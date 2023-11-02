Biden’s net neutrality reversal adds regulatory risk for infra investors

Obama-era regulations on broadband are back in play. They must be balanced with an industry that has transformed since.

No less than six months in office in 2021 and President Biden was busy turning the clock back to 2014. This wasn’t the president shifting to the sound of Pharrell Williams’ Happy, but rather the signing of an executive order instructing the Federal Communications Commission to reintroduce net neutrality rules that would introduce utility-like regulation to broadband providers.

They had initially been introduced by the Obama-Biden administration in 2014, before being stripped away by then FCC chair Ajit Pai – now a partner at Searchlight Capital Partners – under the Trump administration in 2017. Now, following Biden’s 2021 directive, last month the FCC voted 3-2 to once again bring broadband providers under its regulatory oversight.

At the heart of net neutrality laws is openness. As the FCC stated in its unveiling of the decision, net neutrality will “establish basic rules for internet service providers that prevent them from blocking legal content, throttling your speeds, and creating fast lanes that favour those who can pay for access”.

These were the same guiding principles from the Obama administration and when Pai’s FCC repealed the move, then presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders described it as “the end of the internet as we know it”, while one New York Times article said undoing net neutrality would be “the final pillow” in the face of the internet.

Patently, these haven’t materialised. Indeed, as the FCC stated in its new proposal, the aftermath of the pandemic has seen a “generational investment in internet access”. There is little evidence of blocking and throttling taking place in the time since the measures were repealed.

What is more evidential is the effect of the original net neutrality laws. Broadband capital expenditure in the US fell from $78 billion in 2014 to $77.5 billion in 2015 and $74.8 billion in 2016, according to figures from broadband association USTelecom. New highs of $80 billion were reached in 2018 and expenditure leapt from $86 billion in 2021 to $102.4 billion in 2022.

“However well-intentioned, the FCC’s draft rules create a regulatory structure that could stifle investment and force providers to divert limited capital away from deployment,” USTelecom said in a statement following the reintroduction of net neutrality.

One industry source said the measures’ most likely impact will be on the smaller fibre providers typically targeted by infrastructure and private equity funds in recent years, to become successful upstarts and innovate business models away from larger telecom companies.

Another industry source said the Title II regulations – as they are known – will see increased costs for providers, easily borne by large incumbents such as AT&T and Verizon, but less so by the smaller outfits. That’s on top of the increasing costs for basic materials for fibre buildout, as we explored in our May cover story.

“Many ISPs operate by the very virtue of the fact that there isn’t government regulation, it’s a regulatory bypass. Until now, they could go into markets just like looking across the street and say, ‘they need a lemon stand over there’,” the source added.

For its part, the FCC said the regulations recognise “broadband service is on par with water, power, and phone service; that is: essential”. It would be naïve of investors to think measures recognising this fact could be avoided today. But as the consultation period opens, they may need to show the FCC how to balance a political football with facilitating continued investment in an essential sector.