EQT on accelerating the energy transition

A golden age seems to be dawning for infrastructure investment. The massive demands of the energy transition provide an immense opportunity – more than $5 trillion is needed each year to keep the world on track to achieve Paris Agreement climate goals, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

The rapid advance of AI will also create a huge need for new and improved digital infrastructure.

Masoud Homayoun, partner and head of value-add infrastructure at EQT, discusses the macro trends shaping the asset class. While he is optimistic overall, he stresses that there has been a flight to quality, with LPs particularly demanding sector expertise and operational capabilities from their managers.

How does the dealmaking environment in infrastructure compare to a year ago?

Last year was characterised by uncertainty and volatility due to inflation and rising interest rates. There was definitely a lot of caution in the market. But at the same time, market opportunities continued to increase throughout 2023 and I see that continuing this year as well.

The macro trends that we now see, with the energy transition and the digital transition, mean that a huge amount of infrastructure investment will be needed. We were very active last year with new investments in those two areas, while at the same time we realised more mature yielding defensive investments.

2023 may have been more muted, but infrastructure is set to grow significantly in the years to come. The defensive attributes and the resilience of investments in the asset class, were clearly visible in the high inflationary environment.

It’s possible to combine those defensive characteristics with value creation potential. I’m very encouraged by the possibilities that we see in the market both to serve our investors and to deliver investments that benefit society and get the world closer to net zero.

To what extent is the macroeconomic environment looking more or less positive for the asset class in 2024?

It’s difficult to compare year-on-year, but I would say it’s feeling increasingly positive compared to the last couple of years. The reason for that is that there’s now more stability around inflation and the movement of interest rates. That, in and of itself, creates a more positive macro environment.

Looking at this through an infrastructure lens, one has to remember that we invest in companies that are very long dated and are essential for society. The fact that they can be so resilient even in more volatile times, while benefiting from the mega trends we talked about, is quite unique. And I see those trends becoming even more positive this year and beyond.

Infrastructure fundraising was significantly lower in 2023 compared to 2022. How do you see this playing out this year?

The downturn last year was due to a combination of many factors that ultimately led to liquidity constraints, and it is normal that the fundraising market slowed down.

It’s not the case that investors were shying away from the asset class. Those constraints are showing signs of easing and the strong sector tailwinds that I highlighted before are becoming ever more apparent. Investors understand the benefits of infrastructure and demand for the asset class is

strong.

Overall, I do think the general fundraising landscape will be more positive this year. But not all managers will benefit equally. There’s a clear trend that strong performers, who can demonstrate a track record, sector knowledge and operational experience, are being strongly favoured in the current market. There has been a flight to quality which we clearly benefit from. I believe the conversation has become more sophisticated, in a sense.

Which types of opportunities around the energy transition look particularly attractive?

We have seen massive underinvestment by governments and, as a result, an investment gap where we need to rebuild significant parts of the energy system but also adjacent infrastructure to stay on a pathway to net zero.

We’re focusing on decarbonising both utility-scale and decentralised energy production, but also energy storage and distribution. As an example, we’ve invested in Cypress Creek Renewables in the US, which has commissioned large-scale projects that power hundreds of thousands of homes. In the UK, we’ve invested in Statera, which develops and operates battery storage and flexible generation projects. This balancing and storage capability will be vital as the UK moves to intermittent power.

Another priority is electrification of transport. We’ve invested in NFI, a Nordic ferry business which is rapidly decarbonising its fleet through electrification, hydrogen or use of other eco-friendly fuel sources. As of today, it has decarbonised around 15 percent of its fleet which generates around one third of its total revenues. It has invested in the largest electric passenger ferry in the world and some of its ferries now allow commuters to charge their cars while crossing the water.

We’ve also invested in student transportation in the US and our business First Student has already reached two million miles driven on electric school buses. Electrification of the transport sector, but also society at large, is a major theme for us.

Resource efficiency and circularity are also key areas of focus. This is often neglected but we see a significant opportunity. As an example, our portfolio company Encyclis in the UK is working to provide cost efficient energy-from-waste operations while at the same time, working with the UK government to help deliver commercial scale carbon capture solutions.

How hard is it to find a niche when it comes to investing in the energy transition?

We see huge potential in embracing climate-related investments. The energy transition is not a new trend for us, we made our first thematic investment more than a decade ago and we have invested over €12 billion in this space. This theme continues to evolve, and you have to constantly evaluate what technologies and subsectors are at the forefront of this trend.

Having an industrialist heritage, and a network of over 600 experts from our global network of industrial advisers, is an advantage when you’re aiming to build the infrastructure of the future. And for a long time, we’ve heavily invested in the operational skills in sustainability and decarbonisation, as well as digitalisation and AI, to really build businesses, rather than just act as a financial investor.

Obviously, the opportunity set is massive but while the space is very big, there are clearly going to be pitfalls and risks. It’s vital to have the expertise and the capabilities to navigate those.

How does digital infrastructure fit into all this?

These two transformations – the energy and digital transitions – are inter-linked. For example, reliable access to renewable power is increasingly important when it comes to digital infrastructure.

With digital, we’re focusing on opportunities that are supported by the enormous data growth, cloud adoption, the computing needs and – increasingly – the AI adoption that we’re seeing all around us.

The trends are converging around providing infrastructure for AI training and compute hubs with the latest generation of hyperscale-tailored data centres, while spending heavily in long-haul fibre routes and edge data centres to distribute computing power to the edge of the network.

At the same time, we’re investing significantly in building our digital and AI teams. We use its capabilities to identify investment opportunities, but I think we’ve also really turned a page in terms of the potential use cases and applications of AI becoming extremely applicable to infrastructure. It could allow us to avoid potential disruption risks across all types of infrastructure assets or support the optimisation of existing infrastructure.