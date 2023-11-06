Macquarie will seed a new core renewable energy fund with some of its $2bn portfolio of assets, as exits slow.

Macquarie Asset Management saw profits fall by 71 percent in the six months to the end of September 2023, partly due to a decrease in income on equity, debt and other investments resulting from the “timing of asset realisations in green investments”.

MAM reported a net profit of A$407 million ($265 million; €247 million) for the first six months of its current financial year, which runs to the end of March 2024, down from A$1.4 billion in the corresponding period last year. Operating income at MAM was also down on the prior corresponding period, falling to A$1.7 billion.

In a presentation to analysts and media in Sydney, Macquarie Group chief financial officer Alex Harvey said the decrease had primarily been driven by substantially lower investment-related and other income from green investments, thanks to a lack of asset realisations in that sector during H1 of its fiscal year.

The firm reported A$831 million less in green investment disposals during the period, compared with the prior corresponding period in 2022. MAM also flagged that it would use some of its $2 billion portfolio of assets to seed a new core renewables fund.

“We had a very significant period of divestment in the first half of [financial year] 2023 – we divested some waste-to-energy assets in the UK, Polish onshore wind assets and we also divested the first of our wind farms in Taiwan. We didn’t see that repeating in this half,” he said.

Harvey said that expenditure on green energy investments had also increased, which had shown up in MAM’s profit result because the firm makes those investments through MAM’s profit-and-loss line.

“Over the course of the half, we had [a] nearly A$100 million step-up in dev-ex and op-ex, associated with the investment we’re making in Corio, our offshore wind platform, and Cero, our European solar platform,” he said.

Harvey addressed concerns around increased costs in renewable energy, presenting a chart to investors and analysts that showed capital expenditure in wind assets had gone up recently due to commodity price increases and supply-chain disruptions during the pandemic. This was now “normalising” in the near term, he said.

In response to an analyst question about MAM’s confidence in achieving more asset realisations in the second half of the financial year, Macquarie Group CEO Shemara Wikramanayake said the firm was comfortable that its investment portfolio in green energy was “very different” to those portfolios that have seen writedowns in North America in recent weeks.

“The write-offs have all been happening in relation to assets that, unfortunately, were bid in this most recent period where they agreed to offtakes in 2021, and prices have gone up a lot in the period since. We happily don’t have assets that are impacted by that – or out of the A$2 billion [book of assets we have], it’s a very small portion,” she said.

In wind, Wikramanayake said, MAM had some large assets that were already generating power and making profits from their agreed offtake agreements. “[For assets] we’re looking to exit to a third party, we have good reason to believe that these are operating assets with good PPAs, earning money, and we’re seeing interest in them,” she said.

‘Significant period of raising’

MAM’s long-term capital expenditure on both wind and solar were trending downwards, Harvey added, which reflected economies of scale as it develops more assets around the world.

Other negative factors weighing on the profit result were a weaker Australian dollar and a “provision associated with a legacy matter” that was resolved during the period, Harvey said.

On the upside, MAM saw a 13 percent growth in base fees on private markets investments, which Harvey said reflected a “significant period of raising”. This included some capital raised for Macquarie Green Investment Group Energy Transition Solutions, which reached an initial close of $1.7 billion in October 2023.

MAM said it raised A$8 billion during H1 across all its strategies, which include regional and global infrastructure funds, energy transition vehicles and secondaries funds.

Growth in fees on private assets was partly offset by a 45 percent reduction in base fees in the firm’s public markets business, although Harvey said this “reflects the asset allocation that we’ve seen, consistent with other asset managers around the world, where people are shifting from equity portfolios to fixed income portfolios”.

MAM’s assets under management were broadly flat compared with six months earlier, reaching A$345.1 billion in private markets, of which A$210 billion was equity. The firm said it has A$35.3 billion of dry powder to deploy across its private markets strategies.