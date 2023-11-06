We need to talk about ESG

Private markets managers are alarmed by the number of investors that have become mistrustful of sustainable investing. While they remain confident that ESG adds long-term value, communication needs to be improved.

Flows into ESG funds of all kinds underwent an unprecedented boom in recent years, as investors become more aware of the material impacts of climate change and other environmental and societal threats. Services firm Deloitte calculated £111 billion ($135.2 billion; €128.4 billion) was raised by UK private markets funds between 2012 and 2022 to seek ESG or impact investments, accounting for 11 percent of the total.

However, total fundraising for ESG or impact investments peaked in 2021 at £22.2 billion – representing 19 percent of total UK private market fundraising for the year – before steeply trailing off. Fundraising fell to £13.6 billion in 2022, as a new negative narrative around ESG started to gain traction, not just in the UK but around the world.

ESG investing has also decreased for other asset classes, as the UK investment manager trade body The Investment Association reported responsible investments experienced a record outflow of £448 million in August 2023 in the UK. As inflation remains stubbornly high and the cost-of-living crisis persists, investors are increasingly concerned that encouraging companies to prioritise ESG factors may lead to unaffordable products and therefore detract from their ability to maximise returns.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also exposed the fragility of global energy security, resulting in excess profits for oil companies and arms manufacturers that are typically excluded by ESG filters. In addition, the value of ESG has come into question amid growing concerns about greenwashing.

However, despite the decline in 2022, many asset managers expect investor demand to grow over the longer term, as more investors understand the value that sustainability attributes add to businesses.

The ESG backlash

Some investors have been developing a mistrust of ESG funds because the purpose of sustainable investing has often been miscommunicated, according to Anj Chadha, CEO and co-founder of ESG360, a platform designed to help businesses mitigate ESG risks across their supply chains.

“ESG was never designed to operate as a standalone investment and valuation framework” Mirza Baig

Aviva Investors

He says many portfolio managers have failed to clearly communicate to their clients that investing in ESG or impact funds is not a definitive solution to reversing the impacts of climate change. Instead, investors need to understand how ESG issues could affect companies’ future performance and how prepared they are to mitigate the negative impacts, he adds.

“A good ESG strategy looks at ESG issues from risk and opportunity perspectives and then has a clear action plan to manage them,” says Chadha. He adds this allows investors to understand that having an ESG risk/opportunity adjusted strategy adds value to a business rather than reduces returns.

Mirza Baig, global head of ESG at Aviva Investors, agrees that miscommunication has created a damaging misrepresentation of ESG, leaving many investors relying too heavily on ESG indicators.

He explains that some investors fail to understand that companies with high-quality ESG credentials will not always outperform because the umbrella of ESG covers a complex multitude of factors.

“No company has achieved perfection against every metric, and it is unreasonable to believe there will be one in the future that does. Companies may excel in some areas and struggle in others,” says Baig.

Even though consideration on ESG factors could contribute towards a portfolio’s performance, an individual company’s outperformance or underperformance will be a consequence of many fundamental investment considerations, he adds. “ESG was never designed to operate as a standalone investment and valuation framework. Its value is inextricably linked to the robustness of the fundamental investment process that it is embedded ­within.”

Overreliance on ESG

When ESG factors are considered alongside all other investment risk factors, they can provide an accurate assessment of the viability of an investment, according to Amy Coleman, member of the impact and private equity team, private markets, at M&G.

“Businesses with poor governance practices, bad employee and customer relations, or those that have a high degree of exposure to environmental issues, such as climate-related risks, have a heightened risk of poor performance,” Coleman says.

The risk of poor performance is increased by exposure to these factors because companies are more likely to face bad decision-making, disruption to their operations, loss of customers and/or regulatory fines, she adds.

While ESG does not inform investors of the whole story regarding the performance of a business, it does complete it and can enrich the investment process, suggests Aviva’s Baig.

“Diverse and engaged boards make better strategic decisions. Robust governance systems better protect investor rights and returns. Employee welfare impacts operational efficiency. Responsible supplier systems create more resilient supply chains,” he says.

Baig adds that investors must get better at identifying which ESG factors are genuinely material for different sectors and regions. However, they must not disregard ESG consideration altogether as that would be an abandonment of their fiduciary responsibilities, he warns.

ESG for the long term

M&G’s Coleman says there is increasing real-life and modelled evidence to suggest that many businesses have underestimated the monetary cost of climate change to their operations. Even though it has been hard to quantify historically, she says it is evident from the available data that companies with a proactive plan are more likely to be resilient over the long term.

“Companies that compromise their long-term prospects at the expense of short-term profits not only risk being challenged in the long run, but also risk being less attractive to future buyers” Amy Coleman

M&G

Long-term investment approaches are particularly important in private markets because funds invest in businesses for many years. As a result, sound holistic management of a business is the key to its long-term success, she says.

“Those companies that compromise their long-term prospects at the expense of short-term profits not only risk being challenged in the long run, but also risk being less attractive to future buyers and therefore impacting existing investor returns.”

George Roffey, chief sustainability officer at specialist financial advisory firm Centrus, says the improved availability and reliability of data supporting the idea that ESG adds long-term value to businesses has caused more companies to take a proactive management approach of ESG factors.

“The sector must not forget that the whole purpose of this shift is to build sustainable businesses that secure lasting positive impacts for their people, society and the environment.”

He adds that not respecting materiality assessments will “come back to bite” a company and ultimately increases the risk to its commercial sustainability.

Restoring trust

To combat investors’ mistrust of ESG, Centrus’s Roffey urges companies to bring sustainability into every area of their operations and work together to establish consistent ESG standards and reporting across the industry.

“Show transparent measurement of impact data, case studies and any other evidence that builds proof of ESG’s financial benefits. Set targets and accountability across E, S and G,” Roffey says. He adds it is also important for ESG data to respect, adapt and react to taxonomies and legislation internationally, so it becomes established that it is reliable and relevant.

Increasing the availability and reliability of data is essential to encouraging sustainable investing. In a study by BNP Paribas, 73 percent of private equity investors cited incomplete and inconsistent data as the biggest barrier to greater adoption of ESG across their portfolios.

Improved data and transparency can also combat concerns about greenwashing, which 57 percent of respondents identified as the most significant barrier, and therefore increase trust in strong ESG claims.

Roffey adds regulators and authorities across multiple countries and sectors must contribute to rebuilding investors’ trust in ESG by creating a comprehensive governance structure for companies to adopt.

“[A robust governance structure] mitigates your risk and builds long-term trust in your ESG evaluation. Across the industry, businesses must use their platform to set an example and influence others in their value chain,” he says.

Accurate and reliable ESG fund labelling would also play an important role in preventing misrepresentation, clarifying what is intended by each strand of ESG activity as well as evidencing outcomes.

Roffey says the types of activities included under the umbrella of ESG have expanded significantly in recent years to include ethical exclusions, proxy voting, company engagement and net-zero ambitions. However, many investors continue to struggle to understand that each of these activities is distinct, with a specific, defined objective and investor outcome in mind.

“The term ESG was coined to simplify communication. If the term itself is adding to the confusion, it is the suitability of the acronym that needs to be reassessed, not the underlying ­practices,” he says.