abrdn: Feeling the heat in Finland

The Nordics, a region known for stability as well as innovation in the energy sector, looks like an ideal bet for infrastructure managers. Many firms are looking north as they search for opportunities to deploy capital in green energy and related fields.

Finland in particular stands out in its receptivity to foreign investment in infrastructure, says Soti Calochristos, a director in abrdn’s core infrastructure practice. With many municipalities looking for private capital investment in their district heating and local energy businesses, Calochristos is enthusiastic about the opportunities in the country.

abrdn has made several investments in Finland. What attracts you to this market?

What really attracts us to the Finnish market is the ability to find interesting opportunities in the small to mid-market. This is the space we focus on with our infrastructure investments. We made our first investment in Finland in 2015, and since then we’ve built a team of senior non-executive directors in the country, to compliment our in-house knowledge and expertise, who have been able to help us identify the right investments.

Each municipality in Finland has its own district heating network at a minimum, as well as a power distribution network to get electricity into homes. Many municipalities are now looking for investors to help them modernise these networks.

We also benefit from the fact that policymakers have made a decision to welcome foreign private capital in infrastructure. There’s a stable environment that really allows us to get comfortable with what we’re investing into. And Finland, unlike the other Nordic countries, uses the euro as its currency, which makes it even more attractive.

Why are district heating networks in particular a good opportunity in Finland?

These are brownfield assets, so they’re in a strong position to deliver healthy yields on day one. And they have monopolistic characteristics with strong barriers to entry – it doesn’t make much sense for someone else to come and build their own separate district heating network in a region that already has this system in place.

In our most recent deal, which is our fifth in Finland, we acquired a 49 percent stake in a company called Etelä-Savon Energia (ESE) from the City of Mikkeli in the east of the country. The company has three main business lines: district heating, power generation and regulated power distribution. It’s very much what we’d consider on the boundary of a core/core-plus infrastructure investment given the growth opportunities.

One of the other things we like about these businesses is that they’ve been able to perform strongly even throughout all the turbulence we’ve experienced over the last few years. There has, of course, been a lot of volatility with commodity prices – gas, oil, and electricity – plus we’ve had the increases in inflation and interest rates. But heating is an essential service, especially in a country like Finland. It’s a type of infrastructure that is not really impacted by market movements, or changes in customers spending patterns given its essential nature.

And we see a lot of avenues for growth. That can come from a truly active asset management approach, which allows us to professionalise these businesses and look for further efficiencies. Then there’s scope for organic and inorganic growth, which is very attractive from our perspective, because it allows us to deploy additional capital. That could come from making a boiler more efficient or investing in a new boiler that provides heat from a different, more environmentally friendly fuel source which positions the business at the forefront of the energy transition.

How do you see opportunities to invest in this sector evolving in the future?

We’ve certainly had a very good experience in Finland and we definitely see scope to do more investments in the country. Opportunities with district heating in Finland tend to be like London buses – you wait a while for an opportunity, then a few come along all at once.

Over the past few years, with volatility in commodity prices related to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, municipalities have had to take time to explore their options. More recently, several have taken the decision to hire external advisers or perform strategic reviews ahead of potentially looking for private investment. The ESE deal could be the first of several – we’re aware of a number of municipalities considering the privatisation route.

“The country stands out among the Nordics in terms of being receptive to foreign private capital in locally owned infrastructure”

Because each municipality has its own district heating company, there could be opportunities in the future for consolidation. In the long term, the potential synergies and economies of scale from aggregating companies and creating a platform for district heating is something we think about a lot.

We’ve shown that we can take on privatised energy businesses and assess whether certain investments make sense both as a potential bolt-on for these businesses or as standalone investments for our fund as well. However, for the time being, each business is unique, and we have to focus on working with the individual municipalities, maximising each business’ performance and the benefits they can bring to their respective regions.

How confident can you be that municipalities will remain committed to allowing private sector investment in these businesses?

It’s true that this can be a dilemma for municipalities across the Nordics. Municipalities have to decide whether to try and find creative solutions to alleviate some of their balance sheet issues or bring in private capital to the local regional energy businesses.

We’ve found that Finland and its politicians have been very pragmatic – the country stands out among the Nordics in terms of being receptive to foreign private capital in locally owned infrastructure. Different municipalities are moving at a different pace, but once they make their decision to look for private capital, they stick to it. This is very important for us, because we want partners that are decisive and know what they want.

Finnish municipalities typically run limited auctions for these investment opportunities. We’ve been involved in these and our ability to be successful reflects the fact that we have senior non-executive directors who have a very good standing in Finland. Municipalities know that we have a track record in the country and that we can be good, reliable, long-term partners. abrdn has been present in Finland since 2015. Beyond the financial aspects, we also differentiate ourselves by working to demonstrate that our investments can support the municipalities in levelling up and achieving their long-term ambitions.

How do these kinds of investments fit into the energy transition?

The Nordics as a region are really pushing the net-zero agenda and these types of investments are very much at the forefront of the energy transition.

District heating networks can be powered by several different sources. Historically, some of them have been powered by coal, peat, gas and other sources. But there’s been a clear shift towards biomass, which is considered the greenest and most sustainable form of heating in the Nordics at the moment. We’re also seeing a big push now towards electric boilers.

We’re finding that customers are asking more and more that heating is provided from environmentally friendly fuel sources. Therefore, when we make an investment in district heating, we always think about the decarbonisation plan for the business. We ask how much investment is needed on day one, but also for the future.

A lot of the businesses we have invested into have been either on the cusp of a transition in fuel sources or have already transitioned. Some are able to use excess heat from energy-from-waste plants, such as our investment in the City of Riihimäki, Riihimäen Kaukolämpö Oy.

Our other businesses, Outokummun Energia and Loimua, which runs 17 district heating networks, are all predominantly powered by biomass. ESE’s network is also predominantly powered by biomass, and whilst there is still some peat in the business, we have a very clear decarbonisation plan that we discussed and agreed with the city.

We have to think about the long term. Is biomass going to be the best solution for the next five, 10, 15 years? We don’t know. It could be, but you have to always make sure that from a security of supply perspective that you are investing into other technologies to be best positioned for the future. Our plan with ESE is to look at partnerships to potentially use the excess heat from hydrogen production in the district heating network. This is about thinking of the best possible way to position the business in the future.