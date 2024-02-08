LP interest in the asset class continues to be high and there are tentative signs that the pace of fundraising is improving.

It should surprise absolutely no one that 2023 ended up being the worst year for unlisted, closed-end fundraising since 2015. With only $112 billion raised, last year saw a 35 percent drop from the $172 billion raised in 2022 – the asset class’s fundraising peak.

This isn’t just an infrastructure problem, of course: you can find similar headlines populating our affiliate titles, covering everything from real estate to private equity and private debt. The question now on everyone’s mind is: how much of 2023 will creep into 2024? Specifically, can last year’s drop reverse with the pace of fundraising regaining some of the vigour of old? Or will it remain subdued?

From a pure numbers perspective, the amount raised by funds closed in 2024 is likely to surpass last year’s tally. If that happens, though, it will mainly be a function of large-scale, multi-year fundraising processes finally reaching their end point.

The start of the year offers a hint of what’s to come on that front. Macquarie Asset Management in late January revealed the final close for its seventh European-focused fund (which actually took place in December) on more than €8 billion. That fund launched two years ago and had already amassed about €7.5 billion in December 2022. Last week, KKR netted a record $6.4 billion close for its second Asia-Pacific fund. The latter launched in early 2022 and had already raised $5.7 billion by April 2023. This week, Ancala Partners closed its third flagship on an oversubscribed €1.4 billion. That process launched in early 2022 and, we understand, was substantially concluded already in the second half of last year.

If you look at the top 10 funds in market – which stand to collectively raise some $140 billion – you will find similar multi-year fundraising processes, some in the market for longer than others, that will hit their final close this year partly as a result of fundraising’s slower pacing.

In that sense, taking the amount raised by funds closed this year at face value is unlikely to take us very far.

Two factors offer better clues as to what we can expect from 2024 on the fundraising front, particularly when it comes to pacing. One is LP interest. According to Infrastructure Investor’s Investor Report Full Year 2023, which includes a survey of more than 100 LPs, 41 percent are looking to commit more capital to infrastructure in 2024 than last year, and only 10 percent are looking to invest less. In theory, that strong interest should translate into meaningful commitments to managers that are on the road this year.

The second factor is to look at the speed of fundraising for processes that launched later in 2023, when the market was already offering some signs of improvement. Here, the evidence is largely biased towards large-scale fundraisings – but tentative signs of an improvement in the pacing are emerging.

The most obvious example is the $10 billion first close announced this week for Brookfield Asset Management’s Global Transition Fund II, which only started fundraising in earnest towards the second half of last year. Fund I, it should be noted, closed on $15 billion. It should also be noted that Brookfield last year amassed $30 billion – between co-investments and blind-pool commitments – for the close of its fifth infrastructure flagship. Inevitably, there will be LP overlap between BGTF II and Brookfield Infrastructure V, but that doesn’t seem to have slowed BGTF II down.

Another, more anecdotal example, concerns Stonepeak’s fifth flagship, targeting $15 billion. Fund V started fundraising last fall and, from what we’ve heard, is gearing up for a first close around March at – or above – the halfway mark. If that pans out, it will offer another indication that fundraising has picked up speed.

No one is suggesting we are going back to the heady years of 2021-22. But given high and continued LP interest, a trend toward higher allocations to blue-chip managers, and ongoing consolidation, the stage could be set for a much-welcomed easing this year.