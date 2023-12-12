Wiscarson exits GIP as IR chief after five years

Annabel Wiscarson, who is not thought to have a new role lined up, leaves GIP in the midst of a $25bn fundraising effort.

Global Infrastructure Partners’ head of investor relations Annabel Wiscarson has departed the firm after five years, Infrastructure Investor understands.

London-based Wiscarson is thought not to have another role lined up at this stage, a source with knowledge of the situation told Infrastructure Investor. Instead, she is choosing to spend more time with her family. The departure is believed to be amicable, a source said.

GIP is believed to be launching a search imminently for her replacement. The investor solutions team also comprises New York-based managing director Noah Keys, who joined the group in October 2020, and Mark Levitt, who has been with GIP since 2009 and currently focuses on fundraising from the private wealth channel.

GIP declined to comment on Wiscarson’s departure. Wiscarson has been contacted for comment.

Wiscarson joined GIP in 2018 following a seven-year tenure at IFM Investors. She was named one of the best fundraisers in the asset class in Infrastructure Investor’s 2022 Rainmaker 20 ranking. Her time at GIP has seen its assets under management grow from about $45 billion in 2018 to about $100 billion today.

Wiscarson’s departure comes with GIP in the midst of a fundraising effort for its flagship fund Global Infrastructure Partners V, targeting $25 billion. Infrastructure Investor reported in May that the vehicle had reached $15 billion, with a final close expected in early 2024.

The New York-headquartered GP also has a number of other strategies in market, including its core fund targeting $5 billion, its emerging markets fund, a second Australia-dedicated vehicle, while it is also believed to have recently launched the third installment of its Capital Solutions credit fund series.