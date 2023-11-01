Keppel: Asian infrastructure’s sustainability push

The growing need for sustainable infrastructure in Asia’s fast-growing economies offers a range of opportunities, say Keppel’s Jopy Chiang and Cindy Lim.

This article is sponsored by Keppel

With many of the world’s most vibrant – but also most polluting – economies, Asia will play a decisive role in determining whether the world can meet its net-zero aspirations. Delivering sustainable infrastructure in the region is a mammoth undertaking, with the Asian Development Bank estimating that $1.7 trillion a year is needed to meet Asia’s infrastructure needs.

The good news is that there are huge opportunities available to investors, particularly in emergent industrial applications that complement renewables, say Keppel’s CIO, infrastructure, Jopy Chiang, and CEO, infrastructure, Cindy Lim.

Why is sustainable infrastructure becoming a priority in Asia?

Jopy Chiang: There has been a growing sense of urgency in the push to decarbonise in Asia, coinciding with the post-pandemic era. In the past few years, many countries in Asia have set targets to achieve net zero from 2050 and beyond.

We are starting to see more supportive government policies; for instance, China has offered subsidies for electric vehicles, which has led to a sharp increase in adoption. At the same time, carbon regulations have been implemented in various countries such as Singapore and South Korea.

Asia is in lockstep with the rest of the world in being very serious about its decarbonisation journey. And to achieve net zero, Asia will require private capital to execute a brown-to-green over-haul of electricity production and to cater to the higher electrification rates that are expected in the future.

Relative to the US and Europe, Asia is less mature in terms of private sector participation in infrastructure. For the well-established global managers, historically, their Asian exposure has tended to come through global pools of capital and funds. Many managers are still only at their first or second Asia-specific infrastructure funds.

Sustainability investing in Asia will follow a similar pattern. Presently, we do not see Asia-focused sustainable infrastructure funds, but I believe that it is a matter of time before infrastructure managers focus more closely on Asia, given the size of the market around sustainable infrastructure and its growth trajectory relative to the rest of the world.

What are some of the most attractive sustainable infrastructure opportunities?

Cindy Lim: Many Asian countries are still developing – they have young populations, with aspirations to have better jobs and move up the income ladder. Economic and societal development mean they will then need more build-out of energy systems and infrastructure.

Today, a large percentage of the energy mix of many Asian countries comes from fossil fuels, but Asia also has vast untapped potential for renewables. Renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure are therefore the topmost opportunities that we see in Asia.

There is also a lot of international momentum in hydrogen. Some of Asia’s vast sources of renewables can be harnessed to produce green hydrogen and its derivatives to decarbonise hard-to-abate industries such as transportation, power generation, steel and fertiliser production.

Population growth and rising affluence go hand-in-hand with rapid urbanisation, which means we will see an increase in waste generation. Sustainable and reliable ways of treating waste, rather than relying on landfills, will also have a lot of potential in terms of sustainable investment. Similarly, more water is needed for domestic consumption and for industrial uses, so creating a clean and reliable water supply is very important.

JC: Because this region is predominantly at a development phase economically, quite a number of the infrastructure opportunities in Asia are greenfield in nature. We believe there is value in building a regional platform via a roll-up strategy that allows us to benefit from synergies, such as cross-selling across markets, cost optimisation and sharing of know-how between countries.

For example, we have an Indian and ASEAN solar commercial and industrial business that operates under this kind of model, and the platform has achieved strong historical growth with a robust trajectory going forward.

Are there any types of sustainable infrastructure where the market is saturated in Asia and opportunities are less attractive?

JC: Broadly speaking, the tailwinds are strong. Many technologies have started to expand beyond their original boundaries. For example, green power is being used increasingly in real estate, allowing you to generate higher rental income, or in data centres, where customers are willing to pay a premium for access to green electrons.

Over the last decade, certain technologies in the region have matured, such as utility scale renewables – wind and solar. Supply chains have now been established and the installation process has been significantly de-risked.

As a result, the return premium from such investments has gradually declined over time, also as a result of increased competition. Therefore, these sectors are less exciting from a returns point of view.

That is why having an operational and developmental capability is immensely helpful for us. It enables us to invest in exploring and de-risking newer technologies, such as hydrogen, and when these projects are suitably de-risked from a development standpoint, we can then facilitate access to these projects for investors.

How do you avoid taking on too much first-mover risk with the more nascent technologies?

CL: An example of how we approach this dilemma comes from our recent investment in a hydrogen-ready advanced combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant in Singapore. For us, it is very important to be able to gauge the supply-demand balance in the market.

We were able to spot an opportunity back in late 2021, because there was a lot of volatility in the Singapore energy market at that time due to various factors such as the ageing generation fleet, weather conditions and tight upstream gas supplies.

So, we accelerated our investment plans for a new CCGT plant. We wanted to pick the best-in-class technology in terms of energy efficiency, reliability and operating flexibility; and also to future-proof it by making sure the technology is hydrogen-ready. And we wanted to be involved in securing clean fuel supplies, because even if you have a power plant that is hydrogen-ready, there are also short-run marginal costs to consider, so it is in our interest to have line of sight to competitively priced fuel.

To this end, we are part of the consortium in the Central Queensland hydrogen hub project (CQH2), which is one of the largest green hydrogen projects in Australia. We are working with an ecosystem of partners, including Australian and Japanese companies and a downstream ammonia offtaker. We are also exploring other clean fuel sources from different parts of the world.

This is an exciting asset for our LPs. It is also balance-sheet-light for us as we are still able to be competitive in our operating platform, in terms of running the franchise, capturing a bigger market share and capturing margin expansion.

What kinds of solution are needed to improve energy efficiency in infrastructure?

CL: For all our facilities, whether it is waste-to-energy, gas-to-power, water treatment, or district cooling, we are laser-focused on energy efficiency. Improving efficiency requires know-how in terms of operating the asset, its maintenance regime, and most importantly, being able to deploy the right technology to make sure we maximise the asset’s economic performance.

There is a lot of focus on cooling at the moment. Cooling demand is going up all over the world.

Space cooling technology is a mature technology that needs to be scaled-up. We have an energy-as-a-service business, which helps building owners and occupiers save energy consumption for space cooling, and we see quite a lot of momentum for delivering energy-efficient cooling and cost savings.

What do you think is the greatest misunderstanding about sustainable investing in Asia?

CL: There is a misconception that Asian commitments to sustainability are largely greenwashing. That generalisation is overblown, and it is certainly not helpful. In Keppel’s case, it is almost second nature to us to focus on ESG standards and quality, including around pollution control and mitigating our environmental impacts, as well as in ensuring workplace health and safety.

We only work with like-minded partners who maintain the same standards that we aim for, and we would only invest and operate in jurisdictions with high governance standards.

We need to remember that the energy transition is not a one-size-fits-all solution. If we look at the energy trilemma, we need to remember that affordability, sustainability and security all need to be optimised – not just one of those factors.

We also need to bear in mind that sustainability goes beyond net-zero emissions. The ways that energy affects quality of life, livelihoods, social mobility and health needs to be factored in, too.