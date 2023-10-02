Can data centres turn green?

The importance of data centres to the global economy is not lost on investors, but a focus on sustainability could end up damaging the valuations of these energy-hungry assets.

The growth of the data centre market appears relentless. Globally, the volume of data being created and stored has grown exponentially for over a decade, facilitating the need for ever greater numbers of data centres. In the US alone, data centre demand is set to grow by 10 percent a year until 2030, according to McKinsey & Company. But the fact that growth is persistent doesn’t mean it is uniform.

A more nuanced look at the sector reveals that while traditional data centres have been generating declining demand over the past decade, hyperscale facilities are exhibiting a steady upward trend. But even this momentum could be threatened by the all-encompassing sustainability movement seen among businesses, investors and consumers.

“The exponential surge in digital transformation, especially with the increase in the use of AI and other big data projects, requires a colossal amount of energy that is completely at odds with any ESG and related sustainability targets a business might have,” says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of AtNorth, a leading Nordic data centre services company. “Businesses are under considerable pressure to balance the need to stay competitive among ever more cutting-edge technology and meet carbon reduction targets, too. In the middle of this disconnect is the data centre.”

So, with the demand for both sustainability and data showing few signs of abating, investors are being presented with a dilemma. In order to guarantee returns and fulfil ESG-related criteria, they must choose their data centre locations wisely. Can the sector continue its growth in this market environment or could investors end up with stranded assets on their hands?

Data centre divergence

As the pace of digital transformation has increased, it is little surprise that the household names within the technology sphere – such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon – have also become some of the biggest players in the data centre space. But they are far from the only ones.

“The largest data centre operators in the US include the listed players such as Equinix and Digital Realty who focus on retail colocation and wholesale colocation respectively,” says Robert Huang, investment professional at global infrastructure asset manager Morrison & Co.

“A number of large operators previously listed have been taken private by other players in the digital infrastructure ecosystem as well as sponsors – these include QTS, CyrusOne, CoreSite and Switch. Other key wholesale operators include CloudHQ, Compass, Aligned, Vantage and Cologix. And key retail operators include Databank, Flexential and Cyxtera.”

Whoever ends up dominating the data centre market, it is clear that a trend is emerging around the types of facilities being built. JLL’s 2023 Global Data Center Outlook lists hyperscalers as one of the fastest-growing segments of the data centre market, with the number of new hyperscale sites set to surpass 1,000 by the end of 2024 – up from approximately 500 five years ago – and the US currently accounting for 53 percent of the hyperscale market by capacity.

“We believe that both edge and hyperscale data centres will play important roles in the future of the digital economy,” says Nathan Luckey, senior managing director at Macquarie Asset Management. “Investment in hyperscale facilities will continue to be critical for enabling the public cloud and internet businesses.

“Additionally, the proliferation of AI and machine learning by internet giants and online retailers is creating more investment opportunities in hyperscale data centres, as they provide the critical infrastructure to support the extreme processing powers of these technologies.”

Although smaller than hyperscale facilities, edge data centres usually offer latency and connectivity benefits. It is important that these assets are not neglected as the rush to back hyperscale projects gathers pace, with these larger data centres currently accounting for around 79 percent of overall demand.

Greening the data centre

Boosting sustainability is a huge priority for data centres around the world, driven by both investor demand and government policy. In the US, data centre operators will be eager to secure the tax credits for sustainable energy sources offered by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Abroad, the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact is a self-regulatory European initiative that aims to make all data centres climate neutral by 2030. In Singapore, a moratorium on new data centres has been lifted so long as they can prove their decarbonisation credentials.

“With the data centre industry taking an increased awareness globally of ESG issues, now more than ever data centres are taking energy efficiency and sustainability seriously,” notes Gordon Johnson, senior computational fluid dynamic manager at Salt Lake City-headquartered data centre service firm Subzero Engineering. “With studies showing that strong ESG performance is linked to strong financial performance, this means that improving ESG performance at the data centre level improves overall efficiency and energy performance.”

Even resource-hungry hyperscalers are keen to promote their green credentials. Google Cloud, for instance, states that 86 percent of its waste is diverted from landfill, it has a Power Usage Effectiveness rating of 1.1 and facilities that are 1.5 times more efficient than a typical enterprise data centre. Similarly, Microsoft recently announced a new partnership with US firm Constellation Energy Corporation to use nuclear power as a way of bringing its data centre in Boydton, Virginia, closer to being carbon-free.

Sustainability is not just some hollow boast either. It is a genuine driver of investment.

Sustainable or stranded?

Even with a greater ESG focus, the global economy’s growing reliance on data centres often sits in conflict with the wider green movement. Data centres are estimated to consume more than 205 terawatt hours of electricity annually – more than entire countries, including Taiwan, Ireland, Denmark and South Africa.

Outside of energy usage, greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and waste all present challenges. If data centres don’t clean up their act, many facilities may fail to meet ESG regulations and see investment curtailed.

“There is definitely a risk of power-­hungry data centres becoming stranded assets,” Johnson admits. “Every data centre has an invisible ceiling that limits the amount of information technology equipment (ITE) and servers that it can cool. With the shift towards high-performance computing data centres, facilities are even more challenged when it comes to having enough cooling capacity to match (and slightly exceed) ITE cooling demand.”

SLLs: putting your money where your mouth is To avoid charges of greenwashing, some data centres are tying sustainability to financial survival Sustainability-linked loans (SLLs) were first used in the data centre industry in 2020 when Texas-based Aligned Energy secured a $1 billion refinancing package dependent on meeting certain sustainability-related KPIs. Since then, Aligned has increased its SLL and been joined by several other data centre operators in acquiring similar loans. Africa’s Raxio Data Centres announced earlier this year that it had secured a $170 million sustainability-linked debt facility, following on from Asia-Pacific hyperscale data centre specialist AirTrunk, which confirmed its own multi-billion-dollar SLL. Although these loans often utilise environmental metrics like carbon neutrality and energy efficiency, other ESG criteria are sometimes used. Diversity and inclusion have been KPIs for data centre SLLs previously.

Certainly, there is a growing number of high-profile investors, including short seller Jim Chanos, who gained prominence through bets against the likes of energy firm Enron, that feel some data centre assets are overvalued. Many of these declined more than the market average in 2022, and while the cause can’t solely be attributed to a growing emphasis on sustainability, a more ESG-aligned direction of travel is clear across the investment

world.

But perhaps there is a way for investors to support the momentum behind sustainability and data centres at the same time. “We believe that investors can preserve the valuation of their investments by being proactive around mitigating the ESG implications of operating data centres,” argues Huang.

“This includes designing data centres to ensure they can be retrofitted over time with best-in-class technology and investing in the maintenance and upgrade of these facilities during refresh cycles (large equipment, such as chillers and generators, being replaced periodically throughout the life of a ­facility).”

Evidently, data centres need not be as energy-sapping as they have been in the past, with a report by Data Centre Dynamics indicating that facilities can reduce their energy usage by as much as 50 percent simply by incorporating ESG data and analytics. It is certainly something for investors to keep in mind – and not just in terms of risk avoidance.

“ESG considerations are being considered in valuations across the entire infrastructure sector, not just data centres,” Luckey says. “This is prompting managers to think proactively about how ESG can drive value creation.”

AI could also prove a game-changer, with research and consulting firm Gartner stating that half of all data centres will use some form of AI or machine learning by 2025 to deliver a 30 percent increase in operating efficiency. So, if investors want to help create a greener world through their data centre assets, maybe the answer is not less technology, but more.