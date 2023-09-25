A request for proposal seeking managers of open-end private infrastructure equity funds has been issued by Cook County Employees' & Officers' Annuity & Benefit Funds

Name: Cook County Employees’ & Officers’ Annuity & Benefit Funds

Headquarters: Chicago, US

AUM: $11.3 billion

Long-term target allocation to infrastructure: 2%

Cook County Employees’ & Officers’ Annuity & Benefit Funds (CCPF) has issued a request for proposal for qualified private infrastructure equity investment managers.

The pension system seeks proposals from managers of open-end private infrastructure equity investment funds or infrastructure secondaries funds.

The deadline for questions is 26 September, with the RFP deadline at 3pm Central Time on 11 October 2023.

