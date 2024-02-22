‘It remains very secretive’: US tax credit transfers take off

The tail end of 2023 saw an uptick in IRA-enabled tax credit transfers, with estimates for market size ranging from $4bn-$9bn. That number is expected to grow, despite market inconsistencies.

During a podcast hosted by Norton Rose Fulbright, Cost of Capital: 2024 Outlook, representatives from Bank of America and JPMorgan estimated the size of the US direct tax credit transfer market to be at $4 billion for 2023. Tax credit trading platform Crux knows of at least $3.5 billion in transactions that occurred in 2023, and estimates that the total number of transactions is anywhere from $7 billion-$9 billion.

To put that in context, the same representatives from JPMorgan and Bank of America put the size of the traditional, established tax equity market – the only option for tax credit financing before the Inflation Reduction Act introduced the transferability mechanism – at $21 billion-$22 billion and $20 billion-$21 billion in 2023, respectively.

And most of the direct credit transfer deals – however many there might be – came at the tail end of the year.

“2023 was interesting because almost nothing happened until the transferability guidance came out at the end of June. So, it’s only a six-month sample size, but it really started to ramp up through December,” Scott Cockerham, global head of projects, energy, natural resources and infrastructure at law firm Allen & Overy, told Infrastructure Investor.

“Sitting here, mid-February, I think almost every transaction I’ve seen for a newer asset has had some transferability component, even the tax equity transactions, so it’s becoming less of an exotic thing very, very quickly.”

He maintained that while transferability won’t replace tax equity entirely, it certainly is here to stay, both as a companion to tax equity and an alternative option to it.

One senior managing director at a major private credit GP believes that tax credit transferability will some day be larger than the tax equity market entirely.

“Three big banks provided 70 percent of the tax equity pre-transferability. The intent of the IRA was to make it a little easier for other people to provide it. And so if that’s successful, direct transfer should overtake traditional tax equity. I think it’ll take time to scale. I think there needs to be an education process,” the person explained to Infrastructure Investor.

The source continued: “The IRA and the general growth in investment just simply created a huge need for tax capital. It’s probably the biggest capital constraint in the market today, because at the same time, the banks are not providing more tax equity.”

At the moment, most of the transactions that are happening are for solar, wind and storage tax credits. This is not only because those markets are more prolific and predictable, but also because the investment tax credit for those sectors is based on the cost of the project, and those pricings are much easier to estimate.

An inconsistent market

The main concerns with the burgeoning market are not that it’s not expanding beyond solar, wind and storage – rather, it’s that the market is deeply inconsistent.

“It’s not a transparent market at all,” explained Cockerham. “It remains very secretive who the players are and what the pricing looks like.”

Indeed, the senior managing director previously mentioned said they saw pricing anywhere from mid-eighties to mid-nineties for percent value of the tax credit. They chalked some of this up to project quality.

“You have a very wide variety on project quality,” they said. “Being able to discern project quality and structure these credits so that the investor is reasonably protected, so that you’re following all the IRS guidelines, so that you’re getting the right legal opinions, there’s a group of people that know how to do that, but it’s probably still a more specialised area.”

The source explained that while they weren’t concerned about how ‘high-quality’ players in the market value fair market values of projects, they see risk in some of the emerging players.

“As you think about the tax credit markets, your counterparty is effectively the US government. I’m not sure you want a no-name broker helping you with that,” they said.

There are also standardisation gaps as far as transaction requirements and documentation.

“I’ve seen transfer agreements that are over 100 pages, and I’ve seen some that are 10 pages. I’ve seen some that are 20 pages. You never know what you’re going to get. And that makes it much harder to transact. I assume that will level out a little bit in the future,” said Cockerham.

Perhaps the gap in documentation has come from the variety of structures in the market. Within six months, Cockerham has seen a dramatic shift in the complexity of the deal structures on the market. He notes that multi-layered sale approaches, wherein a vertically integrated developer sells the tax credit to a joint venture including themselves and a third party, are becoming the norm.

“It has generally been thought that that would be very difficult to engineer, if not impossible, if you’re a vertically-integrated developer, because you can’t sell a product to yourself. But having significant cash investment by a third party in that intermediate buyer, that facilitates a more traditional transaction,” he explained.

Other common buyers include large corporates and insurance companies, according to Cockerham, though many sellers never know the identity of the buyers when the transfer deals are done via brokers.

Other structures include a hybrid approach between traditional tax equity and credit transfers, as well as investors buying projects at the end of construction to sell tax credits at a major markup. There is also a wide range of how buyers are handling agreements over project debt on the developer side, as default would result in recapture.

Certainty in an uncertain future

Most market players agree that the ramp-up in transferability will continue in the coming years. This is despite the fact that the industry faces a substantial threat from increased regulation after the Basel III regulations.

In essence, federal bank regulators have proposed a 400 percent risk weighting to tax equity investments starting in 2025, which would significantly affect the volume of deals large banks are able to do. The uncertainty affects the more nebulous production tax credit deals more than straightforward investment tax credit deals.

“If we do not see a resolution by mid-year, I expect the major bank investors to stop issuing new commitments, particularly for deals involving production tax credits,” commented Rubiao Song, managing director and head of energy investments for JPMorgan, during the aforementioned Norton Rose Fulbright podcast. “There is a lot of caution right now that is slowing down the market.”

But industry players see room for growth – for both the number of deals and the number of deal executors alike. Newer players can and will step in to fill in the gaps that big banks leave behind. So, whether or not big banks will be able to take the lead remains to be seen. But one thing industry players seem to be certain on is that transferability will be a mainstay of the US project finance landscape for the foreseeable future.