DOWNLOAD: Q1-Q3 fundraising – better, not yet good

Close to $20bn was raised in Q3, up from a paltry $4bn in Q2. But the $27bn raised in these first nine months is still a new low.

Click the top right of the presentation to view full screen

When you’ve hit rock bottom, the only way is up – and so it is for infrastructure fundraising. After a paltry $3.6 billion raised in Q1 and an equally underwhelming $4 billion in Q2, the $19.7 billion raised in Q3 is a marked improvement.

Still, the $27.3 billion amassed for unlisted, closed-end infrastructure vehicles during the first nine months of the year is the lowest such tally in a long time.

One bright spot? Energy transition strategies, which accounted for 93 percent of all sector-focused capital raised and 44 percent of all the capital raised in the first nine months of the year. Unusually, though, some $8.6 billion of the $12.2 billion raised for renewables-focused strategies came from debt and not equity vehicles, thanks in large part to the $7.1 billion final close of Blackstone Green Private Credit Fund III.

In fact, three debt funds made it into the 10 largest funds raised in Q1-Q3 2023 – accounting for $10.3 billion or 38 percent of all capital raised – with two of them at the top of the table, also an unusual feat. Goldman Sachs’ Vintage Infrastructure Partners, a secondaries strategy, is another top 10 noteworthy fund close.

If you’re thinking all these gloomy figures are at odds with professed positive sentiment around the asset class, you would do well to keep your eyes on the horizon. There are $417 billion of funds in market, with the top 10 largest ones accounting for $150 billion, or 36 percent of that tally. Importantly, those top 10 funds have already amassed more than $80 billion of their target, with some significant final closes imminent either later this year or in early 2024.

Check out our interactive fundraising report above for the full breakdown of fundraising activity in Q1-Q3 2023. You can also download a PDF of the report HERE and download the data HERE.