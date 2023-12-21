Four key discussions – and the quotes that captured them

2023 has been a difficult year, no doubt about it, even if infrastructure has emerged as bright spot in private markets investing. Compared to the heady years of 2021 and 2022, this year saw the industry slow down, generating some much-needed debate on many of the asset class’s key issues. Here are four key discussions, viewed through the lens of your comments.

“We have had 12 years of GPs dictating fund sizes, timelines and terms of the fund – a lot of the LPs didn’t like it that much, but they had to swallow it. Now, the world is changing, and it starts with timelines”



Fabian Pötter

51 North Capital

If there is one theme that will mark 2023, fundraising’s steep drop – to about half the $161 billion raised last year – takes the crown. The above quote, from Fabian Pötter, managing partner at Munich-based placement agent 51 North Capital, elegantly captures how the balance of power between LPs and GPs has shifted in our new world. Expect elongated fundraising timelines to continue into 2024 – despite signs LP commitments are thawing – and for LPs to keep flexing their muscles, being more vocal about what they want from their managers.

“Super core returns are generally in the 5-to-6 percent range and core returns somewhere between 8 and 9 percent. You can get rates at those levels on bonds that can be bought from a Bloomberg terminal”

Bruce Chapman

Threadmark

Core infrastructure has come under the spotlight this year, prompting a much needed discussion about its risk-return profile in the current macro environment. It’s been a lively debate, one likely to rumble on for a while still, with Threadmark founder Bruce Chapman capturing the set of arguments levelled against core well in the above remark. It’s not just about a fixed-income resurgence though – some of the capital structures pegged onto these assets haven’t aged well either. UK water is a case in point, with Brookfield infrastructure chief Sam Pollock pointing out many investments in the sector have been challenging “because of, probably, mistakes with capital structures and how people finance those acquisitions, as well as difficult operating and regulatory environments”.

“We’re still coming from our infrastructure mindset… we’re not doing growth equity; we’re not doing venture capital”

Charlie Gailliot

KKR

The energy transition is one of the most exciting investment opportunities in the world today but it’s also a buzzword – and thus somewhat undefined, from a portfolio point of view. At Infrastructure Investor, we’ve always argued that infrastructure is the beating heart of the global energy transition. So it was rewarding to hear Charlie Gailliot, who joined KKR’s infrastructure platform as partner and co-head of global climate, echo that sentiment at the launch of its inaugural climate strategy. The latter will tackle everything from batteries, to fleet electrification, to decarbonisation opportunities. But while it acknowledges these are not typical infrastructure assets today, they will certainly be the essential infrastructure of tomorrow.

“Hope capex is what I call it. You’re putting the capex in and you’re hoping you’re going to get the subscribers”

Marc Ganzi

DigitalBridge

Speaking of buzzwords, we know AI is the buzzword of 2023 – and given its obvious impact on digital infrastructure, you may wonder why we’re not talking about it instead. But while AI holds plenty of promise for infrastructure investors, the hangover around fibre-to-the-home development – after the great gold rush that started in 2020 – is the more pertinent discussion. DigitalBridge chief executive Marc Ganzi, captured the overdevelopment that has plagued the sector during March’s Infrastructure Investor Network Global Summit, in the above quote. Hit by inflation, higher capital costs and underappreciated risks, not all sector investments are going to have a happy ending. Whether that’s the growing pains of a newish infrastructure sector or what happens when you stray too far from an infrastructure mindset, expect fibre’s travails to keep hitting the headlines next year.

This is the last weekly newsletter of the year, with the next edition resuming on 4 January.