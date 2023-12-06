Closing the funding gap

Infrastructure capital needs vary widely across the planet, but more must be done to redistribute investment more equitably.

It is no secret that the infrastructure funding gap is widening. According to an estimate originally made by the G20 initiative Global Infrastructure Hub, the mismatch between projected investment and the capital required to provide essential infrastructure is expected to grow to $15 trillion by 2040, with lower-income countries the worst affected.

In 2021, middle- and low-income countries accounted for just 20 percent of private infrastructure investment, per Global Infrastructure Hub’s Infrastructure Monitor 2022 report. Today, geopolitical and financial risk often deters would-be investors, as they look to the stability and predictability of more developed high-income economies, while the dual impacts of covid-19 and the war in Ukraine have also had an impact.

“To provide basic infrastructure for the world’s population over the next 20 years, we would need to increase spending by almost $1 trillion every year,” says Joost Bergsma, chief executive and founder of renewable infrastructure fund manager Glennmont Partners. “The focus of the last few COP summits has been on trying to solve these types of issues, and although progress has been made, we have a long way to go.”

Playing catch-up

Already, lower- and middle-income economies are the most disproportionately affected by rising climate, conflict and pandemic costs. Three quarters of infrastructure investments in 2022 were restricted to just five countries: China, Brazil, India, Indonesia and Vietnam, according to World Bank data.

Europe and Central Asia have particularly felt the effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine over the past 12 months. In 2022, the two regions posted the lowest levels of private investment in a decade, while sub-Saharan Africa saw investment drop by 15 percent compared to the five-year average.

Geopolitical shocks may have exacerbated the funding gap, but the World Bank at least sees some signs of optimism. From 2000 until the covid pandemic, private sector investment in emerging markets and developing economies averaged $97 billion per year, it notes. The World Bank’s research outlines how investment levels reached $91.7 billion across 263 projects in 2022, the second consecutive year of growth since covid caused levels to plummet more than 50 percent.

The numbers look healthier, but the reality is that the sector continues to have a significant amount of dry powder. Redistributing investment is also going to require a monumental step-change. According to Global Infrastructure Hub, emerging markets today comprise nearly two-thirds of global infrastructure need – a share only set to increase as climate change takes effect.

“The scale of the challenge is huge, but investment in renewable energy infrastructure can act as a catalyst for wider investment,” says Bergsma.

Delivering the energy transition means more jobs and lower energy bills, not to mention a boost to life expectancy and quality of life, says Bergsma. “The Global South may be ideally situated for the development of renewable infrastructure, but additional factors such as regulatory frameworks, volatile markets and unstable political climates, make the risk of investing in some of these areas pretty high.”

Wymen Chan, head of Asia at Swiss fund manager SUSI Partners, agrees. He says managers have an important role in mitigating risks by ensuring the highest technical, environmental, social and governance standards in portfolios: “Emerging market energy transition infrastructure is increasingly recognised by the wider financial sector as a bankable asset class, so there are encouraging signs that the financing gap can at least be narrowed over the coming years.”