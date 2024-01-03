Green fundraising bloomed in 2023

Happy New Year and welcome back to your desks! We hope you’ve managed to get some rest over the holiday season.

We often wrote last year that the energy transition was a bright spot during what became one of the most challenging years in recent memory, particularly on the fundraising front. But just how much of a bright spot was it, really? Pretty bright, as it turns out.

While we are still compiling final fundraising figures for 2023, a look at Infrastructure Investor’s live fundraising chart functionality allows for a few quick, back-of-the-envelope calculations.

Out of some $83 billion raised in total by unlisted, closed-end infrastructure funds, energy-transition-focused vehicles accounted for roughly $23 billion – or around 28 percent – of that amount. That was raised across more than 20 funds, with the total number of vehicles closed in 2023 currently standing at 68.

When put like that, ‘respectable’ more than ‘outstanding’ might be the word that best captures the energy transition’s fundraising performance – but that tally doesn’t tell the full story. That’s because about 34 percent of the $83 billion raised last year comes from a single fund – the $28 billion Brookfield Infrastructure Fund V, currently the largest infrastructure fund ever raised.

Strip that mega-fund outlier from 2023’s paltry fundraising total, and energy transition fundraising actually accounted for a rather more impressive 42 percent of last year’s tally. That is more in line with sentiment around this investment mega-trend and the anecdotal feeling that energy transition fundraising was still progressing well even when fundraising was faltering across other parts of the asset class.

Drill down further into the figures and some other interesting trends emerge. The first is the strength of energy transition credit vehicles. Blackstone’s Green Private Credit III, which closed on its $7.1 billion hard-cap, was the second-largest fund close of 2023. It’s being billed by Blackstone as the “largest energy transition private credit fund ever raised”, but it’s not the only significant green credit fund on our list. Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ Green Credit Fund I, which closed on €1 billion, is another noteworthy debt raise.

Step outside the credit arena, and another trend is the relative proliferation of sector- and country-specific vehicles. Case in point: real estate heavyweight GLP Capital Partners’ RMB-denominated GCP China New Energy Fund I, which closed on 4 billion yuan ($554 million; €506 million) in equity to target China’s renewable energy sector. Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners’ debut UK impact fund closed on £620 million ($760 million; €717 million) and is another country-specific example.

On the sector-focused front, CIP’s €750 million CI Advanced Bioenergy Fund I targets bioenergy investments across Europe and North America. Whereas Adaptogen Capital raised £207 million for a battery storage vehicle focused on developing, constructing and operating grid-scale and distributed storage assets in the UK and Ireland.

That’s not to say more generalist funds weren’t on offer too, because they were. Spanish Qualitas Energy closed Q-Energy V – its PE-style fifth clean energy flagship, mainly focused on Europe – on €2.4 billion, exceeding its €1.6 billion target and its €2.3 billion hard-cap. It’s the largest of a more generalist pack comprising several fundraises around the $1.5 billion mark.

All of which paints a picture of a dynamic sector, with products on offer that increasingly capture its depth, offering LPs exposure to its many nooks and crannies. As 2024 starts with the promise of an easier fundraising year, the energy transition continues to be the place to be.