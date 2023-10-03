Helaba launches debut infra debt fund

The vehicle is part of a series of debt funds targeting €200m to €500m, designed to invest into direct loans originated by the bank.

In September, German bank Helaba – one of continental Europe’s largest lenders to real estate – announced the launch of a private markets debt fund platform.

Through HLB Private Markets, based in Luxembourg, Helaba plans a series of closed-end debt funds within a range of €200 million and €500 million, designed to invest into direct loans originated by the bank.

In the first instance, Helaba has launched and reached a first close on an infrastructure debt fund through the platform – Infrastructure Debt Fund I – with the backing of an unidentified large Canadian investor, and with London-based loan servicer Mount Street acting as independent portfolio manager for the platform.

Further forward, Helaba, which is dual headquartered in Frankfurt and Efurt, will offer a range of investment strategies in infrastructure and across asset classes, with co-investment opportunities alongside its bank balance sheet lending.

Speaking to affiliate title Real Estate Capital Europe, Christian Wolff, head of syndicate and investor markets, asset finance at Helaba, said the bank has been considering a debt fund structure for several years. “The bank already has a 100 percent owned subsidiary, Helaba Invest, which is one of the leading Master KAG [German capital management company focused on administration of special assets] in Germany on the equity and multi-asset side,” he explained.

“We thought a lot about a debt fund platform, especially in the past two years. We have been focused on balance sheet flexibility on the one hand and offering the maximum flexible financing to our existing clients. So, from an exposure perspective, we can offer enhanced solutions if we have partners involved.”

The key factor, according to Wolff, is the debt funds will invest alongside the bank in loan deals. “This is not intended as a securitisation method, or us gaining certain risk exposures. It is a co-invest angle through which we can manage our balance sheet volume more flexibly.”

Investments by the debt funds in Helaba’s senior loans will be structured on a pari passu basis. “The debt fund will not take on higher risk than the bank. And it is guaranteed that the bank stays on board in each transaction until the end of the legal term,” Wolff explained.

Lending alongside its debt fund platform offers Helaba the ability to manage its bank balance sheet loan exposure, enabling it to control risk-weighted assets, Wolff said. “In cases, we can have a third less exposure on the balance sheet, but offer the client the financing they need, which may not be the case if purely using the balance sheet.

“The strategy to diverge from being a sole balance sheet lender to having a co-investment strategy means Helaba is coming from a place where it was focused on clients to a place where it is now serving both its clients and investor partners.”

Wolff said in a statement Helaba was able “to allocate 100 percent of the committed capital within only three months for the first closing”.

The private debt market has grown in recent years, with managers competing for allocations by promising higher returns to investors. Given Helaba’s conservative lending policies, through which it typically originates low-risk senior debt, Wolff acknowledged HLB Private Markets will appeal to a sub-set of the investor market looking for relative value at solid investment grade levels.

“We will not compete with 100 percent of the market,” he said, “because a significant share will have higher yield hurdles in the cross IG [investment grade] and sub-IG areas. We are competitive from a relative value perspective because of the lower risk profile. We are targeting investors which allocate from assets rated in the ‘A’ to ‘BBB’ area.”