundraising climate. One of the reasons LPs have opened their wallets can be found in the fund’s Article 9 status, as well as its opportunistic PE-like IRR target of 15 percent-plus.

The place to look for such returns is in the small-cap (up to 20MW) funding gap between what developers are looking to deliver and infrastructure funds are looking to acquire, says Watts Green founding partner Vincent le Hodey, previously of London-based placement agent Northern Lights.

“Greenfield developers are very focused on selling either a permit or a project, and it will have taken them six, seven or even up to 10 years to get a permit for an onshore wind farm in Europe,” says le Hodey. “By then, they will have spent perhaps €500,000 on lawyers and various environmental studies. So getting a permit takes patience, but not much capital and when they sell, they make a sizeable return.”

What such developers don’t want to do is to delay the sale, he adds. This is despite the fact that, by the time the project is saleable, the technology used in their building permit applications will have evolved and a traditional infrastructure GP might be discouraged.

However, if the developer were to improve on the original, it would delay the sale by perhaps another 18 months, and developers often need a sale more than they need to optimise for a bigger return.

“We’re very happy buying a permit from someone who is rushed and needs liquidity for other projects,” says le Hodey. “We will focus the team on such imperfect permits or near-permits.”

Family office friendly

So far, 15 investors have signed up. The European Investment Fund dominates with a generous December 2022 commitment of €75 million. Other institutional investors include the European Investment Bank and BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity – but most investors are family offices.

The 10-year fund has a five-year investment period. “It can be done faster, but we want to be prudent from a vintage diversification point of view. However, the core of our strategy is a high velocity of capital, and the average holding period should be three and a half years,” says le Hodey.

The new fund is about to make its first investment next month. While that first one will be an agri-PV platform, it should be joined by an investment in onshore wind before the end of the year. Both opportunities are in France, in line with the fund’s stated preference for France, Belgium and Spain.

“Agri-PV is something you will see more and more of in Europe,” says le Hodey, who mentions sunny areas of wilted-grassland in southern France as obvious candidates for a PV and sheep-hold hybrid solution. “We created a development business over a year ago, well ahead for the French March 2023 law in support of agri-PV, and we are very pleased to be among the first to develop this new PV subsector.”

Other than le Hodey, the six founding partners in Watts Green include Jacques de T’Serclaes, a former IPP Executive; PV and wind developer Clement Laine; and former renewable energy fund specialists at TTR Energy, Hervé Van den Abeele, Fiona Groetaers and Constantin Delhaute.