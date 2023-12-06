Delivering the circular economy

Humankind’s rapacious appetite for resources is reaching a tipping point and calls for a rethink in how we design and deliver critical infrastructure.

Wasteful consumption is one of the greatest environmental challenges of our time. Each year, the planet’s population consumes more than 100 billion tonnes of material yet 90 percent of that ends up in landfill or cast aside, according to research by the European Investment Bank.

The scale of resource extraction and use is staggering. In just 50 years, population growth has tripled global material extraction. Today, overconsumption and lack of adequate recycling has resulted in plastic waste infiltrating much of the planet’s most pristine and remote regions.

A new blueprint is required for how we use and abuse our planet’s finite resources. In January, research from Brussels-based non-profit Circular Economy Foundation found just 7.2 percent of the global economy is today truly circular, defined by how much secondary material is recirculated and re-used. That rate has also declined over the past five years rather than improved.

Extending the lifespan of individual products is important, but designing and building circular infrastructure is arguably even more so. According to the Global Infrastructure Hub, the sector consumes 60 percent of all material extracted from the Earth’s surface.

To offset this environmental impact, future infrastructure will need to be constructed using more renewable and climate-resistant material. Better designs will also help reduce demand pressures on finite resources, while policymakers prioritising more recycling and resource recovery will create opportunities for private capital.

“The circular economy presents a large and growing opportunity set for investors, but it is important to recognise that not all opportunities will deliver on both attractive financial returns and measurable sustainable impact,” says Jamie Butterworth, partner at specialist manager Circularity Capital.

“The key lies in developing a deep understanding of the subset of circular business models that are commercially attractive, scalable and have the right capabilities to support their growth.”

The wheel turns

The circular economy may still be nascent, but already large infrastructure managers are eyeing its long-term potential. In November 2022, Brookfield announced a $700 million investment in US circular economy infrastructure developer Circular Services, via its Global Transition Fund. The firm aims to become the largest recycling company in the US.

“It is important to note that the circular economy represents a significant commercial opportunity today, without the need for any new policy or regulatory interventions,” says Butterworth. “However, if we want to accelerate a larger proportion of today’s wasteful linear ‘take-make-dispose’ economy to one that is lower-carbon and regenerative, then there are levers that could be pulled.”

Butterworth points to regulations that internalise environmental cost. Long-term carbon pricing or polluter-pays policies, for example, may accelerate appetite in the circular economy by making recycling more competitive with traditional forms of disposal such as waste incineration and primary material production.