Energy Capital Partners: Electrification – the backbone of the energy transition

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
US electricity demand could double by 2040, mainly driven by the growth in data centre computing capacity and the electrification of transport, say Energy Capital Partners’ Francesco Ciabatti, Matt Himler and Alexandra Witteveen.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination