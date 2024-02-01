ESG remains divisive among investors

Climate remains a top priority for many investors, but an ESG backlash in some regions of the US has made the issue increasingly complex for GPs to navigate.

ESG continues to represent a major component of manager due diligence, with close to 60 percent of investors believing that a strong ESG policy will generate better long-term returns for private markets investors, according to Infrastructure Investor’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study. Furthermore, a third of investors have opted out of an individual deal for ESG reasons.

“Three to five years ago, ESG was a nice-to-have, now it is absolutely a must-have and something that every LP is evaluating,” says Brent Burnett, head of real assets at Hamilton Lane. “It is not enough just to have the right policies in place. You have to be able to show how you are implementing those policies and reporting on progress. The bar has been raised and the best groups have invested significantly in both technology and people to support their ESG efforts.”

However, the ESG backlash that has emanated from some states in the US has made this an increasingly challenging area for GPs to navigate. Indeed, while 59 percent of respondents believed in a positive correlation between ESG and returns, this is down from 69 percent in 2023 and 74 percent in 2022.

“Different constituents are coming out on different sides of the ESG debate,” says Bart Molloy, partner at Monument Group. “We advise our clients that it is impossible to be all things to all people but that it is important to recognise that this polarity is a reality in the LP community right now.”

“There is a real concern around the long-term viability of some business models” Bruce Chapman,

Overall, however, climate remains a dominant theme. “There continues to be a growing focus on ESG, and in particular climate-related monitoring and benchmarking,” says Gordon Bajnai, head of global infrastructure at Campbell Lutyens. “That is particularly true of Europe, as well as certain geographies within the US and Canada. It is also hot in Asia.”

It is clear that LPs think that GPs still have some way to go. Only 12 percent of survey respondents strongly agree that GPs are taking climate change risk seriously enough, although this is the highest figure ever recorded.

But Michael Dean, managing director at HarbourVest Partners, says world events have led to subtle shifts in ESG ethos. “People are taking a more nuanced approach to certain exclusion policies than they may have done in the past, for example. Investors understand that this is a transition and while they want to see clear evidence of commitment to that transition, they are not getting as hung up on one specific investment that doesn’t immediately meet all their criteria and using that as a reason not to invest in the fund at all.”

Stranded asset risk is certainly a top priority for investors, however. “We are in the midst of a 30-year plus shift in fuel sources and energy generation and I think there is a real concern around the long-term viability of some business models,” says Bruce Chapman, co-founder at Threadmark.

“For example, you might invest in something thinking you have a 20-to-30-year runway ahead of you in terms of the useful life of that asset, but find that it is actually only contracted for five to seven years and that, relatively soon into the life of that asset, it becomes less relevant to the market it serves. In many ways, the same is true for digital infrastructure. There is a lot of detailed diligence going on around what the future holds for these more volatile sectors.”

Diversity drive

In addition to climate concerns, diversity and inclusion is another important facet of due diligence – at least for some LPs. Just under 60 percent of respondents agree or strongly agree that a diverse workforce leads to better commercial performance. But only 15 percent deem DE&I to be a major component of due diligence, with 20 percent ignoring the issue altogether.

“Diversity and inclusion definitely forms a part of most manager due diligence,” says Molloy. “I do think standards and awareness have really advanced over the past couple of years.”