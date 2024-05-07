Energy Transition

African Infrastructure Investment Managers on the ‘big challenges and big opportunities’ in Africa

Across Africa, various markets are pursuing both digitalisation and decarbonisation. While these twin aims may create investor challenges, the opportunities can’t be dismissed, says African Infrastructure Investment Managers’ Olusola Lawson.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this