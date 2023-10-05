Australia’s competition watchdog bares teeth over toll roads at last

With a single announcement in late September, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission finally came to the party on toll road auctions: it blocked Transurban from acquiring a majority stake in the operator of the EastLink toll road in Melbourne.

While there has been a perception that some Australian regulatory interventions have been a bit heavy-handed at times, particularly when it comes to foreign investment decisions, the ACCC has repeatedly declined to intervene to slow the march of Transurban across the country’s toll road landscape.

Such has been the listed firm’s dominance, Transurban owns and operates every toll road in Australia except EastLink and the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Tunnel (the latter run by the New South Wales government). There is another toll road under construction in Victoria, the North East Link, which most market watchers expect to be privatised in due course after it opens in 2028 (if not before).

The last chance the ACCC had to step in was during the sale of WestConnex, the massive road project in western Sydney that was privatised by the NSW government in two stages.

The first-stage auction in 2018 saw competition between a Transurban-led consortium and another led by IFM Investors. After the ACCC raised competition concerns, it eventually decided that it would clear Transurban’s bid as long as it published traffic data – something that several sources at the time told Infrastructure Investor would not be sufficient to level the playing field.

Those same sources, including some close to the rival IFM Investors-led bid, told us at the time that, were Transurban allowed to take out WestConnex, it would all but preclude anyone else from having a realistic shot at acquiring another toll road in Australia, due to the huge incumbency advantages it would have.

When the stake in EastLink began to be shopped around, the old arguments about WestConnex immediately resurfaced, except this time the ACCC has decided that enough is enough as far as Transurban is concerned.

Transurban, of course, disputes the ACCC’s assertion that a successful bid by it for EastLink would “[entrench] its position in Victoria and prevent the entry of a rival operator which could compete closely for future toll road concessions”. But it’s hard to argue with the logic behind it, given Transurban would end up controlling every toll road in the state if it won this auction.

Transurban also said it “notes that the ACCC’s decision is the result of an informal merger clearance process and not a conclusive finding of law”, keeping the door ajar for an appeal. But one source told Infrastructure Investor that they felt it unlikely the listed firm would have the appetite to go forward given how definitive the ACCC’s initial ruling seems.

The next question is: who else will step into the space left by Transurban’s absence? The names of several local and international investors have been floating around since EastLink hit the market and it will be interesting to see if IFM Investors decides to re-enter the Australian toll road market after seeming to swear off the sector following its loss on WestConnex.

Investors generally will also be watching closely to see if this a sign that the ACCC is set to become more interventionist – especially with a decision on the Brookfield-EIG bid for Origin Energy due in the coming weeks.