Inside Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ rolling fund concept

To square the circle of limited investment windows and prolonged development times for greenfield projects, CIP trades projects from one fund to the next.

It’s been more than a full decade since Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners burst onto the scene with a strategy of investing in projects well ahead of the construction phase to access more of the greenfield premium.

Despite robustly termed 20-year buy-and-hold structures for flagships I-IV and a 15-year structure for flagship fund V, every CIP equity fund since the second flagship has included the roll-over of projects from one fund to the next – something, that CIP refers to as its rolling fund concept. Infrastructure Investor turned to Thomas Kønig, partner in CIP and responsible for investor relations, for an explanation of what the concept entails.

At the core of CIP is an identity anchored in an industrial mindset and being, in Kønig’s words, ”a developer turned fund manager”.

”At CIP, we generally don’t buy platforms or pay someone else a large premium – we build and create the premium. So, depending on the technology and sometimes the geography, the time from winning a concession or getting a permit to operate can most often be three to seven years. However, LPs generally want to deploy faster so this is the structural issue we are trying to solve,” said Kønig.

CIP’s solution is to use a very small part of a given fund’s capital for developing projects that will not be ready for final investment decision and build within that fund’s investment period. Such projects will instead provide a pipeline for future funds.

”We source new projects continuously. We are not bound by our investment period, and we are not forced to take a project to FID within a limited window. Instead, our investment team can choose the optimal project available to the fund and, if an attractive development project doesn’t make it in time for one fund’s investment period, it has the opportunity to go into the next fund rather than being sold on or closed down,” said Kønig.

The transfer of projects entails one fund selling them on to the next at a price that recognises not just the costs, but the actual value. And this happens across all equity strategies.

”We only transfer development projects forward, not projects in construction or in operations, meaning that the capital spend is very limited and small compared to the size of the new fund. But the transfer does have a real impact on the performance of the funds selling the projects, such as flagship funds III and IV, as the projects are bought and sold at market value,” said Kønig.

Transparent trading

The company is well aware of the need for third-party involvement in keeping this palatable for all parties involved. ”When the seller and the buyer are part of the same outfit, questions must be asked and every stone turned,” said Kønig, adding: ”We’ve got one of the Big Four involved in valuation, and transparency is important.”

That transparency, Kønig argues, benefits the LPs in the new fund. ”As an investor in one of our funds, you will have a suite of projects to review where you can do due diligence and develop an opinion on the value. Since 2014, this model has been reviewed by hundreds of hawk-eyed LPs. They know that when we are raising Fund V, they don’t have to trust that we have a good idea – from the get-go, we’ve got a complete and concrete portfolio of projects developed by us over the past years. Furthermore, we have around 50 percent more projects than we need for Fund V and this gives us optionality and flexibility.”

It would be surprising if the rolling fund concept found favour with every LP, and it is notable that a greenfield-oriented manager such as, for example, Macquarie Asset Management, has not decided to follow in CIP’s footsteps, and instead keeps projects on the balance sheets before selling them on at cost value to suitable strategies. Another way managers are handling the development time is by investing in platforms rather than single projects.

Kønig countered that the rolling fund framework has proven itself and that CIP’s approach to investment is unique: ”Our added value is particularly the greenfield premium, and that requires that you go in early and very rarely can all projects finalise development and become fully construction ready within one fund investment cycle.”

An obvious alternative to the rolling fund concept would be an evergreen fund, but Kønig sees a clear advantage for investors in the closed-end strategies.

”Our projects pass through development, construction and into operation. And the return diminishes along the way. In an evergreen fund, investors would get a mix of returns, rather than access the clean greenfield premium in our clean closed-end funds. They can even mix it up and buy into earlier funds in the secondary market if they want more operating yield. Just as they can pick and choose between our strategies that vary from core to value-add,” said Kønig.

The absence of a wider take-up of the concept within the industry points to a couple of possible conclusions. Maybe CIP has found a great and unique way to square the investment window versus the development time circle. And maybe the company is potentially somewhat exposed if there is a sudden LP rush to the tried and tested.

For the moment, with two funds in the market having just closed and a question around Fund V’s ongoing fundraising visibly raising Kønig’s spirits, the rolling fund concept looks ready to do a few more rounds.