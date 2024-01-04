2024 a ‘lost year’ for US green hydrogen following tax credit guidelines

The Treasury’s rules for hydrogen tax credits decide that the size of the tax credit – ranging from $0.60-$3/kg of hydrogen – a producer can claim will depend on lifecycle emissions.

The US Department of the Treasury released guidelines on hydrogen production tax credits at the tail end of last year – months late, and to much controversy.

The rules are an adaptation of the European Union’s “three pillar” restrictions which define the parameters of what qualifies as clean hydrogen: incrementality, temporal matching and deliverability.

This means qualifying projects cannot draw electricity from facilities more than 36 months older than the hydrogen production facility itself; green electricity used to make hydrogen must be generated within the same year, up until 2027, and then within the same hour from 2028 onwards of the kilogram of hydrogen produced; and the green electricity used to make hydrogen must be generated within the same region of the hydrogen production facility.

The proposed rules also allow for hydrogen sold or used outside of the United States to qualify for the tax credit, known as 45V.

There are differences, though, between the EU and US regulations, such as the US’s inclusion of nuclear as a potential source of clean energy for qualifying clean hydrogen production. Also, the US plans to require hourly energy matching from 2028 onwards for production facilities, whereas the EU plans to require this in 2030.

“Between the additionality requirements, hourly matching and lack of grandfathering, I think this is very much a guidance that puts carbon emissions and the environmental concerns at the forefront and puts the immediate launch of the hydrogen economy at the back burner,” said Himanshu Saxena, chief executive of Lotus Infrastructure Partners, the former energy business of Starwood that spun off at the beginning of last year.

“There is no right or wrong answer,” he continued. “It comes down to what policy objectives are. If the policy objectives are to launch the hydrogen economy in the near term, you have to go with less restrictive guidelines.”

Hydrogen’s blues

At face value, the rules put blue hydrogen, or hydrogen produced with fossil fuels, often natural gas, at an inherent disadvantage when it comes to receiving credits. This is despite the fact that the Biden administration included a majority blue hydrogen projects in its awarding of $7 billion to seven regional hydrogen production hubs in October.

Blue hydrogen will be able to qualify at minimum for a $0.60/kg credit produced, perhaps more if the fossil fuels used would be either underutilised or unused.

It remains to be seen if certain projects are scrapped because they no longer meet the parameters. Senator Joe Manchin, one of the architects of the Inflation Reduction Act, has complained that one of the hydrogen hubs funded at the end of last year, Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, is “at risk” due to the restrictive nature of 45V’s rules.

One portion of the ARCH2 project, the Adams Fork clean ammonia project, has already fallen through due to uncertainty that the IRS would support blue hydrogen for 45V credits, according to media reports.

However, green hydrogen may face greater troubles than its fossil-fueled counterparts – to blue hydrogen’s benefit.

“The price of delivered green hydrogen will likely be materially higher than what most people had expected, and this is including all of the subsidies… the guidance might switch investors’ and buyers’ attention on to blue hydrogen,” Saxena said. “Investors will continue to look at the sector, but I think for the green hydrogen space, it is going to take longer. And the marketplace on the buyer side is going to be smaller because of the guidance.”

This is due to the fact that the hourly matching requirement is three years away, with no grandfathering clause for pre-2028 producers to continue with annual matching. In essence, anyone investing capital will have to work as if they are going to have to meet the hourly matching requirement from day one.

While it is technologically feasible to perform hourly matching, it creates inefficiencies for electrolysers. Instead of running 70-80 percent of the time, they could be reduced to 40 or 50 percent. And given the cost of the equipment, that will have an outsized impact on the cost of the hydrogen produced.

“Our view is that the global buyers out there are pretty cost sensitive and they are not very eager to pay these high prices for green hydrogen,” Saxena said.

“I think there are a lot of projects that have been on the drawing board that are not going to work because they are just too expensive and the guidance isn’t what a lot of people were hoping for. I think a lot of these projects will go away. A lot of wind and solar developers that overnight became hydrogen developers, especially the smaller guys, are going to have to try something else,” he continued.

To circumvent the hourly matching rules and reach the type of scale that is possible with blue hydrogen production, Saxena expects that most green hydrogen producers will aim to be vertically integrated.

“They are going to build a wind or solar farm; they’re going to overbuild it and they’re going to use that power to produce green hydrogen and get the full $3 tax credit. It is going to be very inefficient,” he explained.

A year of stagnation

A hearing for the rules is planned for March 2024. The biggest question around those hearings will be how hydrogen produced from nuclear energy can qualify for tax credits even though all facilities will have been built long before the 36-month period the incrementality rule allows for.

“There will be a lot of lobbying. If we thought the comments were energetic before, I think they’re about to go to the moon. This may have more fireworks than any Treasury regulation ever. It may even become a campaign issue,” John Taylor, a partner at King & Spalding who advises clients on tax- and energy-related matters, told Infrastructure Investor.

The date that the final version of the rule will go into effect is unknown, though Taylor and Saxena believe the administration may wait until the 2024 election is over. Meanwhile, there is a real possibility these rules could be overturned with a new administration.

“It is going to take a while before you have clarity on this. I don’t think people are going to put a lot of dollars to work in 2024 in the green hydrogen space. I think people are going to wait to see what’s happening with the final guidance; they’re going to wait to see what’s happening on the political level,” Saxena explained. “Most likely it’s a year lost in this space in 2024.”