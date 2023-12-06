Adaptation is key as managers face challenges head on

We examine some of the major themes and topics that the infrastructure sector will see in the future.

Short of a crystal ball from which to perceive the future, most will struggle to fathom how booming urbanisation, climate change and economic volatility will shape long-term societal need and industrial innovation.

But that is not to say that we cannot prepare for and adapt to these unprecedented challenges. As society changes, so too must infrastructure. Greater urbanisation necessitates optimising cities, while the climate crisis calls for a greater focus on retrofitting and building out climate-resilient infrastructure.

Delivering a net-zero future also means decarbonising the global economy. In 2022, energy transition spending hit a record $1.3 trillion, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), as the Inflation Reduction Act in the US boosted appetite. Cause for optimism, but still some way off the more than $5 trillion a year IRENA says is required to achieve decarbonisation goals.

The investment gap between the developed world and the Global South is another cause for concern. Economic volatility and the pandemic have widened the investment mismatch in recent years, while climate change is only going to increase the vulnerability of poorer nations and the need for suitable infrastructure.

Based on current trends, the G20’s Global Infrastructure Hub warns of a $15 trillion global infrastructure investment deficit opening by 2040. Achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals will also likely push this figure up even higher as the cost of providing universal access to sanitation and electricity becomes ever more expensive and challenging.

A voice for all

No doubt, infrastructure has a key role to play in shaping the world from an environmental, social and governance perspective. Future successes also depend on fostering greater diversity and more inclusivity across the value chain. A plurality of voices and opinion is crucial for building a more equitable and sustainable future.

This may be the goal, but the sector still has plenty of work to do to shift the dial. In May, a report by the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association and not-for-profit diversity body Level 20 revealed that just 11 percent of senior investment roles in UK private equity and venture capital roles are currently filled by women. This figure has risen by just 5 percentage points over the past five years. The report also found that women make up 23 percent of mid-level investment roles and 37 percent of junior investment positions at UK firms.

Those figures suggest a gradual rebalancing, at least from the bottom up, but 17 percent of investment teams in UK offices are still all-male and 26 percent all-white. Level 20’s latest European Gender Diversity Report also revealed that an average of just 10 percent of senior investment roles across European firms, excluding the UK, are held by women, against an average of 38 percent all-male investment teams.

Despite slow progress, the business case argument that greater diversity fosters more creativity and innovation is being adopted by the vast majority of GPs today, albeit at varying speeds. In March, an ESG report from US consultancy Malk Partners found that, of the 51 GPs surveyed across private equity, credit, growth equity/venture capital and hedge funds, all tracked gender internally and 94 percent tracked race and ethnicity annually.

While positive, the survey also highlighted the preponderance by many firms to redress the gender gap first versus any ethnic and racial split. Over 90 percent admitted that their workforce was made up of less than 40 percent racial or ethnic minorities, whereas 34 percent recorded that they have at least 40-60 percent female employees.

Plugging into the future

While it may be difficult to accurately forecast the future, the upward trajectory of digital infrastructure is certain. Since 2021, the data centre sector has expanded from 2.9GW under construction across 48 markets, to 7.1GW across 63 markets today, according to Cushman & Wakefield. In 2023, consultancy Gartner expects global spending on public cloud services to jump more than 20 percent.

This explosion in consumer demand for digital services, plus the rewiring of the global economy since the pandemic, has reinforced the need to expand and finetune our collective digital infrastructure. Governments are also becoming increasingly aware of how important availability of internet connectivity is for new economic opportunities; crucial for unconnected communities that need to adapt to shifting labour markets.

As a case in point, the US has earmarked $65 billion in federal broadband spend through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in late 2021. The EU, meanwhile, has set itself the ambitious target of delivering gigabit network coverage to all European households by 2030, as well as a wireless high-speed network equivalent to 5G for all populated areas.

A July report from the European Commission highlighted that the investment gap to achieve this target will likely top €174 billion and could ultimately exceed €200 billion. Industrial internet 4.0 use, as well as security implications, are among the many factors likely to push investment need even higher.

Beyond just funding, there is also a skills gap that needs to be addressed. In 2021, just 26 percent of the EU population aged 16-74 reported above-basic overall digital skills, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU. The research also revealed that across 26 of the 27 EU countries, populations in cities showed higher digital skills than those in towns, suburbs or rural areas.

Tackling the rural-urban divide is something that governments have identified, and should spark future investment opportunities, but Tier 1 markets still attract plenty of capital. In October, DigitalBridge announced the first close of the third vintage of its flagship fund on $2.2 billion. Of that capital, $1 billion was raised in Q3 alone, and the firm is targeting a range of $6.5 billion to $9.5 billion at final close.

In Brookfield’s Q3 results, published in November 2023, it was revealed that the manager had reached an agreement to acquire global data centre operator Cyxtera’s entire asset base and real estate for $1.3 billion, inclusive of transaction costs, after it filed for bankruptcy protection in June. Brookfield aims to combine the assets with Evoque, another data centre business, to create a 330MW platform in North America. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Embracing AI capabilities

If the future is digital, then artificial intelligence will surely play a starring role in the next generation of infrastructure. The release of ChatGPT showcased AI’s potential, while industry experts and policymakers are already debating the long-term employment implications.

A report published in September from MIT Technology Review Insights, in collaboration with US software firm Databricks, found that, of the 600 senior technology executives surveyed, 81 percent expect AI to boost efficiency in their sector by at least 25 percent over the next two years. A third say that the gain will be at least 50 percent. For infrastructure, the technology has the potential to disrupt every aspect of the asset class: from predictive maintenance and automation to customer service chatbots and even financial reporting.

Global management consultancy McKinsey & Company estimates that generative AI fully scaled has the potential to spur $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion in total revenues.

Surging demand, as well as the immense processing power required, will create opportunities as well as challenges for hyperscalers and data centre operators. Already, vacancy rates have reached record lows across many Tier 1 markets while land prices continue to climb.

On the one hand, this will boost the attractiveness of secondary markets, where sourcing power is more flexible and potentially cheaper. But it will also raise the profile of specialised high-performance compute platforms, as well as high-density colocation providers that can deliver massive processing speeds.

For infrastructure managers, technological innovation always appears to be just around the corner, but we cannot afford to get too complacent. Delivering a clean, sustainable future starts with rethinking and redesigning our planet’s infrastructure, and tapping into digital tools that can disrupt and help build a more circular global economy.