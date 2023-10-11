Share A- A+ 100%

Social infrastructure encompasses a broad range of assets, from student accommodation to theme parks, to clinics and diagnostic centres. It also includes specialist care, which, for the purpose of this article, we identify as operating companies that provide services – often including but not limited to healthcare – to vulnerable populations, whether they be children, adults or seniors.

The latter has become an increasingly popular niche under the social infrastructure umbrella. But while all these different types of assets are bundled under one label, their profiles vary significantly.

“There’s often a unique headline risk that can come with some healthcare investments,” Tom Hodgkinson, a principal within QIC’s global infrastructure team, tells Infrastructure Investor.

“For example, an opportunity might exhibit the classic infrastructure characteristics of essential service, stable cashflows, the right regulatory framework, etc. But if you can’t get comfortable with that clinical risk and then the reputational risk that is linked to that, then that’ll be enough for some LPs and GPs to walk away.”

Thomas Rajzbaum, one of two partners at EQT in charge of European social infrastructure, acknowledges that specialist care poses more of an operational challenge and more clinical and reputational risk. “However, it’s also something society needs,” he remarks.

In 2020, EQT invested in Colisee through its fifth flagship fund, EQT Infrastructure V, which closed on €15.7 billion in November 2021. Headquartered in Paris, Colisee operates nursing home facilities and home care service agencies in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy.

“When we looked at investing in Colisee, we had a very clear focus on ESG topics. The priority must be on developing the best quality platform possible,” Rajzbaum explains.

To do that, EQT made Colisee a purpose-driven company. This move that demonstrates the company’s commitment to its stated objectives of improving residents’ quality of life, protecting employee well-being and promoting professional training, as well as ensuring the company operates in a sustainable manner. EQT has also focused on transparency.

“Every six months, residents – or their family members – as well as all employees are asked to contribute feedback that is published on the websites of each of Colisee’s homes. It’s an incentive to make sure that things go well. And, if you have negative comments, you have the opportunity to respond and address mistakes quickly.”

In addition, EQT has established a participation programme, allowing all employees to invest in the company under favourable terms and conditions. There is also a mission committee in place which is comprised of members with a background in the care sector rather than the financial sector. They represent employees and residents and focus on improving operations and monitoring non-financial performance.

When things go wrong Antin Infrastructure Partners has long invested in social infrastructure successfully. The firm counts private health group Almaviva and medical diagnostics company Amedes as its two most recent exits in the sector. But one of its investments in specialist care illustrates the “unique headline risk” QIC’s Tom Hodgkinson referenced at the start of this article. In the eye of the storm is Hesley Group, in which it invested in February 2018, a UK company providing an essential service to young adults (and until recently, children) with highly acute special educational needs. In January 2022, the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel launched an official review into allegations of child abuse occurring at three homes owned and operated by Hesley Group in Doncaster. The panel examined the experiences of 108 children and young adults with disabilities that resided at the three Hesley homes – Fullerton House, Wilsic Hall and Wheatley House – between January 2018 and March 2021. It found that “the children experienced significant neglect, abuse and harm; leadership and management in the three settings were inadequate, with a ‘closed culture’ in which incidents of neglect, abuse and harm went unreported and were actively concealed”, according to the phase 1 report the panel published last October. The findings also highlighted that “the quality of care for the children was affected by high rates of staff turnover and vacancies, poor quality training, support and supervision”. A police investigation launched in March 2021 is still ongoing, South Yorkshire Police confirmed to Infrastructure Investor, declining to comment further. Antin, which closed the homes shortly after the police investigation was launched, declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. The regulator, Ofsted, which continued to rate the homes as “good” despite receiving 40 separate alerts, per a BBC investigation, also declined to comment.

Profit, not profiteering

EQT’s strategy, as Rajzbaum describes it, puts the spotlight on what makes for ‘good practices’ in the specialist care sector. And defining what ‘good practices’ means and the processes that entails is crucial. So is the question of whether this sector needs, in effect, special treatment from an investment perspective – and what type of capital stands the best chance of providing that.

The infrastructure investors we spoke with for this story, many of whom asked to remain anonymous, argued that their asset class is more suitable for specialist care. They told us their capital has a longer time horizon, and is not under pressure “to cut costs, drive up revenue and earnings, and exit”.

Private capital’s approach to running specialist facilities is increasingly well documented.

A June 2022 study commissioned by the Centre for the Understanding of Sustainable Prosperity (CUSP) – core funded by the UK’s Economic and Social Research Council and trade union Unison – examined the UK care home industry and its performance based on ownership type. It is based on interviews with 16 care staff who were working in adult care homes – either for the elderly or for adults with learning disabilities and mental health issues – during or shortly after the homes were acquired by an investment firm.

The study’s authors also reviewed the financial accounts of 15 of the largest adult social care companies in the UK across all ownership types. Of these, six were private equity-owned, four were non-profit and the remaining five were for-profit but without private equity backing.

“It was difficult across the board regardless of ownership type,” Christine Corlet Walker, a research fellow at CUSP and one of the report’s co-authors, says. “It’s just that the private equity and investor-owned care homes seem to be employing a much broader range of strategies to squeeze the worker than we found in the non-profit homes. But again, this was a very small sample size, meant to be illustrative that these are the practices going on and here is where we’re seeing them, rather than to say all non-profit providers or all private equity-owned providers are doing these things.”

Amy Horton, a lecturer at University College London and a researcher for the Financial Impacts of Covid on Care Homes project, came to similar conclusions conducting research.

“In many cases, investor-owned care companies have cut costs by reducing staffing levels, which almost invariably has a detrimental effect on the quality of care,” Horton tells us.

“When we looked at the expenditure of care homes in the UK during the peak of the pandemic, we found that, overall, not-for-profits maintained a stable, low surplus and, in most cases, they increased their staff expenditure and their number of staff. In contrast, for-profit care homes as a whole reduced spending on staff and staff headcount.

“During covid, some for-profit companies paid out significantly more to their shareholders than they had done pre-pandemic, while receiving emergency government funds. In future, we might question whether this is the best use of public funds and whether some of these chains are providing the kind of responsible ownership and management that we would like to see.”

Private capital investing in the social care sector and making a profit while doing so is not a bad thing in and of itself. Trying to do away with profit can be just as damaging as profiteering.

“For more than two years the Welsh Government has been committed to eliminating profit in children’s services,” Peter Sandiford, CEO of the Children’s Homes Association, says. “But all they have succeeded in doing is create significant anxiety in small providers who are going to lose their businesses. Ninety percent of children’s homes in Wales are privately owned. In 2026, profit will be banned but the impact on children’s lives is happening now as investment in growth has ceased and fewer places are available. Whilst the government’s consultation received positive comments nearly all were concerned about the impact it is having, and will have, on children’s lives.”

While Sandiford acknowledges the value of private capital investing in the sector, he also doesn’t hesitate to call out investment firms that have taken on excessive debt resulting in a negative outcome for children in their care. It is this level of over-indebtedness the Competition and Markets Authority warned about in its March 2022 report – Children’s Social Care Market Study.

“Some of the largest providers are carrying very high levels of debt, creating a risk that disorderly failure of highly-leveraged firms could disrupt the placements of children in care,” the CMA said. It also found that “the largest private providers of placements are making materially higher profits, and charging materially higher prices, than we would expect if this market were functioning effectively”.

In addition to identifying the problems in the sector, the CMA also drafted recommendations for the UK government including a review of existing regulation as well as creating an “oversight regime” to better monitor the financial health of the most difficult-to-replace providers of children’s homes.

Australia’s New Aged Care Act

While the UK government is trying to figure out how to reform children’s social care, Australia is well advanced in reforming its aged care market.

In February 2021, the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety presented its findings to the Australian government.

The result is 143 recommendations including improved governance of providers by mandating providers have a majority of independent non-executive members on their board; have a care governance committee in place; establish a governing body that is comprised of members who possess the mix of skills, experience and knowledge needed to ensure the safety and high quality of care delivered by the provider.

The Australian government accepted these and other recommendations in May 2021 and launched a public consultation that was scheduled to end on 8 September. The new Aged Care Act, which will replace all existing legislation, is expected to go into effect on 1 July 2024.

“The report is now translating into legislation in Australia,” Peter Coman, a partner and head of Australia and New Zealand at Morrison & Co, says. The New Zealand-based infrastructure investment firm has already implemented many of these practices at its portfolio company Retire Australia, which operates 28 retirement villages across New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia. It first invested in the business in 2014.

“We have a care or clinical governance committee concept in our healthcare business model. These committees are usually a mix of some of the executive team members and healthcare experts. In the case of Retire Australia, the CEO for example, is a qualified doctor. And then we’ll have an external director who’s been active in the aged care sector for a big part of their career.”

While Retire Australia does cater to seniors, it has quite a different profile than the specialist care businesses that constitute the focus of this article.

“Those types of businesses are far more specialised and operationally and clinically difficult to deliver,” Coman says, echoing QIC’s Hodgkinson. “I don’t think we’d see ourselves as being the right sort of capital to invest in those sorts of scenarios.”

While the firm does invest in social infra – and across the infrastructure sector more broadly – it prefers to invest in assets with lower clinical and reputational risk.

“Even in our retirement living villages, as residents age, many of them succumb to dementia or similar and there’s a point where they become unsafe to themselves and our environments are not appropriate for them And so, that’s when there’s a need to move them to more appropriate facilities.”

Design with care “What we often do when we design a care home – whether that’s building a new one or renovating an existing one – is we plan for how a person’s condition may deteriorate,” one CEO of a UK family-owned nursing home operator, who asked to remain anonymous, tells us. “So, generally, what we will provide is sort of a more residential area when people come in, are more frail physically and mentally but still have their faculties. But as that progresses, we can then move them to areas that are designed differently to be more suitable to that person’s needs.” The appropriate design for care homes was also a topic Amy Horton and her colleagues’ research touched upon for the Financial Impacts of Covid on Care Homes project. “On the design of care homes, some staff report that they are consulted but ultimately felt their input wasn’t taken into account,” Horton explains. “Instead, the companies were developing quite large standardised homes in which it was harder for the staff to get to know residents. For residents with dementia, it could be quite disorientating if you have a building with lots of identical corridors and so on. “I think a question for private investors is whether they’re equipped to design facilities that really reflect those needs for both residents and staff.”

Is infra capital the solution?

There is no question that infrastructure has a longer investment horizon than many other types of capital. But that alone is not enough to make infrastructure investors the most suitable owners and operators of these specialist assets. These are, as several sources who spoke to us put it, “difficult” investments.

Most infrastructure GPs whom Infrastructure Investor identified as having invested in specialist care – a group including Ancala Partners, Dexus, Downing Capital and InfraVia Capital Partners – declined to be interviewed for this story.

What will make a difference, then, is the processes and practices infrastructure investors put in place, as well as those they avoid, such as excessive leverage, cutting costs and staff to the bone, a cookie-cutter approach to critical assets serving vulnerable populations, and a lack of specialised skills.

For this critical social infra subsector, the lodestar is social licence to operate.