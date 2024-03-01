IFM Investors on the rise of the infrastructure asset class

This article is sponsored by IFM Investors

For decades, governments have been eager to attract private capital – and especially pension capital – to help fund the infrastructure that their communities need. Well-established as a standalone asset class in Australia and Canada, infrastructure has become a mainstay of pension portfolios in both countries due to its ability to act as a natural inflation hedge and its lack of correlation with returns generated by listed equity and debt. The time has come to consider it as equally vital to the performance of institutional investors’ portfolios as more traditional asset classes.

The Australian superannuation market is widely credited as having been the first to move into infrastructure investment in the 1990s. Spurred by the privatisation of the nation’s capital city airports, this led to many – specifically the not-for-profit sector known as industry super funds – to establish a private markets or alternatives allocation that encompassed the emerging asset class, as well as property and other unlisted opportunities.

Establishing infrastructure

While Australia pioneered investing in infrastructure by creating a domestic market, Canada brought the concept to the wider world. Following significant pension reform that saw eight major pension plans build up in-house investment management expertise, known as the Maple model reforms, these funds started directly investing in infrastructure outside Canada in the early 2000s, followed by Australia’s superannuation sector solidifying its exposure by investing overseas.

The growth in the sector has led to an increased maturity in the way assets are assessed, and the risks taken on by investors. With a track record spanning more than two decades, we can now conclusively say that the risks taken on by, and returns enjoyed from, infrastructure are significantly differentiated from any of the other asset classes that may sit within the private markets or alternatives sectors, meaning that infrastructure has truly come into its own as a standalone asset class.

Unlike equities and bonds, unlisted infrastructure’s underlying return streams are highly linked to regulatory or contractual frameworks, associated with the nature of these assets as providers of essential community services. As witnessed through the last couple of years of pandemic, war and inflation, the asset class continues to perform in difficult economic climates, even when the wider macroeconomic environment impacts the returns of other mainstay assets. We therefore believe the infrastructure asset class has a role to play as a foundation portfolio asset class aimed at securing diversified, less volatile, low correlation long-term returns.

Looking beyond Australia

Despite the fact infrastructure has become established as a standalone asset class with an established track record in the Australian and Canadian markets, Europe, Asia and the US are still, overall, placing infrastructure within an ‘alternatives’ allocation.

However, a number of countries within Europe have been making significant strides over the last decade, and governments have attempted to drive greater allocation to the asset class.

In the UK, the country’s rapidly growing defined contribution (DC) market is exploring the asset class, with the National Employment Savings Trust (Nest), the country’s largest DC pension fund, among the first to make a meaningful allocation. Even countries where infrastructure may have previously been viewed as part of the alternatives allocation are beginning to view it as a standalone asset class, with Switzerland recently amending investment rules for its second pillar pension funds. The change lists infrastructure as its own asset class, and Germany is expected to implement a similar reform soon.

In parts of Asia, such as South Korea and Japan, asset owners have gradually built their exposure over the last decade. Korea’s National Pension Service disclosed a 41.1 trillion won ($31.2 billion; €28.7 billion) allocation to infrastructure as of September 2023, equating to a quarter of its alternatives portfolio and 4.2 percent of its overall assets. For its part, the Government Pension Investment Fund, Japan’s largest asset owner, first began investing in infrastructure a decade ago through a co-investment agreement with one of the Maple Eight, OMERS, gradually building infrastructure to be the largest allocation within alternatives, also comprising property and private equity.

In the US, the scale of the market goes some way to explaining the scale of the challenge, and why it may remain a smaller allocation, relative to overall portfolios. More than a decade since 2011, the pension sector has committed significant sums to infrastructure, estimated at $134 billion, but this pales in comparison to the $40 trillion size of the market. The country’s largest public pension fund, CalPERS, for example, has a significant allocation of $14.1 billion to infrastructure, which only accounts for 3.2 percent of its $443 billion portfolio.

US pension investors and those wishing to grow their exposure to the US will see an increase in infrastructure opportunities in the coming years as the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act is fully felt. Half of the IRA’s $739 billion in funding is allocated to clean energy and climate investments, resulting in a significant boost to renewable energy and energy security infrastructure. This will enhance the attractiveness of a sector that has already become and is likely to continue to be the single-biggest growth opportunity in the coming years.

It is clear from the examples above that investor appetite for infrastructure is not fully sated. In many cases, institutions continue to fall short of their desired target allocation by several percentage points.

Broadening the definition

Today, maturity in the decision-making of long-term infrastructure investors can be contrasted with the opportunistic approach of investors to the asset class in the 1990s. Following decades of ownership, there is now a better understanding of the infrastructure sector, one that has seen a re-interpretation of what defines ‘core’ infrastructure and the returns expectation associated with it. In the past, airports were the foundation of many Australian infrastructure portfolios but this has since expanded to ports, energy transmission infrastructure and train stations.

Adjacent to these indispensable core infrastructure assets that often possess a strong market position, conservative leverage, predictable regulatory environment and high barriers to entry, are plenty of other opportunities. The adjacencies could be contractors or suppliers to core infrastructure assets, such as water treatment facilities servicing the sole water utility in a region, or an intermodal facility servicing a seaport.

The broadening definition of infrastructure allows for more flexibility as investors navigate market cycles and consider the appropriate time to include this foundational asset class within their portfolios. This is similar to how Australian investors allocated to adjacent sectors as they opened up to pension capital. Based on the established track record of the asset class, its resilience to macroeconomic challenges and its low correlation to other foundational asset classes, the attractiveness of infrastructure is becoming increasingly apparent.

The next decade of infrastructure

The global energy transition will arguably be the most significant structural change undertaken since the early industrial revolution. Over the next three decades, over $100 trillion will need to be deployed to completely restructure our economy – much of which will take the shape of infrastructure equity funding for renewable energy and climate change adaptation methods.

Crucially, this need for additional capital coincides with significant – and potentially permanent – changes to other alternative asset classes. Since the covid pandemic heralded the advent of remote working, owners of office buildings have struggled with the lack of demand for their properties, reflected in the weaker performance of commercial real estate. A Deloitte survey of commercial property chief financial officers conducted in late 2023 found two-thirds of respondents in Europe and 60 percent of those based in North America predicted a continued decline.

Historically, property has been considered a foundational asset for many institutional investors. But against the seismic changes occurring in commercial property, and both listed and unlisted property’s weaker performance, with higher volatility than unlisted infrastructure, this raises the discussion about whether a shift away from commercial property will see infrastructure take a greater role in portfolios.

The re-evaluation of infrastructure, coupled with many European countries transitioning from a legacy defined benefit market with a limited investment horizon to one with large, dominant and cashflow positive defined contribution funds, will potentially allow investors to replicate the success of Australia’s superannuation sector. The first-mover advantage that was associated with the strong returns of the 1990s and early 2000s could once again become available to institutions emerging in countries, including the UK and Ireland, where semi-compulsory savings pools are about to be or have already been established.

These DC funds will be able to invest their beneficiaries’ savings to support, and ultimately, accelerate the coming energy and net-zero transition that will require existing infrastructure to be upgraded and the construction of the next generation of infrastructure assets.