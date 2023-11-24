Share A- A+ 100%

Investor groups have welcomed the expansion of an Australian government scheme that seeks to foster investment in renewable energy and shift reliance away from coal.

Minister for climate change and energy Chris Bowen announced on Thursday that the government would expand its Capacity Investment Scheme beyond a pilot programme in New South Wales to Australia’s other states.

Capacity under the scheme will swell from 1GW under the pilot to 32GW, comprising 9GW in dispatchable capacity and 23GW in variable capacity.

Bowen said the investment would “supercharge” the amount of available power in the energy grid and help to deliver reliable low-emissions energy as the country moved away from coal production.

The announcement followed the Commonwealth and New South Wales governments’ announcement on Wednesday that revealed the first six projects tendered under the CIS pilot.

These projects targeted firming infrastructure to provide flexible capacity that could rapidly ramp up during unexpected surges in demand on the national grid.

The projects could provide a total of about 1GW of capacity through a combination of large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems and virtual power plants.

Bowen said in a statement this dispatchable power was vital to support renewable energy.

“Firming infrastructure is the key to enabling the rollout of more renewable generation – the cheapest, cleanest form of energy available,” he said.

Costing around A$1.8 billion ($1.2 billion; €1.1 billion), the combined 1GW capacity of the pilot projects is a fraction of the forecast 32GW capacity under the expanded CIS.

This would equate to about half the current 65MW total capacity of the National Electricity Market and is more than the current renewables capacity in the NEM, which is around 28GW.

The Investor Group on Climate Change, a network of Australian and New Zealand investors, responded to the expanded scheme with enthusiasm.

Managing director for policy Erwin Jackson told Infrastructure Investor the CIS would attract investment to Australia while helping the government meet its renewable energy goals.

“Climate change is a systemic risk to investors,” he said. “In response to that systemic risk, they need a systemic response.”

Australia is targeting a 43 percent reduction on 2005-level emissions by 2030, a stepping stone to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Jackson said it was promising to see the government putting measures in place to capture the large-scale investments this shift required.

“The competitiveness of a country going forward is going to be determined by how quickly it transitions to net zero, and the economic opportunities it can capture in that global transition.”

BlackRock’s battery

Akaysha Energy, the battery storage developer acquired by BlackRock in 2022, has secured the largest project under the pilot CIS, the 415MW Orana BESS in NSW.

The development, set to be located 350km northwest of Sydney, is set to be one of the first grid-scale four-hour batteries in Australia and will have enough storage to power 90,000 homes each day.

Akaysha Energy CEO Nick Carter told Infrastructure Investor the project would come at a capital cost of about A$1 billion.

“It’s in the same ballpark as the Waratah Super Battery,” he said, referring to Akaysha’s flagship project 100km north of Sydney, billed as the largest battery project in the southern hemisphere.

To encourage investment in firming infrastructure, the Australian Energy Market Operator used Long-Term Energy Service Agreements, which offer annuity payments to projects to augment their revenue.

Akaysha managing director of strategy Paul Curnow said being awarded an LTESA enabled them to accelerate their progress on the Orana BESS, with the agreement stipulating that projects must be operational by December 2025.

“It allows us to hit final investment decision sooner with our investors because we have that underwrite in terms of revenue that gives sufficient certainty for investors to move forward rather than waiting until everything’s fully contracted,” Curnow said.

While two-hour battery systems were becoming more commonplace, Curnow said as the grid moved away from coal towards renewables, there was a trend towards battery systems with longer durations to cover times of peak demand.

“That’s the beauty of LTESA; it’s helping to bridge that gap. It’s going to build the liquidity in that over-the-counter market for four-hour [storage systems] so that’ll help us with these batteries while offtakers like retailers, power-traders and financial intermediaries start to see the value of four hours and price that into their products.”

With 10GWh of energy storage projects in Akaysha’s pipeline, Curnow said Akaysha would “definitely” look to pursue more LTESA tenders.

“It’s a great policy that the government has put in place, so we’ll definitely be looking at that, as they roll it out now across the next states.”

The CIS South Australia-Victoria tender will open in December.