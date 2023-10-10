Climate trumps competition concerns in Brookfield-EIG Origin bid

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has cleared the proposed A$18.7 ($12 billion; €11.3 billion) billion takeover of Origin Energy by Brookfield Asset Management and EIG, stating that the deal was likely to result in public benefits that outweighed competition concerns.

ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb explained in a statement Tuesday that the competition watchdog was “not satisfied” that the deal was not likely to “substantially lessen competition”, which would ordinarily lead it to block it.

However, the ACCC felt that the takeover was likely to result in public benefits to Australia’s renewable energy transition that would outweigh potential anti-competitive effects resulting from vertical integration.

A Brookfield-managed fund already owns a stake in AusNet, which operates the high-voltage energy transmission network in Victoria. The proposed deal for Origin would see the company split up, with Brookfield’s $15 billion Global Transition Fund owning its energy markets business that encompasses energy generation and retail – giving the firm ownership of assets involved in generation, transmission and retail. EIG’s MidOcean Energy would take ownership of Origin’s LNG assets, which include upstream gas interests and a 27.5 percent stake in the Australia Pacific LNG project.

In particular, Cass-Gottlieb pointed to the Global Transition Fund’s mandate as helping to convince the watchdog that the takeover would result in benefits to Australia’s energy transition.

“The ACCC considers that the acquisition will likely result in an accelerated roll-out of renewable energy generation, leading to a more rapid reduction in Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions,” she said.

“The Brookfield Global Transition Fund has been specifically established to focus on the transition to renewable energy. Its decision to buy Origin, Australia’s fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, is driven by a strong imperative and commercial incentive to lower emissions quickly.

“The acquisition includes a large retail customer base to support the investment and is being made by a fund which has a specific mandate to invest in the renewable energy transition and which brings significant global renewable energy investment experience.”

She said the ACCC concluded that an accelerated build-out of renewables at Origin would see some fossil-fuel generation replaced more quickly than if the deal did not proceed, and that this was a benefit “of considerable weight”.

The ACCC noted, though, that the benefits may not be as large as the substantial A$20 billion to A$30 billion proposed renewables investment by Brookfield would suggest, due to several factors.

“These factors include constraints within the electricity transmission network, particularly in the short term, which may delay Brookfield’s ability to build renewable energy generation at the speed claimed. We also recognise that some of Brookfield’s proposed renewable investments would be likely to be made by others if the acquisition does not eventuate,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

Deal detriments

The main drawback to the deal, the ACCC said, was the increase in vertical integration of the electricity market in the state of Victoria, where it controls a 45.4 percent equity stake in AusNet.

“There are long-standing competition concerns with combining monopoly energy network assets with businesses that use those assets, such as electricity generators and energy retailers. When the controller of a monopoly network owns downstream or upstream market interests, it may have the ability and incentive to discriminate against its rivals across the supply chain and favour its own market operations, lessening competition,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

“We are particularly concerned with Brookfield’s ability to influence AusNet to obstruct rival generators from connecting to the transmission grid or operate the transmission network to favour Origin’s generators. The ACCC is not satisfied there would not be a substantial lessening of competition given these concerns.”

There were factors that would limit obvious or extreme discrimination in this respect, though, the ACCC said, which include the role of the Australian Energy Market Operator, the ongoing role of regulators, influence from minority shareholders in AusNet and other assets, and the enforceable undertakings given by Brookfield and AusNet to meet its conditions in this decision.

But having weighed these concerns against the potential benefits of accelerating the energy transition, the ACCC decided not to oppose the deal.

The approval represents a major hurdle cleared for the Brookfield-EIG consortium, with approval by the Foreign Investment Review Board likely to be a formality in due course.

A bigger issue for the bidders now may be increasing pressure from certain shareholders including AustralianSuper for the bid price to be increased, following a strong set of results for Origin for FY23.

The consortium had its offer of A$8.912 per share, comprised of A$5.78 per share and $2.19 per share, and based on an assumed AUD/USD exchange rate of 0.7, accepted by Origin’s board in March 2023. Shareholders are yet to have their say.