Investors’ energy transition strategies take shape

While open to nuance, investors are signalling what they want out of energy transition investing.

Over the past three weeks, we have interviewed some of the biggest infrastructure investors in the world to find out how they are approaching investing in the energy transition, a theme that can be surprisingly hard to pin down. Their answers have been revelatory.

For APG Asset Management – the sixth-largest infrastructure investor in the world, according to our 2023 Global Investor 50 ranking – energy transition investing is at the core of its infrastructure strategy, with the pension manager currently bidding directly for large-scale offshore wind projects in its home country of the Netherlands. In APG’s direct investment worldview, managers are for niche markets, explained head of infrastructure Jan-Willem Ruisbroek, preferably via separate accounts, with “a big GP-managed fund” as a last resort.

Petya Nikolova, head of infrastructure at the Office of the New York City Comptroller’s Bureau of Asset Management, wants infrastructure to be at the heart of its energy transition investments, but is having a hard time finding the right products. “We see a lot and a wide variety of strategies [but] I really want to see an energy transition fund that is clearly infrastructure [where] we can truly understand the risk and what makes it infrastructure. When you think about downside risk protection, sometimes in conversations that is not very well articulated.”

The California State Teachers’ Retirement System – which ranks 21 on our GI 50 ranking – invests in infrastructure via its Inflation Sensitive Portfolio and its Sustainable Investment and Stewardship Strategies (SISS) allocation. The latter, which was opened to private investments in 2021, houses some of the newer energy transition assets.

SISS portfolio manager Daniel Lau explained the division of labour neatly: “There are opportunities – whether they’re solar, wind, batteries, distributed generation – that some call [energy transition] ‘version 1.0,’ which are more traditional infrastructure [when compared] to the more nascent sectors of carbon capture, storage, biofuels and green hydrogen”.

Finally, the Alberta Investment Management Corporation – number 15 in our GI 50 – also wants to capture those energy transition opportunities that go beyond traditional infrastructure, having just launched its Energy Transition Opportunities Pool to tap into managers generating returns in between infrastructure and private equity.

“Energy transition has a lot of inherent risks that aren’t necessarily front and centre with traditional asset class mandates,” explained AIMCo’s Ben Hawkins, executive managing director and head of infrastructure and renewable resources, who also runs ETOP.

A few themes emerge from these four interviews, then, but two stand out prominently. The first is that while infrastructure is at the heart of energy transition investing, the available opportunity set is not entirely grounded in traditional asset class fundamentals. The second is that those investors willing to embrace the energy transition’s nuances are finding the need to carve out specialised buckets to house those grey-area investments.

Can managers craft strategies that realistically cater to all these different constituencies?

Brookfield Asset Management appears to have found a palatable balance with its global transition funds, creating portfolios mixing traditional energy transition infrastructure investments with more adventurous forays. That seems to have resonated with investors, who have not shied away from committing to those vehicles from their infrastructure allocations.

KKR is also seeking to entice investors looking for asset class fundamentals, promising to put yield protection front and centre for its new climate strategy, which will have an “infrastructure mindset” – even as it looks to generate returns and invest in assets beyond the scope of a typical infrastructure strategy, global co-head of climate Emmanuel Lagarrigue told us.

CalSTRS’ Kirsty Jenkinson, the director of SISS, offers the pro tip: “I say this to managers when they come in: it’s helpful for them to listen to what we’re trying to do rather than to pitch us what they think is the strategy we want to hear.”

Investors are not shying away from broadcasting what they’re trying to do when it comes to energy transition investing – it’s up to managers to listen carefully.